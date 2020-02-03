Business
The Nigerian Stock Ex-change (NSE), in conjunction with Meristem Wealth Management Limited, is planning to organise a workshop on investment, on Friday.
The NSE disclosed this in a statement made available to The Tide at the weekend.
The workshop, according to NSE, is meant to enlighten investors on smart ways to invest in the capital market.
The statement said the workshop would focus on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
“The workshop is designed to help investing public appreciate how ETFs can be used as a proxy for investing in the Nigerian capital market.
“It will also afford new and prospective investors the opportunity to understand the various smart investing options available to them in the capital market”, the statement said.
It would be recalled that the Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Mr Oscar Onyema, had said that the Exchange would do everything possible to boost the confidence of investors in the Nigerian capital market.
NURTW, RTEAN Condemn Taxi Drivers’ Protest
The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)and its sister union, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), have jointly condemned and dissociated themselves from the two-day protest embarked upon by taxi drivers plying Rumuola-Rumuokwuta-Choba route.
The two unions vowed to suspend the drivers who masterminded the two-day protest against the state government’s policy on decongesting Port Harcourt roads.
The Tide reports that the taxi drivers staged a two-day peaceful protest last Monday against their relocation to Rumuola Park, opposite Peace Mass Transit Company.
The NURTW chairman, Rumuola Branch, Julius Uzoma, who spoke to newsmen, said the union did not approve or support any protest embarked upon by taxi drivers.
According to him: “We advised them not to embark on that protest; if there is any need to embark on any peaceful protest or demonstration, we will pass through the normal procedure and dialogue before taking action. Therefore, those drivers that joined the protest will receive the punishment they deserve from the union angle, which is not limited to suspending them from loading from the authorised park and unit as approved by the state government.
“I want to dissociate my branch, NURTW, Rumuola Motor Park branch, from any strike or protest against the relocation of taxis to Rumuola Motor Park”.
Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of RTEAM, Mr Albert, condemned the action of the drivers and also dissociated the body from the protest, saying the taxi drivers who staged the protest acted wrongly.
Corps Members Hail FG Over New Allowance
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have expressed gratitude to the Federal Government on the fulfilment of its earlier promise to increase their monthly allowance from N19,800 to N33,000 in line with the new national minimum wage.
They expressed happiness and thanked government for the increase.
The Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, announced during a recent working visit to the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi that the Federal Government had approved N33,000 as the new NYSC allowance.
A statement on the service’ official Facebook page also quoted Ibrahim as saying that provisions for the new allowance had been made in the 2020 budget “and payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.
Consequently, the NYSC Director of Press, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said corps members had been receiving alert of ¦ 33,000, being the new allowance recently approved for them by the Federal Government.
She stated that a cross section of corps members had confirmed receipt of the new allowance and commended the NYSC boss for the effort and the Federal Government for keeping the promise.
Adeyemi quoted corps member Aisha Isa Sakpe (FC/19A/0093) in Abuja as saying “I am excited to receive the new allowance as promised by the DG. I actually lost hope due to delay in the payment.
“This gesture is indeed a motivation to render more selfless service to the nation.”
Another corps member; Onogberie Efe Kenu (FC/19A/3865) also expressed joy for receiving the new allowance.
A corps member from Bayelsa, Benjamin Ugochukwu (BY/19B/1351) currently serving in Sagbama Local Government Area said though he was yet to receive the new allowance, it would adequately cater for his needs.
In Zaria, Kaduna State, Ummi Kaltum Ali (KD/19C/3768) expressed optimism that the new allowance would enable her to register and actively participate in the post camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in Fashion and Design.
Other corps members across the country took to social media platforms to appreciate the NYSC boss and the Federal Government for the gesture.
Nwaguru John on the NYSC official Facebook page thanked God for giving him the privilege to serve the country.
The NYSC press director, therefore, urged corps members to reciprocate the government’s gesture by redoubling their commitment toward selfless service to the nation.
She noted that, “this gesture, no doubt, demonstrates government’s acknowledgement and determination to continue to appreciate the invaluable contributions of corps members to national development.”
She recalled that corps members’ monthly allowance was last reviewed by government in 2011.
DPR Seals Illegal Gas Plants In Osun
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Osogbo field office has sealed some Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facilities, totaling 29.
It was alleged that these gas plants were being operated in the state without valid licenses.
DPR’s Head of Operations in Osun State, Mr Olusegun Daboh, disclosed this in an interactive session with journalists yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.
According to him, those gas stations were sealed in Ile-Ife, Ikire, Ejigbo, Iwo, Ila-Orangun, Ede, Gbongan and Ode-Omu.
He said the department, during its routine surveillance, discovered that there were many gas stations operating without licenses, while others were situated within residential areas.
Daboh lamented the proliferation of unlicensed gas stations in the state, as he reiterated the resolve of the agency in the state to continue clamping down on those gas plants that are operating without licences.
He said:” Most of these gas plants are not only illegal but, did not meet safety guidelines on the establishment of gas plants.
“And as an agency mandated with the responsibility of ensuring safety in the oil and gas industry, we cannot fold our arms watching people operating illegally.
“As a matter of fact, we are giving all illegal gas operators in the state till February to close shop, while those with expired licenses should come for renewal”.
