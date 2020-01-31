Business
TUC Berates FG Over Planned Pay Rise For Political Office Holders …Condemns Plan To Borrow $29.9bn
President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye has berated the federal government over the planned pay rise for political office holders, saying it will worsen the already pauperised Nigerians if implemented.
Olaleye, who recently took over the leadership of the TUC from Boboi Kagama said the plan by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to review the remuneration of political office holders at a time the local and foreign debt is overwhelming and the country grappling with economic issues is a conspiracy that must not be allowed to stand because of the dire consequences it will further have on the economy, people and Nigeria’s collective image.
According to him, it is a mockery of the political decision.
“Does it mean the federal government increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) to raise money to pay the politicians?,” he queried.
He wondered that while some countries in Africa have a unicameral legislature because their former system was eating deep into the national treasury, Nigeria is not thinking along that line.
“Why can’t we think along that line? After all, we have a National Assembly that you could hardly see all the members seated at every session. It is the same thing at the state level, yet their absence has never disturbed any session.
“We are demanding that the cost of governance be drastically reduced. We do not need 496 lawmakers. Governors do not need over 500 aides. It is too expensive to maintain. The salaries and allowances of these public office holders in Nigeria is part of the cause of the economic hardship in Nigeria. Half of these political officials’ salaries, if put into proper use, could give hundred thousands of unemployed youths useful employment”.
The TUC president also condemned the report that government is planning to borrow $29. 9b.
He said if the federal government succeeds in borrowing the $29. 9b it applied, then the total debt profile would have risen to about $84b.
“Even the World Bank has warned about the danger and consequences of our debt yet it appears no one cares if the country goes further down in shame. The question is, why tax or borrow just to pay politicians and service cronies when over 21 percent of our able-bodied youths are unemployed? We are worried that the insecurity situation arising from unemployment does not bother them?”
He said if Nigeria must move forward, there is need for restructuring of the political system.
“For us, the leadership belittles the country before the international community when they nurse such ideas now. It is a bizarre thing to do and we condemn it in strong terms. We enjoin the authorities to drop the idea to restrain the do-or-die attitude of some politicians”.
Business
Stock Exchange Opens New Window For SMEs
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday launched a new platform for the listing of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
The new window known as growth board, allows SMEs to list their shares and raise capital through the Nigerian capital market.
NSE Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Oscar Onyema said the new board was pivotal to efforts in catering to a segment of the economy that hitherto has been neglected and perceived as a high risk and low reward venture by most service providers especially in relation to access to capital from financial institutions.
He noted that the traditional role of the Exchange as an enabler of capital flow from areas of surplus to deficit holds good promise for its capability to support SMEs, as access to capital is the prime challenge faced by companies that are active in the SME sector.
According to Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, SMEs in Nigeria have contributed about 48 per cent of the national GDP in the last five years and also accounts for 96 per cent of operational businesses and 84 per cent of employment. With a total number of about 41.5 million enterprises, the SME segment accounts for nearly 90 per cent of companies operating in the manufacturing sector and 50 per cent of industrial jobs.
Onyema pointed out that despite these significant contributions by SMEs to the Nigerian economy, the reality and headwinds faced by operators in this segment have been quite daunting.
According to him, the economic landscape in recent years has been quite challenging for corporates with small and medium scale enterprises experiencing some of the difficulties observed in the Nigerian macro landscape. He noted that in spite of the challenges faced by operators in the SME space, this segment of the economy continues to show progress and innovation.
“The growth board aims to encourage companies with high growth potential to seize the opportunity of raising long term capital and promote liquidity in the trading of their shares. The board also presents as an avenue for companies in their growth phase to leverage the NSEs platform and varied products and services to achieve their long term business objectives,” Onyema said.
He explained that the board was designed to offer relaxed entry criteria as well as less stringent ongoing listing requirements and allows for greater accessibility to capital flows, global visibility and credibility through corporate disclosures.
He added that the growth board also restructures current market segments to better meet needs along company’s entire lifecycle of entry segment – for companies with a market capitalization from N50 million and standard market for institutions with a market capitalization from N500 million.
According to him, the segmentation of the boards also provides alternative options for interested investors to participate in each company’s growth journey.
Business
AfDB Okays $22m For SMEs
The board of the African Development Bank has approved a $22 million senior loan to help Egypt’s Corporate Leasing Company (Corplease) expand its operations in the North African country.
The approval which was given a Wednesday, signals confidence in a burgeoning local market and in the Egyptian economy as a whole.
The bank will mobilize $7 million of the $22 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF), a co-financing fund, established with the People’s Bank of China.
Corplease is a leading non-bank financial institution that provides diverse leasing products and services to a wide range of SMEs and larger corporates, through direct leasing, sale and lease back, as well as structured finance products. Corplease seeks to provide alternative financing through leases to address funding constraints in the private sector in Egypt.
“The need for leasing products in Egypt is growing consistently on an annual basis to meet the acute demand by small, medium and large sized corporates for alternative source of funding from traditional banking sources, for business expansion and job creation. With the annual demand growth expected from the local corporates, the market for leasing in Egypt shows immense potential for investors,” said Stefan Nalletamby, acting vice-president for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Complex at the African Development Bank.
With the newly-approved Corplease loan, the African Development Bank adds to its existing initiatives to support financial institutions and deepen financial systems on the continent. The loan will contribute to supporting SMEs operating in Egypt, especially in priority sectors such as agribusiness and food industries, tourism, ICT, clean energy, health, transport and manufacturing.
“The loan will contribute to supporting SMEs operating in Egypt, especially in priority sectors such as agribusiness and food industries, tourism, ICT, clean energy, health, transport and manufacturing – all essential contributors to inclusive and sustainable growth,” said African Development Bank Country Manager in Egypt, Malinne Blomberg,
The intervention is in line with the bank’s High 5 strategic priorities, specifically “Feed Africa”, “Industrialize Africa” and “Improve the Quality of Life for the people of Africa”. The bank’s support will have multiplier effects on industries related to the real sector and support job creation in these value chains.
It also aligns with Egypt’s vision 2030 and will complement the government’s efforts to support the productive capacity of local corporates, creating an enabling private sector environment and sustainable development.
Business
USAID To Boost Agribusiness In Nigeria With $60m
The United States Agency for International Development, (USAID) has disclosed plans to invest $60 million to boost agriculture in Nigeria and across West Africa.
Speaking at the launch of the West Africa trade and Investment hub in Abuja, yesterday, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said the project would improve the overall business operations and enhance capacity to tap into export markets with the U. S and other international companies.
According to her, in five years, the trade hub “will administer $60 million in co-investment funds to attract private sector investment of $300 million in the region.
“The trade hub will increase economic growth across West Africa with more focus on Nigeria through a market based approach that will help companies to expand business operations and create jobs that build on the talents of the growing youth population.
“Nigeria has opportunities for private sector investment, hence the trade hub will unlock this potential and improve ways of doing business in the agriculture sector as well as facilitate access to private capital.”
She stressed that the project would complement the efforts of the Federal Government by co-investing with established private sector entities and other partners by expanding the programme targeting the creation of 40,000 new jobs in Nigeria and West Africa by 2025.
On his part, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator, USAID Africa Bureau, Cheryl Anderson, remarked that the project would empower the private sector to play a more robust role in maximising oppourtunities for Nigerian and American businesses.
Anderson added that Nigeria, especially among West African nations has tremendous potential to mobilise private sector growth as a strategy for sustained economic growth.
“With the help of small holder farms operating in Nigeria’s heartland, business are already benefitting from partnerships with the U.S ‘feed the future’ initiative to develop value chains and promote more inclusive growth in the agriculture sector,” he said.
He added that USAID, through the hub, would introduce and scale up new cutting edge technologies developed by American companies to increase production and improve harvest and post harvest processes to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imports of staple crops.
Trending
-
Featured3 days ago
Insecurity, Prevailing In Nigeria, Buhari, Lawan Admit … Boko Haram’s Continued Existence, Surprising, Says Buhari …As Senate Vows To Give Effect To Community Policing
-
Law/Judiciary3 days ago
Ikoku Four: nuj Warns Against Romance With Police
-
Sports4 days ago
Top 5 football clubs in Nigeria
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Judge Hands Off APC Case In Rivers
-
Sports3 days ago
NOC Inaugurates Commissions
-
Politics2 days ago
‘S’Court Verdict On Imo Election, Embarrassing’
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Don Hails Unbundling Of Mass Communication
-
News3 days ago
Buhari Seeks Senate’s Nod Of NDDC Interim Mgt C’ttee …Suspends Confirmed NDDC Board