Stock Exchange Opens New Window For SMEs

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye has berated the federal government over the planned pay rise for political office holders, saying it will worsen the already pauperised Nigerians if implemented.

Olaleye, who recently took over the leadership of the TUC from Boboi Kagama said the plan by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to review the remuneration of political office holders at a time the local and foreign debt is overwhelming and the country grappling with economic issues is a conspiracy that must not be allowed to stand because of the dire consequences it will further have on the economy, people and Nigeria’s collective image.

According to him, it is a mockery of the political decision.

“Does it mean the federal government increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) to raise money to pay the politicians?,” he queried.

He wondered that while some countries in Africa have a unicameral legislature because their former system was eating deep into the national treasury, Nigeria is not thinking along that line.

“Why can’t we think along that line? After all, we have a National Assembly that you could hardly see all the members seated at every session. It is the same thing at the state level, yet their absence has never disturbed any session.

“We are demanding that the cost of governance be drastically reduced. We do not need 496 lawmakers. Governors do not need over 500 aides. It is too expensive to maintain. The salaries and allowances of these public office holders in Nigeria is part of the cause of the economic hardship in Nigeria. Half of these political officials’ salaries, if put into proper use, could give hundred thousands of unemployed youths useful employment”.

The TUC president also condemned the report that government is planning to borrow $29. 9b.

He said if the federal government succeeds in borrowing the $29. 9b it applied, then the total debt profile would have risen to about $84b.

“Even the World Bank has warned about the danger and consequences of our debt yet it appears no one cares if the country goes further down in shame. The question is, why tax or borrow just to pay politicians and service cronies when over 21 percent of our able-bodied youths are unemployed? We are worried that the insecurity situation arising from unemployment does not bother them?”

He said if Nigeria must move forward, there is need for restructuring of the political system.

“For us, the leadership belittles the country before the international community when they nurse such ideas now. It is a bizarre thing to do and we condemn it in strong terms. We enjoin the authorities to drop the idea to restrain the do-or-die attitude of some politicians”.