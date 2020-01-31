Rage As ‘Ikoku 4’ Return With Wounds From Alleged Police Torture

It was a pitiful sight as the four persons arrested alongside the late Chima Ikwunado by the E-Crack Unit of the Rivers State Police Command were released from prison custody in Port Harcourt, yesterday, with wounds believed to have been inflicted on them during detention on various parts of their bodies.

The wounds put a huge question mark to the denials by Rivers State Police Command that its notorious E-Crack Squad did not torture the late Ikwunado, who died in the cell and the four persons arrested with him.

A Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nnah, sitting in Port Harcourt, had last Wednesday, discharged and acquitted the ‘Ikoku Four’ who have been in detention at Port Harcourt Correctional Centre since January 9, 2020, on the bases that the charges preferred against them were, “mere speculations and cannot be prosecuted”.

The four auto-mechanics – Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere were arrested on December 19, 2019, over allegations of armed robbery, car theft and cultism.

They were arrested while taking a vehicle belonging to their clients on a test drive after repairs.

The police had claimed that the five men stole two cars they were test-driving after repairs.

But the men claimed that they were tortured in detention to admit that they stole one of the cars they were repairing.

They claimed that the alleged police torture led to the death of Chima Ikwunado, while others sustained grievous degrees of injuries, which were visibly painful.

Chief Magistrate, Amadi Nnah, acting on the “no case” advice from the Rivers State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) discharged and acquitted the four.

The detained men said they sustained the deep wounds during harrowing torture that the police detectives inflicted on them between 11am and 5pm on daily basis with dangerous objects.

However, the police are yet to release the corpse of late Chima Ikwunado for fresh autopsy despite directives from Force Headquarters for the state command of the police to comply with requests for the family to have access to and take possession of the corpse for another autopsy witnessed by family members and other interest groups, especially Nigerian Medical Association and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).