Niger Delta
Mariner Tasks FG To Train Indigenous Seafarers
A mariner in the state, Dr. Rueben Mietamuno Jaja, has urged the Federal Government to train the indigenous seafarers to global standard and practices.
Jaja also said government should follow approved international best practices and policies in training the Merchant Navy on board a vessel.
He made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt during an interview with The Tide.
He said that there is a need for the Federal Government to comply with the International Maritime Organisation, (IMO) code on training seafarers, as it is done globally.
The Rivers state born mariner also urged the government to update the maritime laws to give effect to the IMO mandatory instrument for training and other activities.
“Our maritime laws are not updated, they need to be updated to suit global practices.
“The Federal Government needs to conform with the international convention on standard of training, certification, watch keeping, including all its amendments, resolutions and recommendations relevant to trainings”, he said.
He appealed to the Federal Government to recognise the certificate issued to indigenous seafarers by maritime institutions abroad, while also calling for transparency in dealing with the certification procedures of seafarers.
Dr. jaja said, “institutions must have a clear syllabus and this can be done by government through control, approval, review and follow up”.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Niger Delta
Rage As ‘Ikoku 4’ Return With Wounds From Alleged Police Torture
It was a pitiful sight as the four persons arrested alongside the late Chima Ikwunado by the E-Crack Unit of the Rivers State Police Command were released from prison custody in Port Harcourt, yesterday, with wounds believed to have been inflicted on them during detention on various parts of their bodies.
The wounds put a huge question mark to the denials by Rivers State Police Command that its notorious E-Crack Squad did not torture the late Ikwunado, who died in the cell and the four persons arrested with him.
A Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Amadi Nnah, sitting in Port Harcourt, had last Wednesday, discharged and acquitted the ‘Ikoku Four’ who have been in detention at Port Harcourt Correctional Centre since January 9, 2020, on the bases that the charges preferred against them were, “mere speculations and cannot be prosecuted”.
The four auto-mechanics – Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere were arrested on December 19, 2019, over allegations of armed robbery, car theft and cultism.
They were arrested while taking a vehicle belonging to their clients on a test drive after repairs.
The police had claimed that the five men stole two cars they were test-driving after repairs.
But the men claimed that they were tortured in detention to admit that they stole one of the cars they were repairing.
They claimed that the alleged police torture led to the death of Chima Ikwunado, while others sustained grievous degrees of injuries, which were visibly painful.
Chief Magistrate, Amadi Nnah, acting on the “no case” advice from the Rivers State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) discharged and acquitted the four.
The detained men said they sustained the deep wounds during harrowing torture that the police detectives inflicted on them between 11am and 5pm on daily basis with dangerous objects.
However, the police are yet to release the corpse of late Chima Ikwunado for fresh autopsy despite directives from Force Headquarters for the state command of the police to comply with requests for the family to have access to and take possession of the corpse for another autopsy witnessed by family members and other interest groups, especially Nigerian Medical Association and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
Niger Delta
‘Bonny/Warri Seaports ‘ll Create Jobs For Indigenous Seafarers’
A renowned dockworker in Rivers State, Comrade Waite Harry, says the proposed construction of Bonny and Warri seaports by the Federal Government will create jobs for seafarers from the region.
He also said the seaports would promote competitions and attract sea vessels going to the two states for maritime activities.
Harry who spoke to The Tide yesterday during a telephone interview on the gains of building two ports in the Niger Delta, said gesture would reduce restiveness and encourage industrialization in the region.
Although, Harry said the plans to site a seaport in Bonny is not new, but long over due, he noted that such idea would improve the nation’s seaports.
“The idea by government would create employment for our seafarers who are idle and create jobs for our teeming youth’s.
“There is a lot of indigenous seafarers that have never been assigned to vessels, but having Bonny and Warri seaports would make them have vessels to work with and improve their skills”, he said.
Comrade Harry insisted that building ports in Warri and Bonny would drastically decongest Lagos ports and make the region more economically viable for maritime activities.
“It is a welcome idea to build two seaports in Niger Delta, because more vessels would come with different cargos to those states”, Harry declared.
On the possibility of the seaports ending piracy in the region, the maritime worker said, piracy is a global problem, not only to Niger Delta, but also in the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.
Recall that the Federal Government had on Tuesday announced the construction of two seaports in Bonny and Warri to cater for the maritime needs of the people.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Niger Delta
Don Hails Unbundling Of Mass Communication
A University teacher, Professor Godwin Okon of Rivers State University says the recent policy of the National University Commission (NUC) to unbundled Mass Communication in Nigerian’s universities is a welcome development.
Okon said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
Professor Okon, a former Head of Mass Communication Department in Rivers State University, described the federal government’s decision as a good policy that would enshrine professionalism and specialisation in the discipline.
He said the policy is a global standard that would prepare students for a particular area of discipline that made up of Mass Communication upon graduation from institutions of higher learning in the country.
“The policy of NUC in unbundling Mass Communication in Nigeria is commendable.
“Actually, the policy is trying to place us in line with international best practices, because the discipline call Mass Communication in question is what l term as a capitorial line of discipline, meaning that there are many areas of specialisation in the discipline, and we should begin to look at the openings as areas of specialisation rather than seeing the entire Mass Communication”.
The don, however said that those who already graduated with Mass communication certificate have nothing to lose, but that with unbundling, there is compartmentalisation which he said is in line with the international best practices, especially universities in developed countries.
According to him, Mass Communication is now a faculty like other faculties with various departments as areas of specialisation.
The Nigeria University Commission NUC recently unbundled Mass Communication as a faculty instead of department in Nigerian universities.
The new policy enshrined various disciplines like journalism among others to be special departments for specialisation.
Enoch Epelle
Trending
-
Featured3 days ago
Insecurity, Prevailing In Nigeria, Buhari, Lawan Admit … Boko Haram’s Continued Existence, Surprising, Says Buhari …As Senate Vows To Give Effect To Community Policing
-
Law/Judiciary3 days ago
Ikoku Four: nuj Warns Against Romance With Police
-
Sports4 days ago
Top 5 football clubs in Nigeria
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Judge Hands Off APC Case In Rivers
-
Sports3 days ago
NOC Inaugurates Commissions
-
Politics2 days ago
‘S’Court Verdict On Imo Election, Embarrassing’
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Don Hails Unbundling Of Mass Communication
-
News3 days ago
Buhari Seeks Senate’s Nod Of NDDC Interim Mgt C’ttee …Suspends Confirmed NDDC Board