Maritime
Customs Set To Go Paperless In 2022
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) says the Service will go full digital in the next two years after concluding its automation system.
The Service said the digital system would enhance service delivery.
This was contained in a statement by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, during the 2020 International Customs Day in Abuja.
The 2020 International Customs Day had as its theme, ‘customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity, and Planet’.
Ali said when fully activated, any Customs officer that cannot effectively operate a computer will be sent out of the service.
“It is our hope that once the platform is put in place, latest in two years, every activity in Customs will be paperless and digital. That is why we have been notifying our officers that everybody must know how to manipulate computer, otherwise in the next two years, anybody that cannot handle computer is out of customs,” he said.
On the NCS revenue target for 2020, he said, “We are working on the target given to us by the federal government based on lots of parameters.
“We are looking at the economic development, prosperity before we decide how much we should be generating”.
Ali said the NCS generated N1.341 trillion revenue into government coffers, last year.
He said the amount was N404 billion above the revenue target set for it by the government.
On the possibility of re-opening the nation’s land borders with neighbouring Benin and Niger Republics that have been shut in August 2019, Ali said, “We are still talking with neighbouring countries.
“But for now, we are still conducting partial border closure. We are expecting that not too long from now, the border will be open.
“When we get responsive adherence from our neighbours, we see how we can work together to fortify our borders. We are not only talking about Nigeria, but we are also asking them to ensure that their own borders are fortified from own illicit tracking, if any”.
By: Chinedu Wosu & Loveth Uranta
Maritime
MWUN Advises Disengaged Dockwokers To Invest Their Severance
The leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Dockworkers Branch has advised the disengaged dockworkers in the country to invest their recently paid severance package in small scale venture for the upkeep of their families.
Deputy Secretary-General Organising, MWUN, Comrade Abudu Eroje disclosed this during the payment of severance package to 309 dockworkers from Rivers Port Complex in Port Harcourt.
Comrade Eroje said investing the money in the small scale business would help the dockworkers take care of their families.
He advised the aged disengaged dockworkers not to be reckless in their spending, but prudent in managing their money.
“We are here to carry out the payment for the disengaged tally clerks and on board security men in Rivers Port Complex”, he said.
According to him, each disengaged worker is expected to receive the sum of N400,000 from the federal government as severance package.
“Government is kind enough to pay this package, because dockworkers were employed by the stevedoring firms that provides services to the NPA and not the federal government,”, he said.
Eroje said over 2,100 disengaged tally clerks and on board security men across the six ports in the country were earmarked by the federal government to benefit from the payment.
He listed the six Ports as, Tin Can Island, Apapa, Delta, Rivers Port Complex, Onne and Calabar.
He noted that some of the disengaged dockworkers had worked for over 20 to 30 years as extra service men in the ports.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Navy Nabs Six Rice Smugglers In A’Ibom
The Nigerian Navy Command has arrested six suspected rice smugglers in Akwa Ibom State.
The Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) also impounded 1,439 bags of smuggled rice between December 2019 and January 2020.
This was made known by the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Peter Yilme, in a statement last Wednesday.
Yilme said the suspects and the items impounded had been handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service in Mbo Local Government Area of the State.
The commanding officer, however, said some of the suspects escaped on sighting the Navy gunboats.
He said the command would remain steadfast in fighting illegalities on the waterways in line with the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ibas.
Yilme said the arrests were made along the Unyenge, Effiat, and Mendoro creeks between December 2019 and January by Navy officers and men on routine patrol in their gunboats.
“I handed over 1,439 bags of rice and six suspects to the Superintendent of Customs, Garuba Hassan, in line with the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff.
“We are committed to rid the waterways of all forms of illegalities.
“I commend the untiring efforts of the officers and ratings in ensuring the mandate and tasks of the Base are achieved.
“I also appreciate the immense efforts of the Chief of Naval Staff, for providing the necessary platform and logistics support for the Base to carry out its operations,” Yilme said.
Confessing to the crime, a suspect from Bayelsa, Wede John, said that he usually transported fish and was carrying rice for the first time when he was arrested.
“I don’t know the owner of the rice and didn’t know that rice was loaded into the boat. This is my first time of carrying rice.
“I usually transport crayfish and dry fish to Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. I was carrying rice from Bakassi to Unyenge when I was arrested,” he said.
Also speaking, a suspect and boat driver, Awagoyi Philip, said the owner of the rice promised to pay him N20,000 for carrying the rice but that he was yet to collect the money.
“I drive boats and I was paid to drive the boat that carried the rice. This is my first time. The owner of the rice promised to pay me N 20,000 and is aware that I have been arrested”, he said.
Maritime
Reps Plan Security Summits On Ports
The House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours says it will soon organise a nationwide security summit to tackle acts of insecurity in the nation’s ports.
The committee also decried the spate of piracy in the nation’s waterways and abduction of crew members of vessels coming to Eastern ports.
Chairman, House of Reps Committee on Ports and Harbours, Hon Datti Garba Muhammad, disclosed this to The Tide during an interview in Port Harcourt shortly after a visit to the Rivers Port Complex.
Muhammad said the summit would focus on the best possible ways to tackle insecurity in the nation’s waterways and reduce abduction of crew members in the ports.
Although the chairman did not say when the summit would take place, he condemned the act of piracy in the industry, saying the act had scared away some foreign investors, vessel owners and lowered the revenue accrued to the Federal Government.
He insisted that the committee wanted the Rivers Port Complex to revamp for more maritime activities and attract investors to the sector.
The chairman commended the management of the port, saying the port is now safer to do business as the issue of pirate attacks on vessels is now a thing of the past in the complex.
According to him, the safety and the working environment in the port complex will generate more revenue to the government.
“Rivers Port is safer for investors to patronise; no reports of attacks on sea vessels going to the complex for over six months now”, he said.
Describing Rivers Port Complex as à colonial port, Muhammad said the committee would want the complex to be competitive, attract investors and yield more revenue to the government.
Stories by Chinedu Wosu
