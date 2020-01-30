Business
Markets Stalls’Allocation: Traders Call For Justice Express Trust In Wike
Traders at Rumuwoji Market, Mile One, Diobu, Port Harcourt, and their counterparts at Fruits and Vegetable Market, D/ Line, Port Harcourt, have called for justice in the allocation of stalls in the two new markets built by the Rivers State Government.
The Tide reports that the two markets were rebuilt by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration following the inferno that gutted the Mile One Market in 2014 and another one that razed down the Fruit Garden Market in 2019.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide, the former Caretaker Committee Secretary of Fruits and Vegetable Market, who is also the Constitution Review chairman of the market association, Elder Igochukwu Weji, said the move by the governor to “fulfil his promise of building a standard market for the traders is commendable.”
Elder Weji noted that traders encountered untold hardship and loses during the fire incident that gutted the market, adding that the temporary structures used by the traders over a year and three months now have started affecting their perishable goods.
He pleaded with the committee responsible for the allocation of the Rumuwoji Market to expedite action on the allocation and work in line with Governor Wike’s promise to assuage the pains of the traders.
According to him, “we thought that we would make the Christmas sales in the new market but up till now we are yet to be allocated which is against our governor’s promise.”
He also called on the committee to work with the union that has all the documents of the shop owners, saying “it will be very painful if the original shop owners lose their shops after the big lost during the fire incident in the market.
“There is no way the committee will work or do the allocation probably without the union except they want to rob the traders who have already suffered serious loss.”
Meanwhile, another trader at the Fruit and Vegetable Market, D/Line, who pleaded anonymity, said that the governor meant well for the traders, but however, expressed fear that the goodwill of the governor may not actualise if the allocation of the market stalls is politicised.
He also supported the allocation of the market stalls to traders who have documents to prove their ownership rather than giving them out to politicians who would want to sell them to the traders.
But the chairman, Rumuwoji Market Traders Association (MOMTA), Mr. Ndubueze Enyiuche Eze, told The Tide that the allocation committee had visited the market and also sat with him on how to allocate the market stalls.
He said that the committee was willing to work with the union to ensure that the right thing is done.
“ Working without the marketers association would result to giving out the shops to outsiders, leaving out the traders whom the governor promised and built the shops for”, he said.
A trader at the market, Mrs Kate Ibe, expressed dissatisfaction over the delay of the allocation, adding that “the happiness of the traders over the completed and commissioned market should not be cut short”.
She also noted the rumours going round that outsiders are indicating interest in the allocation to displace the right owners who have already lost much to the fire incident.
However, chairman, Fruit and Vegetable Marketers Association, Mr Chigozie Nnodim, when contacted through telephone, declined comments, saying “I am not interested in all those things”.
Business
Bizman Tasks Govt On Youths Participation In Agriculture
A business executive and Chief Executive Officer of ‘Farm 4 me’, Adams J. Adama, has urged governments at all levels to encourage youth participation in agriculture through Public Private Partnership.
He said that time has come for the country to embrace mechanized and large scale agriculture and deemphasize white collar jobs, saying Nigerian youths are daring, enterprising and adventurous.
Adama who made the call on Tuesday while speaking to airport correspondents, at Port Harcourt Intentional Airport, Omagwa, said that it is myth to assume that Nigerian youths are not interested in agriculture.
“They are not interested in subsistence farming as their ancestors and fathers, but are interested in mechanised and digital agriculture.
“Agriculture is one of the ventures that can truly engage Nigerians. Our youths are anti-poverty and ambitious, they would not want to end up poor like their ancestors, hence the reason for running to urban areas in search of better life.
“The duty of government is primarily to create a conducive environment for the citizens to live up to their full potentials, and it is time to beam the searchlight on the investment opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria”, he said.
On how government could encourage youths in agriculture, the agriculturist said government should finance farm equipment procurement for private companies to manage, as well as give remarkable tax exemptions to farmers and agrictech companies to encourage large scale farming.
“Free advert slots should be given to agrictech companies, farming cooperatives and farmers association to advertise their farm produce. Platforms should be created to enable farm produce be sold directly to large scale buyers at good prices.
”Government should also give financial grants to NGOs and social enterprises engaged in training small holders farmers on modern farming techniques based on global best practices.
“ Efforts should be intensified to woo foreign investors to Nigeria’s agricultural sector, and also come up with policies that give competitive advantages to local food production over imported foreign foods”, Adama said.
The agro business executive expressed optimism that Nigerian youths would embrace agriculture in their numbers if government can do all, or some of the recommended tasks.
By: Corlins Walter & Loveth Uranta
Business
Mining: FG, Others Propose Pre-Shipment Of Inspection Certificates
The Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) have hinted on a proposal to introduce pre-shipmment inspection and issuance of Clean Certificate of Inspection (CCI) on all mineral commodities due for export.
The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, yesterday, made the disclosure during the presentation ceremony of the ministerial committee from the mineral sector on revenue optimization report.
The move, the committee informed, should be done by an appointed agent in line with the provisions of the Pre-shipment Inspection of Exports Act No. 10 of 1996 Cap. P25 L.F.N. 2004.
Submitting its final report to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, the committee also urged the ministry of Mines and Steel Development to strengthen the capacity of Mining Inspector Directorate (MID) by employing more mining engineers for effective monitoring of mineral production operations.
The committee, headed by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, advised that the Ministry should engage the services of N-power beneficiaries and NYSC members to assist MID in monitoring of mineral production activities nationwide.
Responding, Adegbite said two major mandate of the committee is to create employment and widen the revenue base of government.
The minister also implored the committee to make improvements in revenue generation compared to the past with a target of N20 billion at the end of 2020.
“So if we are able to fulfill this, we would have scored 50 per cent and that is the pass mark.
“Everybody can see the quantum leap from what we made this year. We made N5 billion, which is an improvement over the past.
“From 2.8 to 5 point something. Let’s look at the end of this year if we can achieve N20 billion. That would be four times higher than what we realised last year. It’s possible. Revenue generated by some Federal Mines Officers (FMO) is not encouraging. Imagine a State like Lagos generating about N30 million a year that is an average of N2.5 million a month and we don’t have an FMO there. A lot of construction work is going on in Lagos. Sand is being used.
So from sand dredging alone, you can’t tell me you are making N2.5 million every month. So it’s either somebody is not doing his work very well or something is wrong somewhere. I’m sure all these have been dealt with in the recommendation of this report,” he said.
Business
MTN To Invest $1.6bn In Nigeria
A telecommunication giant in Nigeria, MTN is planning to invest the sum of $1.6billon in the nigerian market in the next three years.
The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Partami, made this know in a statement Relations, Mrs Phil Oshodin in Abuja.
The atatement quoted the minister as commending MTN for its gesture to invest such amount in the Nigerian econmy, during a courtesy call on him by the telecommunication company.
The minister pointed out that the Federal Government was committed to provide conducive and enabling environment for all mobile telecommunications operating in the country to run their businesses without any hindrances in any part of the country.
He assured that the government was working on ensuring that telecommunications infrastructure were protected in the country.
The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave security agencies the go ahead to provide security to critical telecommunications infrastructure in different locations of the country.
“I am glad to hear that you have a budget of 1.6 billion you plan to invest in Nigeria in the next three years.
“Please, try to get your priorities right. Look at the areas that are underserved and invest.
“I am happy that you also appreciated our modest efforts in addressing most of the challenges being faced by mobile Telecommunications firms in Nigeria. I believe every County has its own peculiar challenge.
“We have achieved a lot in addressing most of the challenges: issues of vandalism, Right of Way (RoW) and several others,” he stressed.
He urged all telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria to improve the quality of services in order to satisfy their customers.
Earlier, the MTN Group CEO, Mr Rob Shuter, who spoke on behalf of the team, disclosed that MTN has budgeted 1.6 billion dollars to invest in Nigeria market for the next three years.
