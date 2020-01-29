Opinion
Whither Rivers Rice Project?
The ban on importation of rice into Nigeria coupled with the momentary closure of Nigeria’s land borders with her neighbouring West African countries, has revealed the status of rice as an important economic crop and a major staple food for millions of people in sub- Saharan Africa in general and Nigeria in particular.
Within the season under review, not only did Nigerians damn the consequences and made deliberate and conscious efforts to smuggle-in rice into the country, its price soared tremendously high in response to the high demand.
Although Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) identified this increased taste for rice in 2001 when it declared that “the demand for rice in Nigeria has increased at so much faster rate than in any other African country since the mid 1970”, the presidential initiative, which considered ban on importation of rice as a tool to triggering local production, has further helped to unfold the magnitude at which Nigerians treasure this cereal.
While there exist pockets of rice farmers across the length and breadth of the country, supposedly enough to produce about half of the local consumption need, it is possible that the alarming surge in population growth may have redesigned the consumption trend of rice in the country.
It is therefore not to be viewed as a bad omen, but a window to expand the horizon for rice production, and explore its economic potential in the global market.
A decade ago, rice accounted for 10% of household food spending, and 6.6% of total household spending, according to official report. Given the importance of rice as a staple food in Nigeria, boosting its production was accorded high priority by the government.
It was for this purpose that different development studies on rice production were carried out, giving birth to some of the agricultural programmes such as the Agricultural Development Project (ADP), Abakaliki Rice Project (ARP), and the Presidential Initiative on rice (PI).
Nonetheless, despite all these government intervention programmes aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in rice production, one is not surprised how the demand-supply gap has continued to widen, causing the country more expenses on yearly importation of rice worth over two billion dollars, an amount enough to make significant impact if invested within the country.
Some analysts have blamed this on the domination of the Nigerian rice production sector by small-hold farmers who by virtue of their low income have dwindling capacity to access and procure capital, labour and modern inputs.
In the face of a market environment that do not guarantee a fair price for return to investment on modern inputs, the farmers are indeed faced with a production environment that is capable of limiting their enthusiasm to adopt improved production technologies in agricultural production, whereas Nigeria’s rice statistics suggest that there is an enormous potential to raise productivity and increase production.
Ideally, as population increases, along with rural-to-urban migration, ensuring food security in key staples becomes critical. But this cannot be achieved by a system that depends almost entirely on human muscle power and other manual methods.
However, apart from creating an enabling environment that ensures the profitability of mechanisation so as to attract the required investment, no idea can be more ideal than government’s collaboration with local and foreign investors in this regard .
It is on this note that the Nyesom Wike – led administration’s alliance with a South Korean Agricultural Company, Chang B2B Company Limited, to commence a mechanized rice farming in Rumuewhor, Emohua Local Government Area of the state, which will seat on a 10,000 hectares of land is highly commendable.
The agricultural project by the South Korean investor no doubt, is part of the state government’s development framework to promote investment in the agricultural sector of the state’s economy, it is not only intended to create job for not less than 2,000 Rivers citizens, it is very key to food security. Nevertheless, it is still unclear why close to eight months since the introduction of these foreign partners, work is yet to commence.
The anxiety herein expressed by the writer, does not in any way suggest any loss of confidence on the ability of the executive governor of the state to make real his promise of developing the state in liason with private investors to create jobs across the state. It is just about the scriptural injunction of redeeming the time given the evil days ahead.
With the Rivers Rice Project on board, many unemployed youths who may have been distracted for the wrong reasons, could possibly be rehabilitated. With more foods on the table of the state indigenes, the state would definitely be a better place to be.
A little delay on the proposed take-off of the project, reminds Rivers people of the Niger Delta Development Commission’s proposal to revive its rice processing plants at Elele-Alimini, a case that appears suffocated in the pipeline.
The said wasting rice mill with a combined capacity of 210 metric tonnes per day at Elele in Rivers State and Mbiabet-Ikpe in Akwa Ibom State, has the capacity to impact positively on the economy, yet it is left to rot.
If the State government has developed a framework to promote foreign direct investment in the state, especially in the agric sector, where flexible land acquisition scheme has been entrenched and here it is in partnership with a foreign investor committed to foreign investment over the years, I think the scheme should be enabled to fly.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Harm In Female Genital Mutilation
Female circumcision which is also known as genital mutilation is the removal of some or all of the external female genitalia. According to research this practise is found in Africa, typically carried out by a traditional circumciser using a blade.
Female circumcision is conducted few days after birth to puberty and beyond. There have been international efforts since the 1970s to dissuade practitioners from the act. It has been outlawed or restricted in most of the countries in which it occurs, although the laws are poorly enforced.
This circumcision comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genetalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. This act is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights of girls and women.
It reflects deep-rooted inequality between the sexes and constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against women. It is always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children. The practice also violates a person’s rights to health, security and physical integrity; also the right to life when the procedure results in death.
Circumcision of the female genitals has no health benefits; it harms girls and women in many ways. This involves removing and damaging healthy and normal female genital tissue which interferes with natural functions of girls’ and women’s bodies.
Procedures are carried out on young girls sometimes between infancy and adolescence and occasionally on adult women. According to research, more than 3 million girls are estimated to be at risk of female circumcision annually. The reason why female circumcision is performed varies from one region to another.
Over time, socio-cultural factors within families compelling them to conform to what others do or have been doing as well as the need to be accepted socially and the fear of being rejected by the community are strong motivations to perpetuate the act. Female circumcision is often considered a necessary part of raising a girl and a way to prepare her for adulthood and marriage.
Women and girls living with this experience have harmful practise. Female circumcision increases the short and long term health risk to women and girls which is unacceptable from a human rights and health perspective. Educating people on female circumcision shouldn’t be seen as old fashion because it happens everyday around us and people need to be educated on the course.
Female genital mutilation can be prevented through the following ways: (a) challenging the discriminating reasons it is practised. Among the discriminating reasons is a need to control female sexuality. The purpose of female genital cutting is to ensure that a girl behaves properly, saves her virginity until she gets married and then stays faithful to her husband; (b) educate girls on their right to decide what happens to their body. Some of them want to cling to this tradition even though they are aware of the consequences.
Another way to prevent this harmful practice is to speak out about its risk and realities because it has lasting physical and mental effects that need to be discussed so that girls and women no longer have to suffer in silence.
We should tackle the secrecy that allows cutting to continue in the old days. Genital cutting was an initiation rite for girls to prepare them for their future. The whole community would participate. But nowadays it has become more controversial and it usually takes place discreetly at home.
Let’s keep pushing for female genital mutilation to be banned. Cutting is a violation of children’s rights; the rights to physical integrity, the right to good health and the freedom to make your own choices. It even violates a child’s right to be educated.
Educational rights-based approaches to eradicating female genital mutilation present communities with a package of opportunities for learning. However, such interventions can sometimes be perceived by communities as an unsolicited top-down approach. Therefore, working with communities prior to implementation is of utmost importance
This increases community acceptance of an intervention, leading to its success. Education is often favoured over other rights-based approaches such as legislation because it is less repressive. Although legal restrictions have been found to reduce the rate of female genital mutilation, they have also been found to drive the practice underground, while legal and political measures are necessary to ending female genital mutilation.
Community-based educational initiatives are also critical as well as campaigns worldwide. Government’s actions are necessary to create a political and legal environment that deters people from practising female genital mutilation, but it is ultimately the women, their families and their communities who must be convinced to abandon the practice.
Community empowerment should be taken into account. Consideration of the target population characteristics must be present in order to contextualize educational interventions that use a rights-based approach.
Cultural competitive training can help improve health outcomes and the quality of care. However, female genital mutilation affects men as well. Many men feel they too are victims of this practice. A sense of social obligation is an important indicator for abandoning the practice.
Harry is a Port Harcourt-based freelance journalist.
Favour Harry
Opinion
A Ticking Time Bomb
The prediction by the World Bank that Nigeria crucially had to create millions of jobs to avert imminent bust requires a composite approach to better the economy frantically. The release further advised the country to establish at least 30 million jobs by 2030 to prevent the unfortunate augury from being fulfilled. Don’t forget, 2030 is only 10 years away.
The implication is that the economy must generate 3 million jobs annually for 10 years. But how is that possible when statistics have revealed that about 19 million Nigerians enrolled in the labour market within the last five years while only 3.5 million jobs were created within the same period, leaving a shortfall of 15.5 million jobless Nigerians? Also, the unemployment rate has quadrupled in the last four years attaining an all-high 23 per cent.
From the foregoing, it is explicit that there have been consistent job losses. Very few manufacturing activities happened while service providers only managed to employ a few people all due to an asperous business climate. Agriculture, the largest employer of labour, has lost attraction largely because of the activities of insurgents and bandits in some parts of the north. The prolonged herdsmen/farmers’ clash never bolstered matters.
As unemployment advances, population growth edges faster. While the population grows at 2.6 per cent annually, the economy progresses at a paltry 2 per cent. With a low Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $397 billion, Nigeria’s population expansion has been projected to hit about 401.3 million by 2050.
Of course, this is portentous because it will exert enormous pressure on the economy, the job market and social infrastructure. As employment declines, extreme penury is on the rage. If the projection that unemployment figures will rise to 23.5 per cent this year is anything to go by, then we must anticipate a time bomb.
I believe the situation would have ameliorated if we operated a social welfare scheme. Rather, in the face of dwindling economy and increasing poverty, all what Nigerians can get are mere promises and at best ill-defined and rudderless social benefit schemes like “Trader Moni,” “Market Moni”, and “Farmer Moni” that disburse soft loans without collaterals.
The impact of the schemes is hardly perceptible. They have failed to prevent Nigerians from sliding into poverty every single minute of the day. Sadly, the number of extremely poor Nigerians has recently moved from 91.50 million to 94.4 million, fuelling speculations that a populist revolt may happen sooner than later.
Following the frightening figures, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. But how will he go about it when there are no sustainable policies to create massive jobs? On the other hand, State governments have never helped matters either as they have failed to reduce unemployment.
What do we expect? After all, this is what occurs when a country decides to practice a lopsided, “feeding bottle” federalism. A report by BudgIT (an NGO) stated that 33 States are heavily dependent on monthly allocations from Abuja and therefore cannot survive by themselves. Any wonder the States are unable to boost activities needed to generate employment.
While the States are irredeemably dependent, Nigeria heavily relies on other countries for survival thus financing jobs in those nations. This situation is clearly against sound economic practices. How does one explain a development where we import virtually everything including fuel that should be taken for granted by virtue of our role as a leading crude oil producer? Since oil constitutes more than 90 per cent of our exports, the economy is usually left to the vagaries of crude prices in the international market.
Truth is Nigeria can never get its economy right till it gets its political structure correctly. An economy that energises States to go cap in hand to Abuja every month cannot inspire growth and development. The present sharing system only breeds parasitism, indolence, graft, joblessness and poverty. To reverse this ugly trend, fiscal federalism is the answer to a structure that gives impetus to uncompetitiveness. Let States drive the economy, not the centre.
We must look at what has worked best in other climes to create jobs by focusing on sectors that have the highest potentials. Resolving the current power crisis is the beginning point. Then the private sector should be empowered to lead the way. Finally, we must always understand that the agricultural and manufacturing sectors hold great capacity for job creation.
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
The School Dropout Syndrome
As education is becoming more essential and the level of illiteracy reduces globally due to technology and high demands in the job market, Nigeria’s education system is faced with increasing challenges.
There is one major challenge that is in most higher institutions. It is the fact that most students don’t complete their education and thus drop out before even graduating from school. ‘Dropout’ as the name implies, is a term that is commonly used to refer to students who for one reason or another terminate their studies before graduating.
Several reasons and causes have emerged that are believed to contribute towards students dropout of school. As we all know there is no action without consequences. There are several observable effects that do not only affect dropout, but the society at large. That is why we are looking at why many students drop out of school and how this decision affects their lives and the society at large.
Some of the reasons include poor parenting. This has been considered to be the greatest challenge that causes students to drop out. For instance, students that come from divorced and abusive parents are more likely to leave school before graduating than those that come from specially secure families.
Divorced abusive and lower class families face a high chance of failing to pay school fees and meet up the necessary requirements that are demanded and that may have a psychological effect on students. Abusive parents, on the other hand, affect their children’s performance in school by not giving them the love, trust and encouragement they need. Such children, therefore, become depressed and most of them end up running away from home to escape their parents’ bad conduct.
Peer pressure is a another factor that causes students to drop out of school. Most students in the same age bracket tend to have several things in common and will try as much as they can to share ideas both good and bad. One of the bad ideas from peers include the use of drugs. Young people who take drugs perform poorly at school as it is believed to be one of the strong factors that pull students out of school. Even though drug use is prohibited in most schools, the evil continues to thrive.
Another factor is lifestyle. As lifestyle changes with time, most students have the mentality that they are better accepted in the society when they drive expensive cars, dressed in superior clothes and display some ostentatious lives. Thus those students whose parents are incapable of meeting such standards feel misplaced and cannot stand this agony, particularly when they study with well-off students. In the long run they drop out of school.
Parental misguidance is also becoming a contributory factor towards the increasing rate of school dropouts. There are families that have lived good lives without relying on education. Such families do not accentuate the need for education for their children. When this happens, students are left to choose whether to complete or drop out of school.
Finance also causes many university students to drop out of school. Education today involves money and when the student doesn’t meet up the necessary requirement in school in terms of payment of school fees, textbooks, accommodation etc, the student may decide to work to earn more money to further their education instead of concentrating on studies. Dropouts who are concerned about their immediate, short-term financial situation may see a full time job as the best way to maintain the lifestyle they desire. Early pregnancy is also a factor that aids the school dropout syndrome.
The aforementioned reasons for students’ drop out are problems for the society and the government as well. For instance, when we have so many people living in poverty due to low income, it increases the rate of school dropouts.
It is very clear that education moulds the character of individuals and society. Where it is lacking, the results are unpalatable. They say knowledge is power. A country where students’ dropout rate is high, it indicates that all is not well with the education sector. Consequently, all manner of deviant behaviours will be noticed and no one can live in peace. Education, therefore, is the only guarantee for a better life.
Nwankwo wrote from Port Harcourt.
Anita Nwankwo
Trending
-
News3 days ago
CSO, NDDC MD Spa Over Alleged ‘Fake’ NYSC Certificate
-
Featured3 days ago
Terrorism Rating: Bomb Bandits Now, Buhari Orders Air Force …Summon Buhari On National Security, PDP Charges NASS …As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque, Kills Four, Injures Scores
-
News3 days ago
Rivers, Peaceful State Because Of God’s Blessing -Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
Wike Assures Late Gberegbe’s Family Of Continued Support
-
Featured3 days ago
Wike Recommits To PH Airport Access Road Dualisation
-
News3 days ago
Death In Cell: Force Hqtrs Orders Fresh Autopsy On Late Mechanic
-
Politics3 days ago
C’River Rerun Poll: Imoke Congratulates Egbona, Etta
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
NAFDAC Sanctions 200 Sachet Water Producers In Rivers