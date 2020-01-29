Sports
Top 5 football clubs in Nigeria
Nigeria has one of the best football scenes on the continent. Over the years, some of its clubs have managed to reach iconic status, not only across the country but in the entire world! While football continues to grow as a sport, attracting more and more viewers with each year, the industry standard is also changing.
While around 50 years ago soccer betting was not a huge part of the industry, nowadays you cannot really talk about any major sporting event without mentioning the betting aspect of it. In the long run, new betting sites that offer various sports bets and especially soccer betting has helped viewers and fans feel more connected to their favorite teams and clubs. Also it makes them engage more frequently with the sport in general.
Here are the top five football clubs to look out for!
Akwa United F.C.
The first football club we will be discussing is based in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria. The club was founded back in 1996, by the Military Administrator of the state, Joseph Adeusi. The team competes in the first division of the Nigerian Professional Football League. The Akwa United team has some of the most admired football players across Nigeria, including the notorious fan favorites. Their home stadium is still in Akwa-Ibom and according to various sources, it also has some of the highest-paid footballers in the country.
Enugu Rangers F.C.
This team is based in Enugu, as the name suggests. They are commonly referred to as Enugu Rangers. They are historically one of the most successful Nigerian football teams, with seven appearances in the African Champions’ Cup. The club has also appeared in the CAF Champions League three times. Enugu Rangers have also been a part of the Premier League, though they have failed to get to the finals since 1984.
Enyimba International F.C.
Enyimba International is the most successful Nigerian football club, founded almost 50 years ago. The team’s name itself translates into “People’s Elephant in Igbo”. Enyimba is definitely among the top or most supported football teams across the country. The team is the nation’s favorite because of its outstanding successes. Enyimba International has won two African Champions League titles, four Federation Cups and also several Nigerian championships. It is easy to understand why the team has become the pride of Nigerian football!
Kano Pillars F.C.
This particular club is among the newest or most recent ones on the Nigerian football scene. It was only founded in 1990. Having won titles in the Nigerian Premier League four times, the team has firmly managed to establish itself as one of the leaders. They also play in the highest division of the Nigerian Professional Football League. Having said that, Kano Pillars are yet to return to the place they were in 2014. This is when they won their last Premier League championship.
Lobi Star F.C.
Lobi Star, previously known as BBLHawks adopted its current name in 1990. The team is based in Makurdi, Benu state, playing their games at the Aper Aku Stadium. The sports venue can accommodate up to 15,000 people. Yes, it has a large following, coming mostly from Makurdi. It has great potential, which is likely to grow in strength. The Lobi Star team has had a good run but only the future will tell what the team is really capable of!
Sports
NFF To Announce New National Team Coaches
Coaches for the various national teams, will be announced in February, this is according to the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi.
The scribe of the Nigerian football governing body also made it, that the appointments of coaching crew will be done on merit and the new coaches must possess the qualifications for the positions.
Dr. Sanusi also stated that only the Super Eagles job is not open as the current coach Gernot Rohr moves closer to agreeing on a new term with the Federation.
“The consultants saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and recommending are expected to turn in the chosen coaches for the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Flamingos, Golden Eaglets and Future Eagles for the NFF executive to approve and announce the appointments,” Sanusi said.
“We expect them to do a thorough job and recruit the best coaches among those who applied. I can assure Nigerians that the NFF will employ the best coaches for our national teams soon.” he said.
It would be recalled that the Federation decided not to renew the contract of the previous coaches following their dismal performances at the major competition last year.
Sports
‘Super Eagles’ Door Open For New Goalkeepers’
Nigeria’s goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu insists the door for new goalkeepers into the Super Eagles is still wide open ahead of the 2022 world cup qualifying campaign.
Nigeria was drawn in Group C of Qatar 2022 world cup African zone qualifiers alongside the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde, and there have are calls to improve the team’s goalkeeping department before the commencement of the campaign.
However, Agu posited the technical crew are still hunting for good goalkeepers that can prove stiff competition for the present goalkeepers and also improved.
“Everything is possible, we are looking around and the more we see, the more we invite into the team and we also making sure that the ones we have are in good shape,” he told brila.net.
“That’s what football is all about, the competition will surely make the team better and Nigeria deserved to have the best legs and best hands.
Meanwhile, former Switzerland junior international Sebastian Osigwe has revealed his intentions to switch allegiance to Nigeria, but it is unclear if he will be handed an invitation into the team.
Sports
Osimhen, Others To Watch In Coupe de France
Top African players will be in action in the 2019/20 Coupe de France Round of 16 in midweek.
African Football.com takes a look at players, who could decide the matches:
The Algerian hitman has rediscovered his form during his spell with AS Monaco having netted seven goals in the Ligue 1 this season.
Slimani will be looking to play an instrumental role in helping Monaco overcome Saint Etienne at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday.
The Senegalese forward remains Rennes’ best attacker having hit the back of the net eight times in the current Ligue 1 campaign.
Niang could be key to a victory over a stubborn Angers side at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Tuesday.
The Gabonese striker has been an influential player in the Saint Etienne team this season having netted seven Ligue 1 goals.
Bouanga will be hoping to inspire Etienne to a victory over a much-fancied Monaco side.
The Nigerian frontman has arguably been the best African player in France this season having scored 10 times in the Ligue 1.
Lille OSC will look to Osimhen when they lock horns with a lower division side SAS Épinal at the Stade de la Colombière.
