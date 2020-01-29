News
SIM Card: Court Hears Case Against DSS, Buhari’s Daughter, Feb 12
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has fixed February 12, 2020, for the hearing of a suit filed by a trader, Anthony Okolie, against the Department of State Services (DSS) and the daughter of the President, Hanan Buhari.
Okolie’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyer’s Forum (RLF), told newsmen, yesterday, that the matter would be coming up next month.
“The case has been assigned to Justice Nnamdi Dimgba and it will come up on February 12, 2020,” he said.
It would be recalled that Okolie had sued the DSS and Hanan as well as service providers, MTN, jointly and separately for N500million.
The suit, with number FHC/ASB/CS/3/2020, is seeking an order to “compel the respondents (DSS, Hanan and MTN) jointly or severally to pay the applicant the sum of N500, 000, 000 only as general and aggravated damages for the gross and unlawful violation of the applicant’s right to acquire moveable properties, freedom of movement and self-dignity”.
The 33-year-old man said in a supporting affidavit that he was arrested on July 19, 2019, in Asaba, Delta State for using a telephone line that was previously owned by Hanan.
According to him, he remained in custody, bound by handcuffs till September 22, 2019, as the DSS waited for Hanan, who was schooling in the United Kingdom, to come clear him but she never did.
Okolie also attached the receipt he was issued after purchasing the SIM card as well as the SIM certificate.
The affidavit read in part, “That on December 8, 2019 at Ogbeogonogo Market, Nebu Road, Asaba, Delta State, I purchased a SIM card with Phone Number: 09035666662 at the sum of N1000 only, and I received a SIM pack with accompanying documents as a result as evidence of purchase receipt.
“That in line with relevant regulations, I approached a kit operator of the 3rd respondent (MTN) named Jeff who captured my biometric and registered the SIM card in my name and on my behalf.
“That in July, 2019, I visited my business associate at his residence in Asaba and saw him being taken away by officers of the 1st respondent (DSS). During the process, they obtained information from him on who he communicated with last over the phone and my associated announced that it was me.
“That immediately afterwards, officers of the 1st respondent (DSS) arrested me and led me into their vehicle asking me to keep quiet and drove me to their offices in Asaba, Delta, State.
“That after a while, they disclosed that my arrest was ordered by the Presidency and I had to be taken to Abuja for further interrogation upon which basis they drove me to Abuja, FCT by road the following day.”
The applicant stated that he explained to the DSS how he bought the SIM card but he was informed that the phone line which is linked to his SIM card was once used by Hanan.
“They thereafter labelled me a criminal for using a phone line that previously belonged to the 2nd respondent (Hanan Buhari),” he said.
Okolie alleged that because of the personality involved, his case file was tagged, ‘first family’ and he was denied access to his lawyers.
The trader claimed that his mother, who was not allowed to see him, developed high blood pressure while he lost N5million business deal.
News
Don Laments Under-Development Of N’Delta
A university lecturer in Rivers State, Prof. Henry Bellgam, has lamented the pace of development of the Niger Delta states and communities within the past twenty years of democratic rule in Nigeria.
Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt, Bellgam said the under-development of Niger Delta region by present and past administrations had resulted in extreme poverty, youth unemployment and restiveness in the region.
He said that though the Niger Delta people had contributed immensely in building the Nigerian nation, the people, especially the youths were yet to benefit from the sacrifices they made decades ago for Nigeria’s youth.
He, therefore, called on the government at all levels and the international community to intervene in the Niger Delta struggle for a fair share in the national cake and development.
Prof. Bellgam, of the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Production, University of Port Harcourt, urged Ijaw people worldwide to always sustain peace in the region in particular and Nigeria in general.
He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his developmental projects initiative for the state since inception of this dispensation.
The erudite scholar also cautioned against current political intrigues that negate the development of the Niger Delta region and its people, describing peace, unity and commitment as recipe for lasting development of any society.
He used the opportunity to urge the President Muhammadu Buhari- led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to commence without delay the development road map of the region in this second tenure, adding thatPresident Muhammadu Buhari and his APC should keep politics at bay and fast track the immediate development of the area through its agencies charged with such responsibility’’.
By: Bethel Toby
News
RSG Restates Commitment To Make Business Thrive
The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to engender a favourable climate to stimulate business growth in the State.
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, reiterated this during the second meeting of the Rivers State Ease of Doing Business Council at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
Banigo, who is also the Chairman of the Council said the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike had the political will and commitment to ensure that Rivers State becomes the hub of not only the Hydro Carbon Industry in the country, but the preferred business destination as well.
According to Banigo, a holistic template to facilitate the ease of doing business in the state is being developed, noting that members are working round the clock to ensure that all grey areas are addressed preparatory to the final approval of the template by Governor Wike.
News
Herders Ambush: Police Inspector Missing, Another Hospitalised In Edo
The whereabouts of a police inspector, Ogundele Sunday and his fully-loaded AK-47 rifle have remained unknown days after armed herders opened fire on their boat in an ambush at Ufutebe Riverine community, Owan in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
Those hit by the herders bullets, now hospitalised, were his colleagues identified as ASP Monday Ogeid,e whose rifle also fell in the water during the attack, and one Joshua Ogbeshi.
Meanwhile, operatives of the Edo Police Command led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ekiadolor, CSP Wase on Monday commenced search for the missing inspector.
Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said the police men were responding to a complaint when the herders ambushed them.
According to him, “One Joshua reported at Ekiadolor division that herders in his community murdered his brother.”
