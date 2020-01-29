RUFC Still In Contention To Win NPFL

Nigeria’s goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu insists the door for new goalkeepers into the Super Eagles is still wide open ahead of the 2022 world cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria was drawn in Group C of Qatar 2022 world cup African zone qualifiers alongside the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde, and there have are calls to improve the team’s goalkeeping department before the commencement of the campaign.

However, Agu posited the technical crew are still hunting for good goalkeepers that can prove stiff competition for the present goalkeepers and also improved.

“Everything is possible, we are looking around and the more we see, the more we invite into the team and we also making sure that the ones we have are in good shape,” he told brila.net.

“That’s what football is all about, the competition will surely make the team better and Nigeria deserved to have the best legs and best hands.

Meanwhile, former Switzerland junior international Sebastian Osigwe has revealed his intentions to switch allegiance to Nigeria, but it is unclear if he will be handed an invitation into the team.