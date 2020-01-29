Osimhen, Others To Watch In Coupe de France

Former SuperEagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, was lucky to have escaped death after he was involved in a car accident over the weekend.

According to sources close to the former Udinese of Italy playmaker, the accident took place along Ozoro road in Delta State.

It was gathered that Obodo was traveling alongside his mum in a blue saloon car when the accident occurred but the duo miraculously escaped with just minor injuries.

Often compared to Austin Okocha, Obodo made only 21 appearances for the senior national team, scoring just four goals and he was part of the Eagles team to the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 35-year-old was best known for his time in Italy where he played most of his professional career.

In 2012, he was kidnapped by four men in Effurun near the oil city of Warri, Delta State, but was rescued 24 hours later by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

Narrating the ordeal, Obodo revealed the accident was the second he had this year.

“That was two days ago I was coming back from Enugu where I went to bury my uncle on the 16th,” he said about the car wreckage.

“At about 3pm along Ozoro, I was driving at about 110 [km/h].

“The road was a freeway, but then I noticed a pothole and started to pump the brakes to avoid running into it. But as I was trying to avoid running into a ditch in the middle of the road, then I lost control of the car and the next thing I knew, the car flipped as we were thrown off the road into a pillar.

“I had my 65 year-old mum and younger brother with me in the car; we came through without a scratch. When I went back to see the wreckage, I burst into tears because I knew I was lucky to be alive.”

“The first incident happened on the 16th of this month, I was driving to my community with two relatives when a trailer, crashed into us from behind. The driver said the truck had no brakes and he had lost control at the time.”