Adamawa: Gov Fintiri Vows To Probe Bindow, Others

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Emma Chinda, has faulted a peace meeting held recently to reconcile the two major factions of the party in the State.

The Tide recalls that a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emma Deeyah, who convened the peace meeting in Port Harcourt was quoted as saying that the party’s problems were self-inflicted, but said the peace talk was still ongoing.

But Chinda while speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting said the parley attended by some members loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe was not in the interest of the party.

He said the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) was supposed to be the one championing the peace process.

According to him, “Well, all the noise and arguments you had in the meeting today was because I do not believe in some of the positions being canvassed in the meeting.

“The positions being canvassed there would not serve the interest of those who they say are the leaders of the party. That is Rotimi Chibuike Ameachi which I am one. It does not serve the interest of those who they say are with Senator Magnus Abe who a lot of the members where there.

“Only those who convened the meeting would tell us the interest for which this meeting is to serve,” the former Commissioner stated.

Chinda further said the National Working Committee of the party ought to be the one championing any peace talks, which, according to him, is why he disagreed with some of the positions canvassed in the meeting.

“If we want to make peace in the party, the National Secretariat of the party must be a major critical stakeholder because they are generally overseeing everything in our party nationwide,” he insisted.

Dennis Naku