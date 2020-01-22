Makinde Lauds Inter-Security Agencies’ Collaboration

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Moshood Salvador, has ruled out the possibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the state in 2023.

Salvador, a former state PDP Chairman, made the statement in an interview with our source in Lagos yesterday.

He described the recent statement made by the state PDP Chairman, Mr Adedeji Doherty, that the party would dislodge the APC in 2023 as a pipe dream.

Salvador, who joined the APC in 2018, said the opposition party had been greatly depleted, saying the party had no structure to defeat the APC.

“You don’t expect him (Doherty) to tell you that PDP will lose, even if you belong to FF or F9 party, you will say you will win the world.

“This is because you can’t have a political party without certain ambition, aspiration, determination and goal.

“The PDP chairman has to wish himself and the party well. It is his wish; PDP winning Lagos is wishful thinking.

“The success of any political party is its structure. Where is the structure in PDP now? None.

“Everyone has left the party, from the likes of Yomi Finnih, Obanikoro, Demola Seriki and myself, everybody has left. So, I am waiting to see where they will have the people to win,’’ he said.

Salvador said he left the PDP owing to irreconciliable differences with some elders of the party, whom he said, were not for its progress.

The APC chieftain added that he had no regrets dumping the PDP for the ruling party as he felt at home in APC.

On his contributions to his new party, Salvador said he had helped increase the number of APC members by moving thousands of his followers from PDP to the ruling party.

He said most of his followers under the group he called ‘Conscience Forum’ defected with him while others joined the APC later.

The former PDP chairman added that the movement further depleted the opposition party in the state.

Salvador said that he had also served in several committees since joining APC, saying he was among those saddled with screening House of Assembly aspirants before the party’s primaries in 2019.