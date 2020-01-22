Sports
Kodjia Moves To Qatar
Ivory Coast international, Jonathan Kodjia has completed his move to Qatar’s Stars League side Al Gharafa.
The towering marksman has joined the club from English Premier League outfit from Aston Villa.
Al Gharafa have reportedly paid £2.5million for Kodjia, who helped Villa secure promotion to the Premier League from the English Championship.
Villa confirmed the 30-year-old player’s departure on their official website.
A club statement read: “Jonathan Kodjia has completed a move to Al Gharafa for an undisclosed fee.”
“The Ivory Coast international striker, 30, has linked up with the Qatar-based club on a two-and-a-half-year contract.”
“Kodjia arrived at Villa Park in 2016 and scored 31 goals in 106 matches. The club wishes Jonathan all the very best for the future.”
FA Charges Man United Over Fans’ Misbehaviour
Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control its players during their 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.
Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk’s header, Liverpool thought they had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after.
However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United’s goalkeepers David De Gea prior to Firmino’s strike.
Referee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United’s players – including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking – gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review.
The FA has now taken action against United, charging the club with a breach of FA Rule E20(a).
“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday,” read a statement on the official FA spokesperson’s twitter account.
United has been given until Thursday to respond to the charge.
‘S’Eagles Will Be Ready For Any Team’
Samuel Chukwueze says Nigeria’s Super Eagles are not afraid to take on any team for a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The draw for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers’ draw ceremony will take place in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday and Nigeria will find out her opponents.
Speaking ahead of the draw, Chukwueze admitted that it will be a tough hurdle to qualify for the World Cup, but they are happy to take on any opponents as well.
“Anyone they bring for us will be good, every team is tough in Africa, so we are going to try our best against any team that falls in our group. We know it will be very tough, but we are prepared for battle,” Chukwueze told Tidesports source.
Here are the full pots for the draw :
Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Pot 2: Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, and the Congo.
Pot 3 is made up of Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central Africa, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, while
Pot 4 has the likes of Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti.
NPFL: Rivers United Becomes Joint League Leaders
Rivers United nicked a hard fought draw in Kano against Jigawa Golden Stars to go joint top of the table with Plateau United after a Festus Austin’s late own goal canceled Cletus Emotan early first half strike in the MatchDay 16 of the 2019/2020 NPFL season at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano last Monday. The visitors believed they have won the game as the 14th minute Cletus Emotan strike gave them the opening goal, but the home side fought back in the second half to nick a late equalizer few minutes to go, when Mujaheed Ibrahim’s strike was turned into the net by skipper Festus Austin for an own goal.
Thus, they started the match with all seriousness but were jittery in the midfield and misfiring in the attack. As early as the third minute they had their first chance at goal but it went begging. Three minutes later, Moshood Kasali sprung the offside trap and was face to face with the keeper but had his efforts saved twice by Akande Abiodun in Rivers United goal. But against the run of play, Rivers opened scoring when Emotan latched onto a pass in the box to tap home. The goal energized the visitors, but woke up Jigawa who fought back like raging bull with Kasali Moshood shooting wide when given a good chance. Ali Kalla was next to waste a counter attack effort in the second half. Ishaq Rafiu drew out a save from Kenneth Christopher in Jigawa Stars’ goal, as Ali Kalla again shot wide. Rivers’ Stephen Gopey dribbled past the Jigawa defense before cutting back for his teammate but the pass was cut out for a corner kick.
He said: “I appreciate the way the players played. We are in the relegation zone but we will find our way out. Playing away from our home in Kano affects us but we have to adapt to the situation we found ourselves. I appreciate the Kano fans.” For Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma, they came for the three points but Jigawa deserved a share of the points.
