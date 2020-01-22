Niger Delta
Empowerment: NGO Wants Mobilisation Of 690 Rivers Women
An NGO, Women Solidarity Initiative for Development (WOSID) has called for the mobilisation of 690 women from the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State for empowerment.
Speaking shortly after an interactive programme with The Tide, in Port Harcourt, the National President, Mrs Marian Nshile stated that her vision alongside other members of her team was to ensure the improvement of the lives of the down trodden women and the less privilege ones in the society.
The National President, who was represented by the National Coordinator, Rivers State, Dr Princess Jane Peters described Mrs Mirian Nshile as a very great lady and a great leader, who has passion for rural women.
Peters explained that during election period, people campaign and made some promises which were never fulfilled, emphasizing that Mrs Nshile’s passion for less privileged informed her empowerment initiative.
Peters revealed that the scheme have already started in Benue, Plateau, Bayelsa, and Rivers State, noting that at the present a water Scheme Project is on-going in Ahoada-East following report of lack of good source of drinking water, assurance, that by the end of the month, the water project would be commissioned.
“She is not yet over with Rivers State people and all the other LGAs in Rivers State as she has also sent the coordinators to find out what they need to make their occupations easier, stressing that by so doing they will be well empowered as the NGO help them to export their farm produce.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Coordinator, Mrs Stella Dan-Jumbo explained that a good woman who knew her poor background in life and later made it in life would never want to see that women suffer and likened this to the actions of Mrs Mirian Nshile.
According to Dan-Jumbo, “This is a woman who knows where she came from and what women are going through that is why she decided to float this NGO to be able to assist women in that class where they don’t have a helper, no husbands, especially the widows that don’t have anybody to help them, in which some of them are rejected and some have no children, they work very hard and don’t get anything meaningful out of their sweat.”
“We are working tirelessly to see how we can get women to key into this programme of expectations and that is why we chose the Khana, Gokana, Eleme, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre, Etche, Omuma to do the Garri production aspect, while the riverine side will produce Crayfish and fish for export. We are working out modalities to see how we can source them and get them across.”
She added that a State executives meeting with the National President is slated to hold on January 25th, 2020 in Abuja and used this medium to solicit for all concerned to be in attendance, so that Rivers State is not left behind in the scheme of things.
Also speaking the Rivers State Welfare Coordinator, Dr Patience Osaroejiji enumerated things to be bought for faster and easier work production as: grinding machines for those that will be producing garri and Drying Machines for those expected to produce Crayfish and fish, while farm lands would be bought for women to cultivate their farm products.
Susan Serekara Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Legionnaires Laud Wike Over N100m Scholarship For Dependants
Members of the Nigerian Legion have lauded Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the N100million scholarship donation for children of the legionnaires in the State.
Chairman of the Rivers State Command, Nigerian Legion, Justice Chichi made the commendation when he appeared as guest during a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.
Recall that Governor Wike had announced N100million scholarship for the children of the legionnaires in the state in appreciation for the efforts of the serving and fallen heroes.
Justice Chichi while speaking on the donation further said the contributions of the Governor to the Nigerian Legion stood out, just as he assured that the funds would be judiciously utilized.
According to him, “Let me start by saying a very thank you to His Excellency the Governor of Rivers State, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike. He is one Governor whose contributions to the Nigerian legion stands out.
”So the contribution of N100million is very specific. You know every dying soldier worries about two specific things. One what happens to his children in his absence? Secondly, what happens to his wife in his absence? And this is one thing the Governor of Rivers State understands very well. And he was very specific in donating the money that it should be for scholarship of our dependents.”
Justice said he had initiated the scholarship programme two years ago where the Governor first approved the same amount during the emblem launch.
”You will recall that in 2018 when I was appointed as Sole Administrator by the Hon. Minister of Defense in charge of the legion in Rivers State, I initiated the scholarship scheme. I approached His Excellency with my address at the emblem launch and he released the sum of N100million to us which we went ahead and executed.
”It is on record that 55 students benefitted from the scholarship scheme and that scheme is subsisting. It was not just something we went to the streets and awarding scholarship to people. We constituted a scholarship board with powerful men on the board. We liaise with the Rivers State Government Scholarship Board and they gave us all it takes when it comes to approach and then we posted it on the website.
‘We announced the scholarship scheme and people applied from all the universities. We went ahead, screened them, confirmed their admission status in the university and then when the board was satisfied, they made recommendations and we awarded the scholarships. So this contribution is based on the identification that the major thing our children need is education.
So I want to say that that money (latest donation) will be judiciously applied in that direction and it would be accounted for. But I want to say that the scholarship board will be rejigged this time around
Dennis Naku & Ruth Alpheus
Niger Delta
Court Grants Bail To Ayade’s Critic Charged With Terrorism
The Federal High Court in Calabar, yesterday, granted bail to a Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Odok, charged with terrorism for criticising Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.
Mr Odok’s lawyer, Oliver Osang, confirmed the development via a text message.
“Barr. Joe Odok has been granted bail on very liberal terms,” Mr Osang said in the text message sent around 11:21 a.m, yesterday
Although the lawyer did not say much about the terms of the bail as he had to attend to another matter in the court, our correspondant learnt Justice Simon Amobeda granted the bail on health grounds.
“They are trying to perfect it (the bail), they just granted it now,” Mr Odok’s wife, Cecilia, said PREMIUM TIMES at about 12:05 p.m.
Mr Odok was arrested by the police on September 26 in Abuja and taken to Calabar by road.
The court in November rejected an application by the Nigerian police to withdraw the charges against Mr Odok, saying it was the attorney-general of the federation, and not the police, that has the power to withdraw the charges.
The lawyer is accused of inciting some communities in Cross River against one another which the police said was capable of undermining the security of the state and punishable under The Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.
He is also charged with cybercrime for allegedly accusing the chief of staff to Mr Ayade, Martin Orim, of being a cultist.
He pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.
Mr Odok’s Facebook page contains critical remarks on Mr Ayade.
In one of his posts on the social media site in September, Mr Odok described the governor as a ‘joker”’
“Ayade keep getting it wrong with lofty projects. Why talk of Spaghetti flyover when you have not maintained or completed a single road project from your first administration?
“A man that can’t complete a single road keeps talking Super High Way, Deep Sea Port and now Spaghetti flyover. This joke is getting out of hands,” he wrote on Facebook.
Mr Ayade’s spokesperson, Christian Ita, had denied the governor’s involvement in the arrest and detention of Mr Odok.
“It’s wrong for people to describe as the governor’s critic, anyone arrested by the police. The governor does not know anything about his arrest, the police are in a better position to tell you why they have arrested him,” Mr Ita said.
Niger Delta
UCTH Conducts First Open Heart Surgery, April – CMD
The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, (UCTH) has concluded plans to conduct its first Open Heart Surgery (OHS) in April this year.
To enable the health institution to do this, two renowned medical teams from the United States of America, Voom Foundation and U.S. Military Medical Research team are partnering the management of the hospital.
Disclosing this during a thanksgiving event at the hospital and town-hall meeting with staff and management in Calabar, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Professor Ikpeme Ikpeme, said the partnership was a welcome development as it would make the hospital compelling.
The partnership, Ikpeme also said, was to consolidate on the ongoing improvement in the hospital, adding that it will also lift the
hospital out of the quagmire it has been for some time.
According to him, in “partnership with the US medical teams, they will conduct their first Open Heart Surgery (OHS) operation in the second week of April with the Voom Foundation.
“The hospital will join the big leagues of hospitals that have performed heart surgeries and it will be a giant stride as far as medical practice is concerned.
“We are planning open heart surgeries within the first two weeks of April 2020.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Retain Presidency, Create Crisis In Nigeria
-
Sports3 days ago
MFM FC Declare Oriyomi Murtala Lawal AWOL
-
Politics3 days ago
Anambra South: Ifeanyi Ubah Faults Judegment, Files Appeal
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: APC Chief Hails Gowon’s Stand On Igbo Presidency
-
Sports3 days ago
We Need To Work Hard For Success – Eguma
-
Politics3 days ago
S’Court Judgement: Politicians Embark On Prayer Sessions In Bauchi
-
Politics3 days ago
Supreme Court Has Altered Imo Political Calendar-Lawyer
-
Politics3 days ago
Speaker Joins In Marking Armed Forces Remembrance Day