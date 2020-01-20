Philanthropist Wants Security Screening For Intending PCRC Members

More fatalities are still being recorded after the multiple fires that swept through Lagos, Sunday night.

The worst fires occurred at Ile Epo Ekoro Road at Abule Egba inward Baruwa, in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

About the time this report was released, many people were reported to have died while millions of properties, including houses, cars, and tricycles have been consumed by the raging inferno.

According to the disaster report released by the DG/CEO of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, as at yesterday afternoon, the disaster had recorded five fatalities (3 adult males, 1 adult female and 1 female child aged 5 years).

“Twenty (20) people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. A total of 150 people, including children were displaced”.

He disclosed that the buildings affected were No 18, Musa Erimo Street (a storey building); Joel Nnadede Street; No 7 (a storey building), No 20 (a bungalow), No 1 (bungalow), No 2 (bungalow), on Hamed Sodiq Street, No 8 (bungalow), No 4 (bungalow), No 2 (2 storey building). NNPC power line road No 45 bungalow, No 47 (bungalow), No 49 (bungalow), 17 attached shops in all.

He noted that the vehicles involved include, 33 trucks, 3 cars and 3 tricycles (Keke).

Meanwhile, a container truck fell on two transport rickshaws, locally known as ‘Keke’, killing three people at Omor Street, Mgbuka Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The truck driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up at gully along the road, killing the two Keke operators and a conductor of the truck instantly.

The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the injured driver of the truck was receiving treatment at Inyienu hospital, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi

“On the 19/01/2020 along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street, Mgbuka in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, a Mack trailer conveying a container with registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu, ‘M’, of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State, lost control and knocked down two tricycles with registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN, ridden by one Sunday Agbafor, ‘M’, aged 35 years of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, and one Adindu Uchenna, ‘M’, aged 39 years of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State,” Mohammed reported.

“As a result, the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion gully, while the tricyclists, together with the conductor of the truck, one Chika – surname and address unknown – died on the spot.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division, CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue, Ogidi, and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area.

“Meanwhile, the truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, commiserates with the bereaved families and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.