Promoter Tasks Stakeholders On Grassroots Sports Dev

Oil and gas giant, Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) has restated its commitment to the development of sports in its host communities, just as it promised to identify with youths who wants to make a career in it.

Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Port Harcourt District, Mr. Guillaume Dulout stated this during the grand finale/closing ceremony of the 2019 NNPC/TEPNG football competition for OML 58 host communities held at Obite sport field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

After a 90-minutes thrilling encounter between Elele-Okinali and Erema communities, the former came from two goals down to win their rivals by three goals to two with all five goals coming in the second half.

Godstime Abaje of Erema community won the highest scorer award with six goals, while Dinoba Ameki of Elele-Okinali emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP); just as Obite community won the third place fixture.

Continuing, the Total E&P DMD said, “This football competition is a unique project that has become the hallmark and testimony of the enduring relationship, which we want to preserve with our host communities, notwithstanding the challenges and other adverse socio-economic environment in the industry today.

“I am indeed proud to be part of this competition and as the Executive General manager (EGM) had stated in his address during the opening ceremony, you should be assured of the commitment of the management of Total E&P Nigeria Limited and our joint venture partners, the NNPC, to continue to identify with our youths in their efforts to carve a niche for themselves through coordinated sustainable sports development programmes such as this.

“I would like to salute the courage of all the teams that participated in this championship for the fair play and soccer artistry displayed throughout the competition. For the first time in the history of this competition, we started this 17th edition with 18 teams,” saying he was proud to be part of this competition.

“I also congratulate the players in all teams and their respective supporters for your patronage in this tournament. We appreciate and encourage your continued support of our commitment to sustainable skills development and the aspirations of the youths to hone their skills and excel in their chosen sports,” he said.

Dulout thanked the organisers, the Central and Local Organising Committee, the Technical Committee, the Rivers State Football Association and the Rivers State Football Referees Council for a job well done, as well as media partners for their support.

“Your partnership and support have bolstered the visible media exposure which has given this championship a name and meaning,” he stated.

In his remark, Chairman, Rivers State Football Association (RSFA), Barr. Christopher Green, represented by a board member of the association, Ibigoni Benjamin-Akobo thanked Total E&P for sponsoring the competition which he said ended in peace.

“Let me thank Total for the effort you have kept. It is not easy to start a process like this. I can tell you for one that there are many other multinational companies who may have started something close to this and half way they have packed up.

“I will tell you as football secretary for many years. Now you have sustained the tempo, whether in the middle of the turbulent water or not. There is no better way to appreciate you. Let me encourage you to keep the faith. For the children that you are doings these thing for. I am sure they do appreciate,” Green stated.

Highlights of the event were presentation of the cup to the champions by the Total E&P DMD, Port Harcourt District, while gold, siver ad bronze medals were also presented to the three top teams.

Dennis Naku & Favour Ukwe