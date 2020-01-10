Niger Delta
Suspected Assassins Kill PDP Stalwart In Delta
Pandemonium broke out in the Ogoni-Olomu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, following the killing of Ward 4 Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the local government area, Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo by suspected assassins last Wednesday night.
Mr. Onomuakpokpo died in his Toyota spider car from bullets of the assailants close to the palace of the Owhorode of the Olomu Kingdom in the Ogoni-Olomu community at about 7 pm of the said day.
An eye witness who doesn’t want his name in print told newsman that Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo went to visit the councilor representing Ughelli South Local Government Area DESIEC Ward 7 (names withheld) whom he had supplied sand to for construction of a building at Ogoni-Olomu community.
The eye witness, who was in the car alongside two others at the time of the incident said after he finalised business with the said councilor, on his way back within 250 meters away from the councilor’s construction site they were blocked by the assailants who shot directly at the car burnet and the driver’s seat killing Mr. Onomuakpokpo on the spot.
“When they came down to see who they have killed with touch lights, one of the assailants exclaimed that it was a wrong person they shot before they hurriedly went back to their white car and zoomed off”, the source added.
The eye witness who is currently at the Otu-Jeremi Police Station alongside the two other eyewitnesses, revealed further that they were four persons including late Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo in the Toyota Camry car at the time of the incident.
When contacted, Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Dr. Richard Kofi, condemned the act, describing it as a very sad loss. “Government is saddened by this occurrence and we will do everything possible to fish out killers of Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo to enable them to face the law,” he said.
PDP Chairman, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Hon. Michael Oshetigho, also condemned the assassination of Mr. Paul Onomuakpokpo.
The party chairman described the assassination of Mr. Onomuakpokpo as shocking and called on the security agencies in the state to begin an investigation into the murder case in order to unravel his killers.
Confirming the incidence in a telephone interview, CP Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa said the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force had begun investigation into the murder case with a view to arresting the criminals behind the sorrowful act.
Niger Delta
Ogoni Day Celebration: Abe Calls For Unity
The immediate past representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has called on the Ogoni people to sink all differences, bury their hatchets and unite in order to attract development to the area as the people celebrate 28th Ogoni Day.
Abe, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson to mark the 2020 Ogoni Day celebration and made available to The Tide said although Ogoni today is in so many ways no better than the horrific conditions of neglect and marginalization that necessitated the Ogoni struggle, change is on the way.
He urged the people to always remember the founding principles of the Ogoni struggle which was the quest for justice, commitment to the environment, demand for political inclusion and most importantly, our determination not just to fight for our rights but to do so non-violently.
The Senator said: “As we celebrate another Ogoni Day, let us as a people remember the founding principles of the Ogoni struggle. Our quest for justice, commitment to the environment, demand for political inclusion and most importantly our determination not just to fight for our rights but to do so non-violently.
“I salute and congratulate our heroes, late Kenule Saro Wiwa and all the Ogoni men and women who paid the ultimate price in the struggle for justice.”
“I thank the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of the Ogoni clean-up, which is a landmark in addressing the issue of environmental degradation.”
He further said: “Together we can overcome all our challenges and build bridges of cooperation and friendship across Rivers State and Nigeria that will lead our people into an era of fulfilment, peace, and progress”.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Court Verdict: Okowa Tasks Deltans On Unity
Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Deltans to be more united following the re-affirmation of his victory at the polls by the Supreme Court which declared him as the duly elected governor of Delta State.
The governor made the call on Wednesday evening at a thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chaplaincy, Asaba to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict.
“I want to thank Deltans for all your prayers and support and as we move forward, it is time to work for the good of the state; I cannot do it alone; as a government we require the cooperation of all; it is time for us to partner together; it is time to forget the bitterness.
“I will use this opportunity to call on my opponent, Chief Great Ogboru for him to realize that it is time for him to work together with the state government to build our state; I believe that truly everyone can make his contributions and impact whether he is in office or not as it is truly time for us to be united as it is in the best interest of the state to work together and continue to pray for God’s strength to move this state forward.
“God took us through the elections, through the tribunal, Appeal Court and now, the Supreme Court and in each of the victories, we have always returned thanks to God because He alone has made it possible; we trusted in God and He has seen us through and today we have victory.
“This victory is dedicated to God because God willed it to be, to settle the state and to ensure that there is peace; to bring oneness among us because without peace and without oneness we can not move forward as a people,” Governor Okowa who attended the thanksgiving with his wife, Dame Edith, his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and other top government functionaries said.
He used the occasion to speak on 2023 elections saying, “I know that 2023 is not so far but, it is also not too near, so, there is a time for everything and now, it is truly time as a government to work for the people; when the time to play politics comes we will play politics.”
“For those of us in government, I want to plead that the best thing for us to do now is to work. There will be room to play the politics and by His grace when the time comes, everything will work out smoothly; no one can make a governor; only God can decide who becomes governor; so, now we have to work together to achieve a stronger Delta as we need to spend the next few years working for the people of Delta State.”
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Ogu Youths Decry Killings On Ogu-Eteo Road
A group under the aegis of Concerned Youths of Ogu, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rivers State, Tuesday carried out a peaceful demonstration in the area to stop the incessant killings and attacks on lives and properties of their people.
The group urged security agents to come to the aid of the community, as lives and property are not safe in the area.
According to the leaders of the group, Tonye Davids and Tamunotonye Alapu, in their separate reactions to interviews said there were incessant attacks by bandits daily in recent times at Ogu- Eteo road, which has left three persons dead and several people in critical conditions in the hospital.
“ A number of deaths and injuries arising from attacks had been recorded on the Ogu-Eteo road all involving indigenes of Ogu who use the road for their daily itinerary, no doubt the road is the only access to Ogu town and it is frequently used by Ogu people on a daily basis” they said.
The group noted that an attack was carried out last Sunday, where a commercial motorcycle rider (Okada man) was slaughtered and lady escaped with severe injuries.
Another attack was also launched on Tuesday, that left about seven persons critically down with injuries.
“ We are on the peaceful demonstration to express our grievances at the reckless abandon by security agents. The people of Ogu are peace loving and law abiding citizens. We are wondering why bandits and elements of destruction will oppose to the peaceful disposition of our people “
All efforts to reach Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) to react on the issue proved abortive.
Tonye Orabere
