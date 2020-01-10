Minimum Wage: Averting Strike

Close to one year when President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the N30,000 New National Minimum Wage Act for workers in the country , the furore and tension generated by the issue are yet to abate. This is because compliance by some States and local governments to the constitutional directive is still observed in the breach.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had given the final approval for the wage to be paid to workers across the country on April 18, 2019, when he assented to the Minimum Wage Bill transmitted to him for that purpose by the National Assembly.

Besides, after some delays by the Federal Government to release the template for the implementation of the minimum wage, it finally made public the necessary consequential adjustments based on the various Grade Levels of the workers, thereby setting the stage for the 36 States in the country to follow suit by negotiating with the organised labour in the States to ensure that the new wage is paid on record time.

As it were, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) actually placed the States on red alert to ensure that state governments commence the payment of the new wage to their workers.

This was before the apex labour body in the country had issued December 31, 2019 as the deadline for States to pay their workers the new wage. In issuing the deadline to Governors, the NLC said it could not guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the States if they refused to conclude negotiations and payment of the wage by December 31.

The union had in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting with state council chairmen and signed jointly by the NLC President, Dr. Ayuba Wabba, its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja and the National Chairperson of the Joint National Public Service. Negotiating Council (Trade Union Side), Abdulrafiu Adeniji, said there were currently three implementation categories in which all States fell into.

It further noted that Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos and Adamawa States had commenced the implementation and payment of the new wage. However, at the last count, only 10 States had commenced the implementation and payment of the wage while others including Rivers State had gone far with negotiations with labour for the subsequent payment.

This is even as some States were yet to make appreciable progress in that regard, thus, setting the stage for such States to be on collision course with Labour and the workers. For the umpteenth time, the NLC President had called on State Governors to respect the law regarding implementation of the new wage at the state level.

Wabba said the meeting was called to review situations in each State and take a decision towards ensuring implementation by all State Governors, stressing that since President Buhari signed the New Minimum Wage Act into law, every state Governor was bound to respect the new wage structure and negotiate with labour to decide what the consequential increase would be.

Said Wabba, “All of us are aware that from the day the President signed the Minimum Wage Act into law, it became enforceable. There is no excuse for any state to say that they are not going to respect a law that is actually based on the Constitution”.

According to him, the national minimum wage is actually a constitutional issue; so clearly, it is about respecting our laws and also respecting international conventions and procedures.

Indeed, The Tide agrees no less with the NLC President because States have no excuse not to implement the new minimum wage to the letter in order to foster and promote industrial peace and harmony in the various States.

It is also heart-warming that state Governors are demanding the review of the current revenue sharing formula in the country to enable them have more monies in their coffers to be able to pay the new wage without encumbrances.

That is not, however, to suggest that workers have to wait for more than necessary before they enjoy what is legitimately due them. We make bold to state that the payment of a new minimum wage to the workers across the country is long overdue. No state should, therefore, drag its feet in ensuring that the workers are paid the new wage going by the asphyxiating economic conditions they have been subjected to over the years.

Some Federal Government’s policies, to say the least, have in no small measure strangulated workers in the country. And the new wage would go a long way to cushion the effects of such policies.

It is very disturbing that some state Governors have not set machinery in motion to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage. More worrisome is the fact that they have not made deliberate efforts to avert the looming industrial crisis staring the states in the face.

While we commend the States and the ones which have so far complied with the provisions of the new minimum wage law by opening all negotiation channels with labour, we advise States which are yet to do so, to make hay while the sun shines. The country and the 36 States generally cannot afford the looming industrial crisis at this time. The economic implications of strike in such States are grave and counter-productive. It must, therefore, be avoided.

The truth is that workers across the country deserve a better deal. The time to put smiles on their faces is now.