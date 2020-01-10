Entertainment
Hip-Hop Star, Mr. Eazi Quits Music
Nigeiran award winning hip-hop star, Oluwatonsin Ajibade, known by his stage name as Mr. Eazi has announced that he will be off from recording any song at the moment due to cold.
Mr. Eazi who opened up last year on how he made his money disclosed that he would be taking time off the music scene throughout the month of January until February and advised lovers to keep living the spirit of ‘Miraku’, one among his booming songs.
“Guy’s the cold finally got me, man no fit record, so it’s vacation time! See you guys in Feb until them “keep living in an atmosphere of Miraku “Signed He Don Eazi”, he wrote.
Entertainment
Egi Celebrates Presentation Of Staff Of Office To Monarch
Hundreds of thousands of Egi indigenes in Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have rolled out the drums to celebrate the presentation of a staff of office and certificate of recognition as a first class traditional ruler in Rivers State to Eze Egi, Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma.
It would be recalled that Professor Wokoma was among other Rivers traditional rulers presented with a staff of office and certificate of recognition by Governor Wike during his first hundred days of his second term.
The event which took place at the ancient Anamaoji playground Erema town had in attendance the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah, the Eze Igbu Ubie, Eze Augustine Okpokiri, King Maclean Ubuo of Engenni Kingdom, Eze Igbu Akoh, Casidy Ikegbidi and other respected traditional rulers.
In his address at the occasion, the Eze Egi, HRM, Eze Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma said the staff of office and certificate of recognition represent a symbol of unity truth and authority in Egiland.
Eze Wokoma stressed the need for the people to show respect to the Egi throne in all ramifications as well as respect governmental authority.
The monarch stressed the need for all communities in Egi land to respect the Egi Charter, as no community constitution will supersede the Egi charter.
Eze Wokoma who thanked Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for giving Egi a pride of place in the comity of ethnic nationalities in Rivers State also used the occasion to confer the chieftaincy title of “Eze Orashi on the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bro. Felix Obuah.
Also speaking, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bro. Felix Obuah thanked Eze Wokoma and the people of Egi kingdom for appreciating the honour done to them by Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and thanked the people of Egi for choosing Professor Wokoma to lead the kingdom at this time.
Obuah also charged the monarch to use his position to reconcile all the warring factions in the kingdom.
Earlier in his address, chairman of the occasion Engr. Vincent G. Nnadi said the reign of Professor Wokoma has brought peace to the kingdom.
John Bibor & Amina Ngoma & Josephine Nsirim
Entertainment
Access Bet Signs Davido As Brand Ambassador
Access Bet, a leading sports book maker in Nigeria has announced worldwide superstar, Davido as its official brand ambassador. By this signing, Davido will represent the brand’s image as well as appear in all Access Bet marketing campaigns.
In his reaction to the signing, the music superstar expressed great delight to collaborate with Access Bet, describing it as one of the best sports betting book makers in Nigeria.
Entertainment
Zlatan Drops First Single …After Launch Of Zanku Records
Popular Nigrian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan, has dropped his first single, ‘Quilox’ named after a popular Lagos night club. The song was produced by Mansa Jabulani, co-produced by serial hit maker, Rexxie.
On January 1, Zlatan announced the kick off of his record label, Zanku records on his social media handle on twitter, he shaped the news with the label’s Lagos and the caption: “I’m a different breed, say hello to CEO of Zanku records.
Already he is planning a series of concerts tagged “Zanku to the world concert” and the next edition, ‘Mainland invasion’ will hold at the new Africa Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos on January 19. “I have the best fans on earth he wrote on instagram.
“The love at the Zankulive was amazing, it was totally Zankufied and in appreciation, I want to give another expectance to my people in the mainland. Get ready to experience the night of your lives at the Zanku to the world concert, mainland invasion, January 19 at the new African Shrine”, he wrote.
Zlatan is popularly known for his Zanku dance steps which have been the most trending dance in the country since last year and the logo of his new record label clearly portrays the dance. The artiste was formerly signed to Alleluia Boys label.
