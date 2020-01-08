Who Wants More Varsities?

This small church had been a sort of nuisance to the neighborhood due to its constant noise pollution. The blast from their mega phones makes sleeping and resting a nightmare. But on this 2019-2020 crossover night,, the “noise” was useful.

For some good reasons, I could not attend the cross over church service as has become our tradition in this part of the world. So, l lay down on my bed with the aim of catching some sleep but that was made impossible by the extra-ordinary noise from the church. Initially, l was irritated but had to pipe low when l heard the pastor telling the congregation to kick out 2019 with all its troubles. I joined in the exercise as the year, indeed, had a whole lot of wahala.

Though there were many reasons to thank God and also commend the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly in the area of fighting corruption, ensuring adequate supply of petrol( for the first time in many years, we celebrated the Yuletide without scarcity of fuel), reduced cases of farmers/ herdsmen clashes and many more, 2019 really had a lot of challenges, both economic, political, security and otherwise, which made life very difficult for many citizens. The series of fire incidences in Onitsha, (Anambra State), Lagos and other places which resulted in the loss of many lives and peoples’ huge means of livelihood will be difficult to forget. Not to talk of the continued closure of some of the country’s land borders which had impacted negatively on the people and many other problems.

With the expunging task done, it was time to make a wish for the new year, 2020. The pastor once again asked “us” to pray for what we wanted in the new year. The first thing that came to my mind was the poor state of our roads. Having travelled from Abuja to Enugu, Enugu to Port Harcourt this festive season, I had firsthand information on the deplorable nature of these roads and the agony Nigerians pass through every day to travel from one place to another. As some of us were lamenting at the gullies the vehicles had to maneuver at Ajaokuta, Kogi State, one of our co- travellers who obviously is a regular user of the road said, “you people are screaming now that the road is express, pass through here during the rainy season and you will know the true meaning of hell on earth”.

Sincerely, it is unimaginable what the road will be like when the rains set in, yet vehicles have to swim through it as there is no alternative. The only people who are privileged to have an escape route are government officials, top politicians with police escorts and vehicles with police number plate. These are allowed to drive through an estate just before the very bad portion of the road, thereby boycotting the nightmarish road. Try it as an ordinary nobody and you are turned back by fierce looking security men at the entrance and exit gates of the estate.

Aba-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha, Okene and many other roads in the country have the same sad story. So, when the opportunity for making a request was provided, my first prayer was that God should touch the minds of our leaders and impress on them the urgent need to repair our pitiable roads, both federal and states. A country that willingly budgeted a whopping sum of N37billion for the renovation of a building that was built with N7billion just 21 years ago, shouldn’t have the type of roads we have in Nigeria.

Our hospitals and schools are in sorry states with little or no attention paid to them over the years by our leaders whose children do not attend these schools and who travel overseas to receive medical care from the best hospitals in the world. So, l prayed that, this year, our leaders at various levels will prioritize the renovation, reequipping and adequate staffing of these facilities for the betterment of the masses.

On April 18 last year, President Buhari signed the N30,000.00 National Minimum Wage Bill into law. Incidentally, months down the line, many states are yet to implement it. Only Kaduna, Adamawa, Lagos and Kebbi States had begun payment. Kano, Abia and about nine others are said to have constituted negotiating committees while states like Ogun, Delta, Plateau, Gombe and about 14 others are yet to set up a negotiating committee. It was, therefore, expected that l should pray that in this 2020, state governors should make implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of pension and arrears a top priority.

It was also my prayer that our leaders should reduce the high cost of governance to make funds for the new wage and other developmental projects. Likewise, our lawmakers should be willing to make sacrifice for a better future for the nation by reducing their salaries and entitlements.

The high level of unemployment, the millions of out-of-school children in the country, epileptic power supply, corruption in the civil service and other spheres of our economy, adequate funding of the education and agricultural sectors all came to my mind in the few minutes given for wish making.

Of course, there was no way l would have forgotten to pray that Nigeria becomes a country where court rulings are respected by those in authority, nepotism and favoritism take a back stage in appointing people into positions of authority while competence and proper qualification become a major consideration even as people from all tribes and religions are given equal opportunity to serve the nation.

I also remembered the comment of Most Rev Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Oyo Catholic Diocese. When asked what should be done to make the country better in 2020, he said, “For Nigeria to thrive in the new year, democratic culture must grow stronger, the rule of law be better respected; civil and religious rights be guaranteed and protected; unemployment be tackled and the economy must improve”.

I made that my prayer and also asked that the citizens become more patriotic and desist from acts that are inimical to the growth and good image of the country and be ready to make whatever sacrifice to make Nigeria a country we will all be proud of

By: Calista Ezeaku