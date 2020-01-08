Opinion
Who Wants More Varsities?
The National Universities Commission (NUC), sometime ago, revealed its plan to license more private universities in the country. Speaking in Abuja while delivering a lead paper at the maiden edition of the National Summit on Private Universities, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said the commission is currently processing 303 new applications for private universities from different parts of the country.
Given the huge population of the country and the high demand for university education, one would have agreed with Rasheed that more universities are needed to cater for these people. But the questions are: what is the state of the previously licensed private universities in the country? How many of them can meet the standard of world class universities? How have these universities impacted on the students and university education generally? From 30 universities in 1996, we now have 170 universities, out of which 79 are private; can we say that the country is now better off educationally?
I mean, we all know what goes on in some of these private universities. Many of them are understaffed. Even the available staffs are not qualified. There are no quality infrastructure and facilities, no adequate funding and many other challenges. I once visited a teaching hospital of a private university owned by a faith based organization and was shocked to find out that the so called teaching hospital was a quasi clinic meant for patients who go to the church for healing. You could see the medical students mingling with the patients and other worshipers in a filthy environment, devoid of all the qualities needed in an academic atmosphere.
The issue of admission is another ball game. Merit is thrown overboard. In their desperation to have more students and make money, any candidate with whatever school certificate result is admitted. It is even said that in some of these private universities, there is nothing like carryover or repeating. They collect huge sums of money as fees and are compelled to push the students through, whether they merit it or not. So just like the public universities, one can buy his way into and through the universities. The problem of corruption and other anomalies in the public universities which many thought would be corrected by the private universities have engulfed them as well.
The most worrisome thing is that nobody seems to care about how these universities are run and what goes on there. Parents on the other hand keep pushing their children. They buy school certificates for them, buy university admission for them and are ready to bribe their children and wards’ way through the university all in a bid to get “best results”.
Is the job of NUC therefore only to issue licences to any group or individual whose pockets are heavy enough to establish a university? What about regulating the activities of these institutions and ensuring that universal best practices obtain there, which will translate to better products? What about setting limits to school fees and other fees charged by these citadels of learning so that parents and guardians, who in some cases contributed to the establishment of the schools are not reaped off?
In the aforementioned speech, the NUC Secretary disclosed that most of the private universities were still unable to fulfill their admission quotas as they admit barely six percent of the total university admission in the country per session. He stated the obvious, which is, that the high fees charged by these institutions is a major reason for lack of patronage of these universities. Knowing this, what has the commission done to address it? Besides, how logical is it to licences more universities when the existing ones are virtually empty?
One, therefore, thinks that NUC should exercise some constraints in the issuance of licenses for private universities else they will be balkanized just like private primary and secondary schools. Efforts should rather be made to raise the standard of the existing universities, both public and private. NUC, the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant bodies should see to it that the universities we have in the country are institutions to reckon with. Is it not better to have a few world-class universities than to have hundreds of them that are worthless? They should look into the curricula of our universities so as to ensure that these institutions produce all-round qualified graduates, equipped with sufficient skills to fit into today’s technology driven world instead of the hollow graduates we have today. It is a known fact there in Nigeria today, employment opportunities are scarcely there. Thousands of graduates churned out of our universities yearly roam the streets daily searching for job. So a well designed curriculum that will equip the students to stand on their own upon graduation might be the best way out.
Most importantly, it is high time Nigeria de-emphasized paper qualification and university education for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Let us copy from other countries where a selected few go to the university while others go into other fields of life, in accordance with their talents and capabilities.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Nigeria And Alternative Energy Sources
To promote commercial viability and further investment in the power sector, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC, in 2015, announced a 45 per cent tariff increase, designed to come into effect on February 1, 2016, which was nullified by a decision of a federal high court.
Although the organized labour hailed the decision of the court, others, mostly energy industry practitioners, criticized it. To the former, the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) should improve its performance before considering a tariff increase. And to the latter, an improved electricity supply hinges on the implementation of cost-reflective tariffs.
Barely five days ago, NERC has approved increase in electricity tariff by the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country. The new tariff regime takes effect from January 1, 2020.
This time, consumers appeared to be silent, behind which is a loud but quiet question; “ is it about tarrif increase or quality service delivery?”. Consumers no doubt, appreciate the challenges of the power generators and distributors, but those challenges would go unnoticed when no quality service is dispensed to the consumers at the end of the day.
The consequences of this abysmal service delivery by the power sector for Nigeria’s economic development are well-understood, and the causes of the deplorable situation are laid bare, but it is still not certain which way to take, out of the problem.
Every one knows that shortages in electricity supply, is significantly impeding Nigeria’s economic growth. Olayinka Oyedepo, (2012), in his work on “Energy, Sustainability and Society”, stated that about 60% to 70% of the Nigerian population does not have access to electricity.
Suffice it to say that while some parts of the country have little or no access to the national grid, in other areas, electricity is only available for short and varying periods of the day.
This ongoing failure of the Nigerian power sector to provide adequate electricity supply to domestic households and industrial producers has not only contributed in crippling the agricultural, industrial and mining sectors, it daily impedes the country’s economic development.
There is no doubt that the present power crisis in Nigeria will persist unless the government diversifies the energy sources in domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors and adopts new available technologies to reduce energy wastages and to save cost.
The writer is of the view that given the fundamental nature of electricity to the socio economic development of Nigeria and poverty eradication, nothing short of access to modern energy services which though had remained an enormous challenge facing the African continent, can suffix.
Although from an economic point of view, implementing the country’s renewable energy target will have significant costs, nevertheless, its contribution to the sustainability of economic, environmental, and social development of our country; Nigeria, far outweighs its cost.
Recall that way back in 2005, the Energy Commission of Nigeria developed a Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP), which suggested ideas for renewable energy policies, as well as possible technologies that could be used to fulfill their goals. Nigeria’s target at that point, was to expand her energy access to 90 percent of the population by the year 2030.
With the above projection, the expectation was that 30 per cent of the total energy generation would be solely from renewable sources, a course which if well executed, will not only regularise power supply in the country, but will reduce significantly the energy bills for poor households.
Since 2005, Nigerian power reforms have focused on privatizing the generation and distribution assets as well as encouraging private investments in the power sector generally, while government retained the power to control transmission assets and creating a regulatory environment attractive to foreign investors.
This conscious effort in this direction actually robbed off on Nigeria’s primary energy consumption which came up to about 108 Mtoe in 2011. According to official report, most of the energy came from traditional biomass and waste, which accounted for 83% of total primary production. The rest was from fossil fuels (16%) and hydropower (1%).
Midway into the projected year 2030, renewable energy penetration in Nigeria is still in its nascent stage. Until late, Nigeria generates a small amount of energy from renewable sources. The only source of renewable energy in the country is hydro-power and biomass; wind and solar energy have only been deployed in a minuscule amount.
However, with emerging energy policies and initiatives, wind and solar energy generation projects are gradually being planned throughout the country. With the discovery of their high potentials and benefits for Nigeria’s environment and society, developments in solar and wind energy are gradually increasing.
In February 2018, Nigeria completed the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Project, which supplied about 261,938 citizens with clean renewable energy. This project was in partnership with USAID, private donors, government agencies, financial institutions and non-governmental organizations. The goal of the project was to build connections to 2.5 MW of power through off and on grid sources, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 4.5 million metric tons.
Nigeria no doubt, has the potential to generate most of its energy through solar. After all, most of the big cities in Nigeria (Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Kano) now power their street lighting with solar energy through state beautification projects.
Two years ago, the Lagos State Government signed a contract with UK- based Low Energy Designs for the supply and installation of energy efficient streetlights. The project covered about 300 km of road. The $6.9 million contract included the provision of an intelligent control system for real time operation of the LED streetlights.
The World Bank’s loan to Nigeria meant to build a solar power grid by 2023 that will help generate power for hospitals, rural areas, schools and households, should be a stepping stone for the government to diversify its energy source for other sectors.
Apart from reducing overall energy consumption and lowering carbon emissions, solar lighting technology allows customers to be in control of light intensity. Moreso, the ability to remotely monitor operations is expected to reduce maintenance costs.
With lighting manufacturers virtually non-existent in Nigeria, we can still push to the next level, revolutionise the energy market and increase sustainability for the future by partnering with recognized local established companies to manufacture low energy design lightings.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
The 2020 I Want
This small church had been a sort of nuisance to the neighborhood due to its constant noise pollution. The blast from their mega phones makes sleeping and resting a nightmare. But on this 2019-2020 crossover night,, the “noise” was useful.
For some good reasons, I could not attend the cross over church service as has become our tradition in this part of the world. So, l lay down on my bed with the aim of catching some sleep but that was made impossible by the extra-ordinary noise from the church. Initially, l was irritated but had to pipe low when l heard the pastor telling the congregation to kick out 2019 with all its troubles. I joined in the exercise as the year, indeed, had a whole lot of wahala.
Though there were many reasons to thank God and also commend the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly in the area of fighting corruption, ensuring adequate supply of petrol( for the first time in many years, we celebrated the Yuletide without scarcity of fuel), reduced cases of farmers/ herdsmen clashes and many more, 2019 really had a lot of challenges, both economic, political, security and otherwise, which made life very difficult for many citizens. The series of fire incidences in Onitsha, (Anambra State), Lagos and other places which resulted in the loss of many lives and peoples’ huge means of livelihood will be difficult to forget. Not to talk of the continued closure of some of the country’s land borders which had impacted negatively on the people and many other problems.
With the expunging task done, it was time to make a wish for the new year, 2020. The pastor once again asked “us” to pray for what we wanted in the new year. The first thing that came to my mind was the poor state of our roads. Having travelled from Abuja to Enugu, Enugu to Port Harcourt this festive season, I had firsthand information on the deplorable nature of these roads and the agony Nigerians pass through every day to travel from one place to another. As some of us were lamenting at the gullies the vehicles had to maneuver at Ajaokuta, Kogi State, one of our co- travellers who obviously is a regular user of the road said, “you people are screaming now that the road is express, pass through here during the rainy season and you will know the true meaning of hell on earth”.
Sincerely, it is unimaginable what the road will be like when the rains set in, yet vehicles have to swim through it as there is no alternative. The only people who are privileged to have an escape route are government officials, top politicians with police escorts and vehicles with police number plate. These are allowed to drive through an estate just before the very bad portion of the road, thereby boycotting the nightmarish road. Try it as an ordinary nobody and you are turned back by fierce looking security men at the entrance and exit gates of the estate.
Aba-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha, Okene and many other roads in the country have the same sad story. So, when the opportunity for making a request was provided, my first prayer was that God should touch the minds of our leaders and impress on them the urgent need to repair our pitiable roads, both federal and states. A country that willingly budgeted a whopping sum of N37billion for the renovation of a building that was built with N7billion just 21 years ago, shouldn’t have the type of roads we have in Nigeria.
Our hospitals and schools are in sorry states with little or no attention paid to them over the years by our leaders whose children do not attend these schools and who travel overseas to receive medical care from the best hospitals in the world. So, l prayed that, this year, our leaders at various levels will prioritize the renovation, reequipping and adequate staffing of these facilities for the betterment of the masses.
On April 18 last year, President Buhari signed the N30,000.00 National Minimum Wage Bill into law. Incidentally, months down the line, many states are yet to implement it. Only Kaduna, Adamawa, Lagos and Kebbi States had begun payment. Kano, Abia and about nine others are said to have constituted negotiating committees while states like Ogun, Delta, Plateau, Gombe and about 14 others are yet to set up a negotiating committee. It was, therefore, expected that l should pray that in this 2020, state governors should make implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of pension and arrears a top priority.
It was also my prayer that our leaders should reduce the high cost of governance to make funds for the new wage and other developmental projects. Likewise, our lawmakers should be willing to make sacrifice for a better future for the nation by reducing their salaries and entitlements.
The high level of unemployment, the millions of out-of-school children in the country, epileptic power supply, corruption in the civil service and other spheres of our economy, adequate funding of the education and agricultural sectors all came to my mind in the few minutes given for wish making.
Of course, there was no way l would have forgotten to pray that Nigeria becomes a country where court rulings are respected by those in authority, nepotism and favoritism take a back stage in appointing people into positions of authority while competence and proper qualification become a major consideration even as people from all tribes and religions are given equal opportunity to serve the nation.
I also remembered the comment of Most Rev Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Oyo Catholic Diocese. When asked what should be done to make the country better in 2020, he said, “For Nigeria to thrive in the new year, democratic culture must grow stronger, the rule of law be better respected; civil and religious rights be guaranteed and protected; unemployment be tackled and the economy must improve”.
I made that my prayer and also asked that the citizens become more patriotic and desist from acts that are inimical to the growth and good image of the country and be ready to make whatever sacrifice to make Nigeria a country we will all be proud of
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Checking Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Since the beginning of time, people have needed to find a way of disposing their trash. It is imperative to note that proper waste disposal is important to ensure safety of life and avoid possible health hazards.
Indiscriminate waste disposal is an improper way or manner by which individuals and organizations get rid of their trash. These practices include dumping refuse by the roadside, along streets, on major roads, as well as in various rivers. Solid waste generation has greatly improved to an uncontrollable rate in the society, this happens due to human daily activities and economic activities.
Due to inadequate waste disposal methods, dumping of refuse in unauthorized places is now the order of the day. Overpopulation, industrial revolution and urbanization have become major causes of waste generation as well as improper waste disposal.
Lack of appropriate storage facilities , unavailability of proper waste management and planning ,wrong perception by residents and nonchalant attitude toward the environmental cleaning and sanitation, is also a cause of this indiscriminate waste disposal.
The problem of indiscriminate waste disposal has brought so much pain and ills to the environment and society at large. We can point fingers at the outbreak of various epidemics, infectious diseases, and other human environmental degradation such as flooding, drainage obstruction and waterway blockages in most parts of the country like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, etc. It has been noted that heaps of littering trash are in virtually all market areas, on the streets and even on the roadside and these wastes remain there for many weeks without devising any means of waste collection, either by private individuals or the government.
Some areas have also been abandoned when inspections are going on by the government, or even during environmental sanitation. I assume such attitude is an act of negligence on the part of waste disposal agencies or the environment ministry.
Waste management and indiscriminate waste disposal is one menace that has to be curbed with immediate effect, and checkmating the activities of persons who dispose waste products in an improper way, must be done from the grassroots level. It is a joint effort from both the government and citizens of the nation and this must start from the family.
Government should focus on collection of waste products from households. They should encourage homes and individuals to bag their wastes in plastic bags as this would help to avoid littering.
Most people drop biscuit wrappers, cans, bottles and water sachets by the roadside in cars and on highways, which is why the government should move and foster for a cleaner and healthier environment.
There should be adequate financing for each state to support and help them in waste disposal projects. Waste bins must be placed in strategic areas on streets and communities for effective monitoring.
Illiteracy and low level of education is another factor that can constrain the thinking of most citizens. For instance, in places such as GRA, Victoria Island, and other known places where the supposed educated elite reside, and do daily business, inadequate waste disposal or improper refuse dumping is barely seen or is at the lowest because they know the dangers of the act and how littered their environment can be. But in these places where the average or low class citizens live, it is on a high range, therefore, proper sensitization and advocacy programs should be done to educate the general public as to why they should disease from dumping waste indiscriminately.
The government should also encourage individuals who set up private waste collection agencies by reducing taxes paid and also workers of the ministry of environment. They should clean these wastes from the roadside from time to time, and be encouraged by increasing their take home pay. This would enable them see the work as a responsibility and thereby curb nonchalance.
Laws and sanctions should be made to discourage persons who engage indiscriminate waste disposal. Persons could be arrested and persecuted by a court if they flaunt orders. Fines can also be issued depending on the level of offence by anyone who is caught.
Apart from all these measures mentioned above, the government should also encourage practice such as recycling of industrial waste products such as cans, bottles, papers, clothes, etc. Also, biowaste products which include those materials that can decay such as food items, leaves, banana peels should be biologically turned into manure and fertilizers.
This is why the government should set up recycling agencies and also monitor the collection of this waste to avoid improper disposal.
Unlawful solid waste dumping in the society must be checkmated. There is an urgent need for government and private stakeholders to implement policies that can prevent the littering of waste in the environment. Human health and the environment need to be safe guarded from unsustainable conditions which are caused by indiscriminate waste disposal in our society.
The government alone does not have the responsibility of checking indiscriminate waste disposal also it is the duty of every organization and individual to take it upon themselves to keep the environment healthy and clean.
Dennar is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
By: Ngozi Dennar
Trending
-
News2 days ago
IGP Places Police Commands On Red Alert Nationwide …Place IMN On Watch List, Group Tells Buhari …Arewa Youths React As Iran Places $80m Bounty On Trump’s Head
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
King Amachree Memorial Hall Remodelling: Chief Lauds Jack-Rich
-
News2 days ago
RSG Warns School Heads Against Extortion
-
Politics2 days ago
Corruption Worse Under Buhari Govt – Pat Utomi
-
News2 days ago
Pursue Dev Journalism, Nsirim Tasks Media
-
Politics2 days ago
Wike Passionate About Rivers Dev – Don
-
Sports2 days ago
Elu Peace Cup: Chairman Applauds Teams On Performance
-
Politics2 days ago
2023: PDP Chieftain Carpets AYCF President Over Comment