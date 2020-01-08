News
Stop Electricity Tariff Hike, Court Orders NERC
A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered stakeholders in the electricity industry to maintain current prices pending the determination of a motion challenging the proposed tariff hike.
Justice Muslim Hassan fixed January 20, 2020, to hear the motion.
The judge made the order in a suit by the Incorporated Trustees of Human Rights Foundation against 15 respondents in the electricity industry.
The respondents are: Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE); the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc; and the Minister of Power.
Also joined as respondents are Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Ikeja, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Yola, Eko, Ibadan and Jos electricity distribution companies.
The NERC announced on January 4 that electricity tariffs being paid by consumers will increase in April.
In its suit, the non-governmental organisation filed an ex parte motion praying the court to stop the proposed over 40 per cent increase in electricity tariff.
The applicants contended that “the implementation of the purported minor review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order will create unquantifiable hardship and damages on the Nigerian electricity consumers.
“Consumers will be made to pay very high tariff, which has been increased by over 40 per cent across the board of which is currently being billed.”
In an affidavit deposed to by a lawyer, Theodora Ubabunike, the human rights group said, “It will amount to a great injustice to impose arbitrary electricity tariff on Nigerian electricity consumers.
“Nigerians will suffer monumental loss as many people will not be able to access power or access same at very high tariff. I know that Nigerians are entitled to access public amenities like electrical power.”
In arguing application, last Monday, the applicant’s counsel, Anaje Chinedu, prayed for “an order of interim injunction restraining NERC from taking any step towards the implementation of the purported Minor Review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and the Remittance Order 2019,” pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the group.
Justice Hassan declined to grant the ex parte application, but he ordered the parties to maintain the status quo.
The judge said, “The status quo ante bellum shall be maintained by the parties in this suit pending the determination of the motion on notice.”
He adjourned till January 20, 2020, for the hearing of the motion on notice.
News
CAN Dares FG Over Boko Haram’s Captives
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Federal Government to wake up to its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property, saying it won’t keep quiet over insecurity in the country.
It said calling on the government to free its members from their captors who claim to be attacking Christians for religious sake is the right thing to do in the situation it has found itself.
“These criminals are targeting predominant Christian communities, killing, maiming and abducting the people with or without any resistance from the security agencies is unprecedented”, CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said, yesterday.
“Let government wake up to its responsibility and see if we will not stop talking about its failure to protect our members”, Ayokunle said in a statement.
“That is not the politicisation of religion. The governor of Borno State is shouting that soldiers are extorting the people instead of defending them.
“If the government has not been treating those criminals with kid gloves, let them publish the names of the kingpins of the terrorists, herdsmen killers and bandits in their custody and those who are being prosecuted in the court of law for the world to see.
“How many Christians are heading any of the security agencies in the country?
“We are praying for the government on a daily basis but that does not mean where the government is failing we should keep quiet.
“Since Leah Sharibu and other Chibok girls have been crying for help, there is nothing on ground to show that the government has been sensitive to their plight.
“The only reason they are in captivity is that they are Christians, no more, no less.
“That government is condemning the terror attacks is not the same thing as stopping the attacks and arresting the criminals responsible or are they telling us they are spirits?
“Telling us to keep quiet is adding salt to our injury.
“Last week, it was Adamawa and on Monday, this week, it was Kaduna State where 41 people were kidnapped!
“As long as the unpleasant situations in the country remain the same the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria will not keep quiet since that is the only thing we can do aside from praying for the captives”.
Meanwhile, the Presidency said, yesterday, politicisation of religion has no place in Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would never tolerate religious rascality in whatever form.
The Presidency also restated its support for Nigerians to practice the religion of their choice.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu said the security agencies are working hard to rescue people held hostage by the Boko Haram insurgents and reunite them with their families.
The Presidency was reacting to calls by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to the Federal Government to deploy every available resources for the rescue of all Christians held hostage by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.
The Presidency said:” The security forces of Nigeria are working continuously to return those taken hostage by Boko Haram to their families, friends, and communities. In doing this, the government has full confidence in their ability to accomplish the task.
“On its own part, the government has condemned some of the appalling acts of terror, especially following the festive period. Yet, to continue to see these happenings solely in religious terms – removed from social, economic and environmental factors – simplifies complexities that must be heeded.
“Not seeing them as they should be is exactly what the terrorists and groups wish: they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as a reason to turn against one another.
“On the contrary, Christians and Muslims alike are united in their opposition to Boko Haram and the hatred for decency that the infamous group stands for.
“Nigerians must continue to be united in ensuring that they do not subscribe to the terrorists’ message of division. Unfortunately, some leaders and politicians seek to make political capital from our religious differences.
“As we fight Boko Haram on the ground, so too must we tackle their beliefs: stability and unity in face of their hatred is itself a rejection of their worldview.
“This government shall never tolerate religious intolerance. We clearly and unambiguously restate our support for the freedom to practice whichever belief you wish. The politicisation of religion – as forbidden by the constitution – has no place in Nigeria.”
News
Chibok Girls: PDP Tasks APC On Mercenary’s Allegation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respond to allegations by a mercenary, Eeben Barlow, suggesting that it was the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 that stalled attempts to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.
Over 200 secondary school girls were abducted in Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014 during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.
Jonathan had dithered and failed to act two weeks after the abduction of the girls.
However, some of the girls were rescued shortly after President Buhari mounted the leadership saddle.
But in a recent interview with Al-Jazeera, Barlow, a mercenary, who claimed to have been hired by Jonathan to rescue the girls, had claimed that his efforts to rescue the girls were frustrated by the pending election of Buhari in 2015.
Barlow also alleged that the then United States Government, under Mr Barack Obama, had instigated the termination of a contract awarded him by Jonathan for the rescue of the abducted school girls.
Based on Barlow’s accounts, as reported by a national newspaper, the PDP has accused the APC of being responsible for the escalated violence, insurgent attacks, bloodletting and worsened insecurity in the country.
But in a statement, yesterday, its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP challenged the APC to respond to Barlow’s reported allegation that its administration terminated the nation’s counter-insurgency operations.
The party also echoed Barlow’s claims that his botched rescue contract was to satisfy foreign interests, a development the PDP said, had resulted in escalated violent attacks and bloodletting in various parts of the country, particularly in the north.
“The APC should explain the assertion by international security expert, Eeben Barlow, who reportedly on international television, Aljazeera, told the world that our nation was successfully routing insurgents in the North-East before the APC and its administration terminated the counter-insurgency operation to satisfy an alleged American interest that assisted it to manipulate its way to power.
“It is instructive to note that the APC had engaged in unwarranted attack on the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as well as sponsoring negative divisive publications in the last few days in the bid to divert public attention from this very grave issue.
“Nigerians can now see why insurgents, marauders and bandits, who had been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration, suddenly resurged in renewed ravaging of communities and killing our compatriots unabated, while the APC and its administration engage in lip service and empty condolence messages,” the PDP said.
The main opposition party said the APC has been feeding fat and servicing its interests from the pains and anguish of suffering Nigerians who daily face the agony of economic repression, death and violent attacks.
It urged Nigerians to be wary of APC’s renewed attacks and baseless allegations against the PDP and its leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, all in the failed bid to divert public attention from its atrocities against the country, including compromising security architecture for selfish purposes.
Continuing, the PDP said: “Nigerians are aware of how the APC imported political mercenaries, thugs and miscreants from neighboring countries, including Niger Republic and used them to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 presidential elections.
“The APC has failed to account for these miscreants, most of who are now unleashing violence as kidnappers, armed robbers and marauders, pillaging our communities without restrain under the APC.
“It is important to observe that the APC had failed to apologise or join other well-meaning Nigerians in forcefully demanding for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the mass killings in Benue, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Adamawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Abia, Nasarawa, Niger and other parts of the country, under its watch.
“Only recently, Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of always relying on thugs for elections and Nigerians know the devastation thuggery and its associated violence had caused the nation in the last five years of the APC”.
The party further stated that instead of clinging on straws by attacking the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the APC should account for or demand for investigation and prosecution of its leaders responsible for the alleged looting of over N14trillion from federal coffers, including the alleged stealing of N9trillion exposed by the leaked NNPC memo on oil subsidy theft.
It also charged the APC to account for the N1.1trillion worth of crude oil, allegedly siphoned by its leaders using 18 unregistered vessels, and the alleged stealing of over N48billion meant for the rehabilitation of victims of insurgency.
Similarly, the PDP challenged the ruling party to also account for the N33billion National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saga in which a very top member of the Buhari administration was mentioned, as well as the alleged looting spree in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under its watch.
News
Nsirim Reads Riot Act, Seeks Discipline, Creativity From Media
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has read the riot act to state-owned media houses, noting that discipline and creativity must be entrenched to contain competition and boost productivity.
Nsirim stated this while addressing the management and staff of the Rivers State Television (RSTV), Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday, to begin his familiarization tour of parastatals under his ministry.
While commending the General Manager of RSTV, Mrs. Dafini Gogo-Abbey, management and staff for their efforts in publicizing government policies and programmes, he said more still needs to be done especially in the present circumstance.
He said, “I am convince that as Commissioner for Information we have the right professionals in the various departments of this organization who have the requisite training and experience to deliver on assignments. My job is to make you re-orientate yourselves, wake up every one that is sleeping and to say to us that we need to roll up our sleeves for more work.
“We are privileged at this time in the history of Rivers State that we have a Governor who is passionate to make Rivers State the destination of Choice. His Excellency in rebuilding infrastructure, paying attention to education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, manpower development is desirous to make Rivers State the destination of choice.
“And he is putting everything into ensuring that the NEW Rivers Vision Blueprint he enunciated when he took the oath of is four and half years ago is implemented to the letter. We have a Governor who does not speak from both sides of the mouth. What he says he will do, he will do.
“He has shown Rivers people that his second tenure will be like a first tenure. His Excellency wants Rivers State to be a pride of all of us and he has demonstrated that with his style of governance. Your role is to use Rivers State Television to key into that development agenda.
“To key into that development agenda, you must be professional, you must be dedicated, you need to do a lot of re-orientation and personal development. If we do that collectively, we will be making a mark.
“And I am proud to say that when we celebrated 100 days in office of the Governor this second tenure, we were one State of the federation that had projects to be commissioned and we did that for three weeks. His Excellency was on the road commissioning people oriented projects.
“With a man that has that kind of vision, those of us in the media parastatals have a critical role to play. Now that the 2020 Budget has been announced, what are you going to do as a media house to ensure that the people for whom the budget is meant for get what they are supposed to get?
The Commissioner said he expects that the media ought to do a sectoral analysis of the budget to help sell the programmes and policies of the incumbent administration which underscores the need to be proactive.
“We are in a new dawn that calls for creativity and innovation, “he stated, adding that workers welfare will be given priority but urged them to show that there professional in RSTV. We will not tolerate indiscipline. I had to hold a meeting with the management staff before this general meeting and I have empowered them.
“I have empowered the management to utilize disciplinary measures to ensure that those who think that this is a place where you can come and do anything you like, you earn salary and go stops. If you a member of staff here and you are part of those who are indiscipline, those who are not dedicated to their duties, then you are going to be in trouble because I have told the management to draw up an appraisal system for this organization.
“Because it a public communication outfit does not mean that we won’t make profit. It doesn’t mean that we can’t shine like other Television houses. The Television house is a platform for creativity. If any staff here (Rivers State Television) is creative, you will be sought after. The media house is a place you can stir up your potential and distinguish yourself if you are creative.
“The times now calls for personal development, saying he would like to see more creativity and healthy competition. Television is glamour right from the dressing of news casters to diction. You need to understand that this promotion that His Excellency gave to me is our collective promotion. I can’t thank him enough.
“If you understand that this is the first time in our Ministry where somebody will rise from the ranks, get to be Permanent Secretary and now Commissioner. You will understand that there is a reason for this appointment. And because it is so we can’t afford to let His Excellency down. We all need to redouble our efforts.
So I am going to demand from RSTV better programming, better content and I am going to demand from the news casters to dress with class. I am demanding professional competence from Rivers State Television,” noting that he expects to see changes immediately and urged them to show commitment and dedication with the little that is available to them.
“I have found out in my working career that what makes people stand out is when they are able to manage the little they have and show that they have potentials and then people will recognize them
“We must be proactive as media houses, the platform you have accommodates lots of creativity and hard work. The media house is a place you can stir up your potential and be creative. I want to see competition among those in programmes and other core areas and we will be ready to partner with the management of the station to honour those that are creative,” he added.
He explained that the promotion given him by His Excellency is a collective promotion urging everyone to roll up their sleeves for more work that would engender success in the Governor Wike led administration.
Dennis Naku & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Trending
-
News2 days ago
IGP Places Police Commands On Red Alert Nationwide …Place IMN On Watch List, Group Tells Buhari …Arewa Youths React As Iran Places $80m Bounty On Trump’s Head
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
King Amachree Memorial Hall Remodelling: Chief Lauds Jack-Rich
-
News2 days ago
RSG Warns School Heads Against Extortion
-
Politics2 days ago
Corruption Worse Under Buhari Govt – Pat Utomi
-
News2 days ago
Pursue Dev Journalism, Nsirim Tasks Media
-
Politics2 days ago
Wike Passionate About Rivers Dev – Don
-
Politics2 days ago
2023: PDP Chieftain Carpets AYCF President Over Comment
-
Sports2 days ago
Elu Peace Cup: Chairman Applauds Teams On Performance