Rivers United Striker Sure To Win League

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt striker, Ossy Martins has expressed optimism that United will top the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), this 2019/2020 season.

He stated that in spite of the festival players were training hard because they want to ensure that they top the league table at the end of the season.

Martins said this, on Sunday while briefing sports journalists shortly after United defeated Maintain of Fire Ministry FC(MFM) 2-0 in the match day 12 of the NPFL at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

“ We know that we are in the festive period but we were training seriously because we want to get to the top of the league. We are training hard because we know our target,” Martins said.

According to him, their target is to win the league this season, saying that all his teammates are ready to get the job done.

“We will win the league this season by the grace of God we are going to be on top of the log” he stated.

Martins, who was the United highest goals scorer last season said he is back on track after scoring his first goal of the season against MFM FC in the 17 minutes of the encounter.

“I was not happy for not scoring goals but today I am back. I will put in my best to redeem my images,” he said.

The pride of the state had played 12 matches,so far won six, drew three, lost two, they are currently occupying third position on the league with 21 points.

By: Kiadum Edookor