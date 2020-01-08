Featured
Insecurity: Reps Push Bill On CCTVs In 36 States …Proffer Jail Terms For Defaulting Private Firms
The House of Representatives is considering a bill to mandate the Federal and State governments to install Close Circuit Televisions (CCTVs), across the country, in order to check insecurity.
Besides, the Bill when it becomes law, intends to jail or heavily fine private firms that fail, to install the security device.
Details of the bill were revealed to newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday.
A Bill for an Act to that effect is entitled: “Integration of Private Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Infrastructure into the National Security Network in Nigeria Bill, 2019”.
The Bill is sponsored by Rep. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The Bill makes provision for the integration of Private CCTV infrastructure into the National Security Network in Nigeria, and to compel “every private organization in Nigeria”, to within six months of the Act coming into effect, “install CCTV within and outside its premises with a view to maintaining perimeter security in medium-high secure areas and installations, observing behaviour of people in order to detect criminal activities within and outside the geographical location of the company, observe criminals within a reasonable time frame, providing a visual record of activities in situations where it is necessary to maintain proper security access control”.
It warns that any “company or organization in Nigeria that refuses, out of neglect to install CCTV Camera within and outside its premises, is liable to a fine of at least, N500,000 or an imprisonment of six months or both”.
It says “Continual refusal to install CCTV camera, shall attract a fine of at least N1million or year imprisonment or both”.
It also warns that “Where there is a complaint of missing items, lives and property, and the company/organisation within the complaint area, is unable to make its CCTV available to the law enforcement agents during the course of its Investigation, such company/organisation shall be liable for negligence and charged as an accomplice of the crime”.
The Bill charges High Courts of States to exercise jurisdiction over offences committed, while Federal High Courts will exercise same within the Federal Capital.
Under the new law, “All the private companies in Nigeria, shall apply or inform the Commissioner of Police in its area of jurisdiction, about the installation of the CCTV within and outside its premises”.
The sponsor of the instrument, says “the broad objective of this Bill, is to expand the security network infrastructure in Nigeria with a view to protecting the lives and properties of citizens”.
Be Fearless, Dispense Justice, Wike Tells Judges
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged judges of the High Court and Customary Court of Appeal to be fearless, firm and steadfast in dispensing justice for the development of society.
Wike has also threatened to take the issue of practising judges, who are traditional rulers, to the National Judicial Commission (NJC), for action.
He stated this when he swore in judges of the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor tasked the judges to be more committed to carrying out their jobs and be guided by the oath of office they had taken.
He said: “It is easy to take the oath of office and difficult to abide by the oath of office. As judges, show commitment in the administration of justice.
“Wherever you serve, it is important for you to show commitment.”
The governor said that the Judiciary has the responsibility to correct the executive whenever it goes wrong.
He expressed optimism that Nigeria would progress if the Judiciary could play its constitutional roles.
Wike stated: “This country can be better if the Judiciary plays its role. The Judiciary is the most powerful. When the executive is wrong, the Judiciary is there to correct it. Anything done by the Executive, can be upturned by the Judiciary if they are firm.
“I vied to be governor of Rivers State and there were challenges. You opted to be a judge, and there were challenges. You should be mentally and psychologically prepared to face the challenges.
“After today, you are required to do tasking jobs – jobs that will affect you and your family. You have taken oath and you must abide by the tenets of the oath,” he said
Wike charged judges of the state Judiciary to be focused and not be distracted by other responsibilities.
He regretted that a few judges, aside serving in the state Judiciary, were also traditional rulers.
He urged such judges to choose between the traditional institution and the Judiciary.
He asked: “How can you go to court to seek justice and the judge that is supposed to preside over the matter is not there? You cannot continue to collect salaries and you are not working.
“We are taking the matter of judges who are traditional rulers up with the National Judicial Council for necessary action”, Wike said.
He announced that the state government would legalise the owner-occupier policy of residential quarters for judges of the state Judiciary.
He said that his administration was implementing the owner-occupier policy to encourage the Judiciary to serve the state better.
Those sworn-in by the governor as judges of the state High Court included Justice Florence Atili Fiberesima (immediate past solicitor general/permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice), Justice Mark Onyema Chuku, (former chief magistrate 1/deputy chief registrar), and Justice Lemea Ngbor-Abina (former private legal practitioner).
For the state Customary Court of Appeal, Wike inaugurated Justice Ericonda Amadi, as a judge.
Nigeria Beach Volleyball Team Set For Olympics
The head coach of Nigeria beach volleyball team, Francis Imoudu says the women’s team is one step away from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nigeria women’s beach volleyball team finished first at the zone 3 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Laboma, Ghana.
In the women championship, the Nigerian team won both matches as they beat Benin twice 2-0 (21-3, 21-7) and 2-0 (21-17, 21-16).
The Nigerian stars then overcame hosts Ghana also twice 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) and in the second match 2-0 (21-12, 21-11).
Imoudu told newsmen that would qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“In spite of the performance of the girls at the Zone 3 qualifiers emerging first, the signs are there that we will make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are just one step away from Japan.
“I commend the women’s beach volleyball team for their resilience and determination. They played well and did the country proud in Ghana,” he said.
He further said: “The girls used tactical discipline to subdue the Benin Republic and Ghana in their respective matches. The Ghanaian team was powering at the beginning of the matches but we had a game plan which was perfectly executed”.
The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod commended the players for qualifying for the next round of the Olympic qualifiers.
He expressed great optimizing that the players can shock their opponents in the final round yet to be decided by CAVB.
Rivers State Needs College of Education-Don
Following the upgrade of the former College of Education to a university, a university teacher has sued for the establishment of a new college of education to replace the old one.
The plea was made by a lecturer in the political Science Department of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Dr. Iwarimie Uranta.
Uranta who made his views known in an interview with The Tide pointed out that College of Education if established will address the middle manpower in the educational system of the state.
For now, Uranta said “there is a vacuum,” National Certificate of Education (NCE) will help bridge the gap of middle manpower in the teaching profession.”
He continued”, it will boost the teaching of core courses, because NCE teachers are trained as teachers in those courses”.
The university don pointed out that currently there is a limited number of people who wants to do education. It reduce pressure on the universities and reduce social vices by the youths, Uranta stressed.
Besides, he said the current reforms in the educational system will benefit as many private schools will have manpower to recruit instead of engaging quacks in their schools.
In a similar vein, Head of Educational Psychology/ Guidance and Counselling in the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Dr. Sunday Ordu has commended the State Government
for the policy to sanitise privately schools in the state.
“A lot of private schools don not have professional teachers so the policy is in the right direction.
It will improve manpower faculties to enhance educational growth. The environment must be conducive” he added.
