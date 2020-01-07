Health
‘Weight Loss Surgery Reduces Skin Cancer Risk’
Researchers in a recent study published in the journal, JAMA Dermatology, have identified risk factors associated with melanoma, such as fair skin, family history and individuals with obesity, who undergo weight loss surgery, have a reduced risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma.
According to medicalnewstoday.com, melanoma accounts for just one per cent of skin cancer cases, but it causes the majority of deaths from this type of disease.
Authors of a recent study noted that an estimated 96,480 new melanoma diagnoses are recorded each year in the United States.
A Swedish study in 2009 found that women with obesity who undergo bariatric surgery have a reduced risk of cancer. When the results were published, there was not enough data to assess whether weight loss surgery impacted skin cancer risk, specifically.
However, researchers have continued to follow the participants in the original study, now for an average of 18.1 years. A team recently revisited the dataset to investigate the association between bariatric surgery and skin cancer, including melanoma.
The new analysis included data from 2,007 individuals with obesity, who underwent bariatric surgery, and 2,040 matched control participants who had obesity but only received conventional treatment, such as advice on lifestyle at their primary health care centres.
The researchers found that the largest difference between the two groups concerned was malignant melanoma. In the control group, there were 29 cases of the disease, while in the surgery group, there were just 12 cases. This equates to a 57 per cent reduction in malignant melanoma risk.
The first author of the study, Dr Magdalena Taube, wrote, “This provides further evidence for a connection between obesity and malignant skin cancer and for the view that we should regard obesity as a risk factor for these forms of cancer.”
Detoxing Your System For Better Health
During and after the Christmas and New year celebrations, a lot of us must have indulged in serious drinking and eating that may wear heavily on our system.
Over-indulgence in alcohol drinking may put pressure on our liver, while too much consumption of oily stews and meats may also put pressure on our kidneys.
It’s therefore vital that after this period we take a break or perhaps cleanse our system so we can face this year’s challenges with better health.
Consequently, the liver weighing about three pounds in healthy adults is one of the body’s vital organs. It is responsible for many important functions related to digestion, immunity and storage of nutrients that the body needs to survive.
Therefore, the best way to keep your liver and kidney healthy and strong is to detoxify. By that I mean cleansing debris, unwanted toxins that may put our health in danger.
While some people drink water to cleanse their systems, that is not enough to remove toxins from the body. Below are some herbs that can help in removing those in the body.
1. Garlic: Garlic is great cleanser of liver. It helps activate enzymes in the liver that help clear out toxins. It contains two natural compounds called allicin and selenium.
It also reduces cholesterol that may accumulate from fatty foods. The best way to use garlic is chew, or mince fresh ones and drink. The odour of garlic should not deter one from using it. However , be cautious if you have ulcer.
2.Lemons: Lemons help detoxify the system due to its powerful constituent of D-Limonene. It helps activate enzymes in the liver that aid detoxification.
The high amount of Vitamin C in lemon helps the body produce more enzymes to aid digestion.
Make lemon water by adding the fresh juice to water. Or you can add chopped lemons to warm water, and drink first in the morning.
3.Apples: An apple a day is the secret behind a healthy liver. Apples are good source of pectin, a soluble fibre that helps remove toxins from the digestive tract and cholesterol from the blood.
All types of Apples are good. But if you can get natural ones then it’s better. If on the other hand you can’t then blend fresh apples in juice form and drink daily.
4.Beetroots: The red colour of beetroot makes it a favourite for blood. The truth is that beetroots contain high betacarotene like carrots and they help stimulate and improve liver function.
Beets are good blood purifiers.
5.Carrots: Carrots have high flavonoids and Vitamin A and is good to cleanse both kidney and liver. Alcoholics and smokers are advised to use carrots always.
The frequent consumption of carrot juice can improve eye sight and skin texture.
The best way is to blend or grate fresh carrot and drink in an empty stomach.
Contribution from Blessing Agama
To be continued…
FMC Moves To Develop Vaccine Against Lassa Fever
The Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo in Ondo State says it has started a process to develop a vaccine against Lassa Fever.
The Medical Director of the medical centre, Mr Liasu Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday in Owo during the centre’s annual ward round.
Lassa fever, also known as Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever (LHF), is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.
Many of those infected by the virus do not develop symptoms, but when symptoms occur, they typically include fever, weakness, headaches,
vomiting and muscle pains.
The CMD, therefore, said that with the establishment of a treatment centre in the town, the centre had begun the process of developing vaccine for the virus.
The medical director, who took journalists round the wards at the centre, said that the health facility started diagnosing Lassa fever with the use of mobile laboratory.
He stressed the need for Federal Government to address medical tourism and exodus of Nigerian doctors seeking greener pasture outside the country.
He added that “I want to say confidently that the hospital is fulfilling the mandates of service, training and research. In terms of service delivery, the problem of out-of-stock syndrome in the pharmacy has been reduced to the barest minimum.
“A reference laboratory has been set up through Public Private Partnership (PPP). All equipment in the laboratory are automated and results of investigations are released within 30 minutes.
“Furthermore, our services are being improved through the introduction of Electronic Medical Records (EMR).
“It is no longer news that FMC Owo is one of the treatment centres for Lassa fever in the country and the only one that is treating patients with Lassa fever free.
“Last year, we started diagnosing Lassa fever with the use of mobile laboratory donated by an NGO called Pandora in collaboration with Irua Teaching Hospital and the
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
“In January 2019 during the world conference on Lassa fever in Abuja, FMC Owo received an award of excellence as the most improved treatment centre in the country.”
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that currently, the test and treatment are not available in the state, as Edo was the closest place to conduct such.
Highpoint of the centre’s annual ward round was the presentation of awards to outstanding staff and retirees.(NAN)
RSG Committed To Sustaining Family Planning – Dep Gov
The Rivers State Government says it is committed to the sustenance of family planning programmes in the state.
Making this known recently during a follow-on engagement meeting with The Challenge Initiative (TCI) and the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group (RSFPAWG), in her office, the State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, noted that family planning is a sustainable way to keep a healthy and prosperous population.
According to the Deputy Governor, family planning is very important because, it not only helps to improve the health of children and their parents, but also improves the standard of living of the society generally.
Dr Harry-Banigo, who is a family planning Champion, also noted that population in this context goes beyond the number of people to include how well the people are.
“The people, where are they? Are they healthy? Are they in school? Do they have houses to live in? Do they even have food and water?
“These are the key things. If we do not attend to these needs through family planning, we are going to have unsustainable situation in our nation”, she said.
While assuring the commitment of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration of the State to family planning, the Deputy Governor stated the importance of using community-based theater and songs in spreading the message of family planning.
Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of RSFPAWG, Prof Cosmos Eyindah had sought the assistance of the Deputy Governor in key areas towards the institution and execution of family planning activities in the state.
The first, he said, is for the Deputy Governor “to help us make policy statements on family planning that will promote, protect and support family planning in all ramifications”.
The RSFPAWG boss also urged Her Excellency to ensure that family planning is always given priority at relevant meetings, “so that as they are talking about malaria and HIV/AIDS, family planning will also be included in deliberations”.
Explaining further on the need for more focus on family planning, Prof. Enyindah gave a brief statistics on maternal mortality.
“As we speak”, he said, “The population of Rivers State is 7.5 million. Out of this 7.5 million, 22% constitutes women of Reproductive age group (14-49 years) that is about 1.7 million.
“The worrisome part of it is that if you look at those who give birth, about 889 die by 100,000 live births, which is outrageous.
“If you look at the national statistics, our maternal mortality rate in Nigeria is about 576 by 100,000 live births, which almost doubles that of Rivers State.
“The implication is that our women are dying so much. It has been proven all over the world that with family planning, 40% of maternal deaths will reduce because unwanted and unplanned pregnancies will be taken care of. This is the essence of family planning”, he said
Also speaking, the State Program Coordinator of TCI, Mrs Uduak Ananaba, explained that the visit to the Deputy Governor was aimed at providing updates on programmes embarked upon by TCI.
She continued that currently there is an increase in the uptake of contraceptives compared to the past.
“To sustain this, government needs to ensure that health systems are strengthened and accountability framework set in motion”, she said.
She used the opportunity to thank Her Excellency for availing herself to be briefed on the implementation of TCI programmes, and for the improved visibility of family planning, “especially the public statements made in favour of family planning, which has led to increased media reportage and better integration of family planning and other health related programmes in the state.
Highlight of the occasion was the introduction of Chief Friday Eze, and Mr Victor Akpomon as Champion of Family Planning, and Family Planning Youth respectively.
By: Sogbebe Dokubo
