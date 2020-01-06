IGP Places Police Commands On Red Alert Nationwide …Place IMN On Watch List, Group Tells Buhari …Arewa Youths React As Iran Places $80m Bounty On Trump’s Head

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu yesterday, placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert following the death of Iranian Army General, Qassem Soleimani

In a statement released yesterday evening, the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police, Frank Mba, disclosed that “This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General Qassem Soleimani; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage”

“Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation”.

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets”.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. He has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria”.

Recall that it had been reported how Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a United States airstrike at Baghdad airport on Thursday.

Soleimani, viewed as a terrorist by the White House, was said to be the architect of Iran’s Middle East operations and Iran has vowed to take “severe revenge” on the killing.

Reacting to the development, the Global Action for Peace has raised alarm on the threat posed by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to citizens of the United States of America and the United Kingdom in Nigeria and the need for greater action.

GAP said the alarm became imperative following the ongoing war between America and Iran.

According to the group, all hands must be on deck to tackle whatever violent uprising that the IMN is planning in Nigeria against US and UK and other foreign citizens in the country.

President of the group, Agbo Joseph who made this call at a press conference yesterday, opined that IMN be put on the terror watch list of the United States and the United Kingdom, and measures put in place to protect US and UK citizens in Nigeria.

His statement added that “The Global Action for Peace views with concern the posturing of members of the IMN that was evident in the public demonstration in some parts of northern Nigeria declaring a “jihad” on the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

“These threats are very typical of the terrorist activities of the IMN as an organization whose ideology is deeply rooted in violence and religious intolerance.

“This action by the IMN should give all well-meaning Nigerians a cause for concern given the fact that the Federal Government of Nigeria hasn’t made any official statement given the position of the United Nations over the military face-off between the United States of America and Iran.

“However, you may recall that it was because of its extremist and terrorist tendencies and the attendant dangers it posed to national security that the Kaduna state government and later the Federal Government of Nigeria proscribed the activities of the IMN in Nigeria.

“The Global Action for Peace wishes to state that the threat issued by the IMN to citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom in Nigeria is an affront to our collective sensibilities as Nigerians, which must be looked into by the security agencies.

“The action of the IMN is an indication of the zero regards they have for constituted authorities in Nigeria, hence their disregard for the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Global Action for Peace wishes to alert the relevant authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom that given the antecedents of the IMN that is rooted in deep hatred for those that do not share in their ideology, there is a high tendency that they would go a step further from the protest to inflict bodily harm on citizens of the United States of America and the United Kingdom in Nigeria through violent means.

:This is also on the heels that it is an incontrovertible fact that the IMN has Iran as their spiritual base as well as the support base for the entrenchment of their nefarious activities all over the world. This is cognizant of the fact that there are indications that Iran may turn to targets in Africa to exert revenge using proxies such as the IMN.

“The Global Action for Peace consequently wishes to draw the attention of Nigerians, as well as the security agencies of the apparent threat to life and properties by the adherents of the IMN in Nigeria. This is because of the ongoing mobilization by the leadership of the IMN to carry out massive protests across the country with specific directives from the Iranian authorities to target US and UK citizens.

“The Global Action for Peace wishes to state that it is on record that the Nigerian authorities have, on numerous occasions, indicated how the IMN as agents of the Iranian government had engaged in terrorist activities in Nigeria that have brought untold hardship and bodily harm on innocent and unarmed Nigerians.

“Also, the IMN has, on numerous occasions, confronted security operatives in Nigeria, including one that led to the death of a senior police officer and many others.

“We must, therefore, be concerned that the current situation across the globe demands action that the IMN be put on the terror watch list of the United States and the United Kingdom, and measures put in place to protect US and UK citizens in Nigeria.

“The Global Action for Peace wishes to reiterate that should the IMN not placed on the terror watch list, their propensity to carry out the whims and caprices of the Iranian authorities on US and UK citizens in Nigeria would be institutionalized.

“The posturing of the IMN is indeed a red alert, and as such, there is every need for all hands to be on deck to tackle whatever violent uprising that the IMN is planning in Nigeria.

“The Global Action for Peace wishes to advise the United States and the United Kingdom to see this as a clarion call and activate measures that would support the efforts of the security agencies in Nigeria in curtailing the threats posed by the IMN. This is highly necessary given the fact that the IMN is now a global threat.”

Also, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, yesterday, condemned the United States President, Donald Trump over the killing of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking with The Tide source, AYCF President General, Yerima Shettima said Trump should be called to order.

A US-backed airstrike had killed Soleimani, who is the Revolutionary Guard General and head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani’s killing had sparked rumour of a third world war likely to start between the US and Iran.

The Tide also reported that Trump had disclosed that Soleimani was plotting to kill lots of American citizens but was caught in the process.

However, Shettima said Trump should be made the understand that his actions are inimical to world peace.

Shettima warned that urgent steps should be taken to avert the possibility of a third world war.

He said: “Trump cannot continue to target people for differences in ideas and beliefs because his a leading power. You start assassinating people, it’s not right in any part of the world.

“Trump should be called to order that his actions are not right, he can’t continue like this for the sake of peace in the world.

“There are possibilities of a third world war happening as a result of Trump’s actions, however, major steps must be taken to avert unnecessary dangers because it’s avoidable.”

Meanwhile, Iran has put a bounty of $80 million on American President Donald Trump’s head.

This decision was declared during the televised funeral of Maj. General Qasem Soleimani.

During the televised funeral of Soleimani, official state broadcasters said one US dollar would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President, according to the Mirror.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced, according to en24.

Soleimani, Iran’s preeminent military commander was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

The Iraqi parliament yesterday voted to expel the United States, US, troops from Iraq.

The lawmakers during an extraordinary session voted for a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with the US to station 5,200 troops in Iraq.

Speaker of the parliament, Mohammed Halbusi said: “The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason.

“The parliament has voted to commit the Iraqi government to cancel its request to the international coalition for help to fight IS.”

The decision by the lawmakers followed the killing of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq by a US-backed airstrikes on Friday.