Why I Didn’t Sack PDP LG Chairmen – Fayemi
The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has explained why his administration did not sack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government chairmen elected during his predecessor, Ayo Fayose’s tenure.
He said it was because of his administration’s strict adherence to the rule of law.
According to Fayemi, his administration had to allow the PDP council chairmen to complete their tenure, in spite of the allegations against some of them after their probe by the House of Assembly.
Fayemi stated this while inaugurating newly elected chairmen and vice-chairmen of the 16 local government councils.
According to him, he took the decision because he was “resolutely committed to upholding and respecting rule of law at all times,” hence the decision not to scuttle local government administration or interfere with their funds.
“The inauguration of these chairmen and vice-chairmen, today, follows the tenure expiration of the council elected officials we inherited from the last administration. Despite the barrage of allegations and actions against some of the local government elected officials after their probe by the Ekiti State House of Assembly, as a government, we adhered strictly to the sanctity of their tenure. They were allowed to run their full course before the election that produced the new set of chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councilors for the sixteen local government areas of Ekiti State,” Fayemi said.
He, therefore, called on the elected chairmen and vice-chairmen to always make themselves accessible to the people.
The new council helmsmen were elected during the December 7 local government election in the state and sworn in yesterday, a week after the expiration of the tenure of their predecessors, who were elected on the PDP platform.
He added, “As the government at the grassroots, you have to ensure that people-oriented programmes and projects are made your priorities. Whilst you should key into the state priorities, I also expect you to develop your own with your budget estimates with the support of the ministry of local government and community development. In this regard, I enjoin you all to align with the state government policies and programmes as boldly and expressly enunciated in our 5-point agenda of governance, agriculture and rural development, social investments, knowledge economy and, infrastructure and industrial development.
“You were chosen by your people because they believe in you. You are now their representatives in government and equally the ambassadors of the government in your respective constituencies and local government areas. You are therefore enjoined to relate with your people and make yourselves accessible even more than before.”
Buhari Has No Option Than To Go In 2023 –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari withdraws his statement on “standing down” in 2023 contained in his New Year message
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said going by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have no other option than to exit office at the expiration of his tenure.
The opposition party admonished President Buhari to desist from presenting a picture of having an option to continue in office beyond 2023.
“The PDP holds, in total submission to the letter and spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that it is not an issue of “standing down” or not being “available” for future election, but a decided and inevitable position as contained in our constitution that he must quit office after two terms which will end in 2023. Mr President, therefore, does not have any other choice before the law.
“Whether President Buhari likes it or not, he and his APC will exit the arena at the end of this tenure. History is replete with lessons from those who sought to stretch our nation beyond her limits. Moreover, President Buhari and his extinguishing APC ought to have known by now that Nigerians have moved ahead and cannot wait to see them go,” Ologbondiyan said.
The PDP dismissed President Buhari’s New Year message as uninspiring, stating that the message did “not galvanise any form of hope for a despairing nation like ours.”
The party charged the President to be courageous enough to give a fresh New Year message to show remorse for the incompetence and misrule of his administration.
“The citizens are no longer swayed by empty promises and false performance indices as replete in Mr President’s new year message. Our party restates that President Buhari should, therefore, end this showboating by issuing a fresh New Year message to demonstrate a commitment to electoral reforms by returning the 8th Assembly Electoral Act amendment bill, which he refused to sign, to the National Assembly without further delay.
“He should also waste no time in signing the bill into law when retooled to meet current exigencies and passed by the current National Assembly. President Buhari should also order the immediate prosecution of his party leaders who perpetrated violence in the 2019 general election as well as the governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun, Bayelsa and Kogi States where APC used thugs and compromised security agents to unleash mayhem and killed innocent compatriots who came out to perform their civic responsibility at the polls.
“Mr President should apologise for the violation of human rights, attacks on institutions of democracy, disobedience to court orders and constitutional violations under his administration as well as order an immediate investigation and prosecution of all those who played roles in these ugly episodes,” PDP said.
Ondo Safer Under Akeredolu – LG Boss
Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Okitipupa LGA of Ondo State, has said that the state is more secure under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Adesanya made the assessment in an interview with tnewsmen yesterday on the sidelines of the presentation of his achievements in 2019 and expectations for 2020, in Okitipupa.
He said that Akeredolu’s efforts at industrialising the state were yielding positive results, as hundreds of youths were indirectly being gainfully employed through government’s favourable policies.
Adesanya added that there had been direct employment in the health, education and agricultural sectors.
The council chief said that the well-being of residents of the state was a priority for the APC-led government in its bid to transform the state and its council areas through developmental programmes.
Adesanya urged the state residents to support the governor by shunning divisive tendencies which, he said, were inimical to the growth of the state and its local government areas.
“Gov. Akeredolu’s efforts at industrialising the state are yielding positive results, as hundreds of youths are indirectly being gainfully employed through government policies, especially in health, agriculture and education sectors.
“The well-being of the people of the state has been the priority of the APC- led government, which has made the state to be a safe haven under Akeredolu,” he said.
Adesanya said that the Okitipupa LGA had recorded much developments in the last six months, when he became the chairman.
He said that security had been accorded top priority since he assumed office, while crimes had reduced.
According to him, re-introduction of the monthly environmental sanitation and infrastructure development through several road projects have enhanced socioeconomic development of the council area.
“Although my administration has worked hard in the last six months to achieve greater results, we are still committed to making lives more meaningful to our people through various policies and projects.
“Our resources may be inadequate to meet all our needs for rapid economic growth and infrastructure development, but we are prepared for the task of governance in 2020, through strategic planning and development.”
Adesanya, who wished the residents of the council area a prosperous New Year, called for peaceful coexistence among them.
He cautioned them against violence, hatred and bitterness, which he described as a cog in the wheel of development.
Bipi Assures Constituents Of Quality Representation Welfare
Chief Whip of Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Evans Bipi, has assured his constituents of quality representation, including attracting quality projects to the area, adding that their welfare remains his top priority.
Bipi, who is the lawmaker representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the Rivers State legislature gave the assurance in his New Year message obtained by the Tide in Port Harcourt.
While wishing people of the State, particularly his constituents a happy and prosperous New Year, he said despite few setbacks in 2019, the year was fulfilling and urged the people to be optimistic as the New Year begins.
The statement reads, “No doubt the year 2019 was progressive and fulfilling, even though it was not devoid of challenges and setbacks. I urge you to be optimistic on the outlook of this unique year, 2020.
“Let us not allow the challenges of last year weigh us down. I believe this year holds a brighter prospect for all of us. I assure the good people of Ogu/Bolo Constituency of continued quality, purposeful, resourceful and people oriented representation at the Assembly in the year 2020.
“As my constituents, your welfare remains my top priority and you will continue to get my attention. I will continue to nominate and attract to Ogu/Bolo people oriented projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.
“As the custodian of your trust and mandate, I will continue to do everything within my capacity and within the resources available to me to improve on your social and economic wellbeing, irrespective of political affiliation and difference in ideology and opinions.”
While thanking his Constituents for standing by Governor Nyesom Wike, Hon. Bipi assured the continued support of his people to the incumbent administration as the governor carries on his good works across the State.
“I also like to wish His Excellency, our dear Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, a happy New Year. I thank the good people of Ogu/Bolo for standing by the governor and I pledged our unalloyed support to His Excellency as he carries on with his development strides across the state,” he stated.
By: Dennis Naku
