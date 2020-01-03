Three Die In Auto Crash

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that Rivers people will always work for the unity of the country.

Speaking at the 2020 Rivers State New Year Banquet at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday night, the Governor said the State is central to national unity, noting that Rivers State and her people will continue to defend the unity of the country.

According to the Governor, “Rivers State has been a key to the unity of the country. We believe in the unity of Nigeria. In believing in the unity of the country, always give us our right.”

Noting that the state passed through political challenges in 2019, he recalled that Rivers people stood up to defend their mandate.

“Rivers people stood up and said they will not allow darkness to take over light. We couldn’t have succeeded without the support of the people, the Legislature and the Judiciary “, he said.

He continued that no arm of government can do it alone without the support of other arms of government.

“The Executive must work harmoniously with the Legislature and Judiciary for the development of the country “, he said, adding that “the truth must be told at all times because that is the only way the society will develop”.

Rivers State is a Christian State, he reiterated, noting that security is improving in the State because God has intervened in the affairs of the State.

While promising that he will never mortgage the interest of the state, the Governor said he will continue to advance state-wide development, emphasizing that no Local Government Area (LGA) has been neglected by his administration.

“When your conscience is clear and you are convinced you are doing the right thing, just go ahead.

“I have no grudge against any LGA. Every LGA gave me support. All those carrying ethnic wars cannot succeed. I was not elected on the strength of ethnicity.

“If you must be Governor of Rivers State, show our people that you have the capacity and that you can work for Rivers people “, he said.

Noting that His administration has projects in all the 23 LGAs, Wike stated that the facts on ground prove that he has worked diligently for Rivers people, and called on Rivers people to unite and promote the interest of Rivers State.

“In 2020, we should work together as a people. Those who don’t believe in this state are the people who want to raise unnecessary sentiments”, he said.

Governor Wike said that contrary to claims by some opposition politicians, he has deliberately invested in the empowerment of Rivers people. He, however, expressed regret that most people mismanage empowerment funds.

According to the Governor, his administration released N4billion as business Grants to Rivers women and young entrepreneurs, but beneficiaries of the grants failed to repay the revolving loans.

He stated further that the State Government released N500 million as loans to private medical professionals who own hospitals, but that the scheme could not be sustained, because the doctors didn’t repay their loans.

He noted that all the building contracts under the State Universal Basic Education Board, amounting to over N3billion were handled by Rivers contractors, assuring that he will continue with the development of all parts of Rivers State in 2020.

Also speaking, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said working with the Rivers State Governor, they will continue to deepen the friendship between Rivers and Sokoto States.

Tambuwal commended Rivers people for standing firm to defend their mandate, in the face of plots to rig the election in the State.

“We commend the good people of Rivers State for standing firm in 2019 to defend their mandate. You stood for democracy and you stood for Rivers State.

“We monitored what happened. We took note of how Rivers people collectively stood for democracy “, he said.

Tambuwal said the same Major Mustapha who attempted to rig Rivers election was exported to Sokoto State after the election was declared inclusive, but he also failed, noting that Nigeria will continue to wax stronger as long as leaders remain committed to good governance.

“When you talk about governance and performance across the country, the name of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike continues to come up”, he said.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said the government and people of Bauchi State always come to show solidarity to the Rivers State Governor because of his contributions to national development and good governance.

“He is kind and has always provided the rallying point for people of this generation to discuss the development of this country “, he said.

According to him, “the Rivers State Governor has become the new face of leadership in Nigeria. Rivers State is lucky to have Governor Wike at this time of its history”.

The Bauchi State Governor noted that Governor Wike represents the best in terms of leadership in the country.

Senator Mohammed also said the Niger Delta is critical to balance of power, saying that the zone that lays the golden egg is a key to the development of the country.

“We cannot play with the Niger Delta because it is the goose that lays the golden egg. It is important to the politics of the country “, he said.