News
Three Die In Auto Crash
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State has confirmed the death of three people after an auto crash along Bida – Kutigi road in Bida Local Government Area of the state.
The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Minna, yesterday.
Dagwa said that the accident which occurred on Wednesday involved a Toyota Camry with registration number BCH 652 QD and a motorcycle with registration number RBC 102 MJ.
He said that seven people were involved in the accident, but two were killed; one female and one male.
“We have deposited the corpses at Federal Medical Centre Bida,’’ Dagwa said.
He blamed the incident on dangerous overtaking.
Dagwa said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.
“We will sustain our ongoing aggressive patrols across highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,’’ he said.
Front Pix
NASS Report Indicts Service Chiefs, NNPC, OICs Over Oil Theft …House To Approve PIB In March
A House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee report has implicated the country’s Service Chiefs, in the continuing theft of crude oil in the Niger Delta, a member of the Committee told The Tide’s source yesterday.
The source revealed that the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Governance Bill will be passed by the House between February and March this year. The piece of modified legislation has been on the floor of the two chambers of the National Assembly, since 2007.
“Of course, the Service Chiefs, NNPC and IOCs, are not serious enough to stop oil theft, and our report is very clear on that. They have not convinced us that they are not involved in the illicit oil business”, he said.
The committee had quizzed the Chief of Naval Staff, Inspector General of Police, the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, over continuing and alarming theft of crude oil in the Niger Delta before the House adjourned last year for the Christmas recess.
The chairman of the Ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, Rep. Peter Akpatason, had earlier told some journalists, that the panel will invite Service Chiefs and other stakeholders in the sector, to explain the continuous pilfering of oil by an alleged cartel in the country.
The Committee alleged the theft of crude oil, with the assistance of some officers of the Nigerian Military and ex-servicemen.
Akapatason, who is also the Acting Leader of the House, decried the alarming rate of oil theft recently.
He recalled that the Federal Government under the leadership of former president Olusegun Obasanjo had set up a committee to look into oil theft in 2001, which reported that oil theft by a group of highly placed persons posed a threat to the oil sector.
He informed that the committee will hinge its inquiry on 2001 findings to uncover those behind the crime.
“Oil theft is a very serious problem that is as old as the oil industry itself. Oil theft has assumed a very alarming rate in recent times.
“As far as back as 2001, the federal set up a committee which noted a major threat to Nigeria oil industry arises from the activities of a cartel or mafia which comprises highly and powerful placed individuals running a network of agents to steal crude oil and finished petroleum products from pipelines in Nigeria and could be possible enjoying the patronage of some retired or top serving military or security personnel, political allies of government who benefit from the illicit oil business and have persistently frustrated efforts by the international community to assist Nigeria in fighting the menace.
“This a very serious allegation by the committee set up by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and we are going to take up this investigation from that perspective to look at who are actually responsible and how we can stop this criminality and ensure that revenue derivable from the oil and gas sector is exactly what we ought be getting what in this country, nothing short of that”, he said.
He said security Chiefs and other stakeholders will be invited to explain the persistence of the crime.
Recall that on September 26, the House through a motion raised the alarm, that Nigeria was losing about N5 trillion annually from oil theft and about 22 million barrels of crude oil, counting for about N1.3 trillion loss of crude were stolen in the Niger Delta in 2019 alone.
The committee’s mandate was to determine the volume of crude oil extracted in the country on a daily basis; determine the quantity sold at the internal markets and the quantity consumed locally; ascertain the quantity of crude oil stolen on a daily basis and the people responsible for the theft; further determine the quantity of crude oil that is reserved daily to process into kerosene, diesel and to ensure that a thorough environmental Impact assessment of the damage caused to the ecology is carried out.
Front Pix
Rivers People Committed To Nigeria’s Unity -Wike …Appoints Yibo Koko DG, Rivers Tourism Agency
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that Rivers people will always work for the unity of the country.
Speaking at the 2020 Rivers State New Year Banquet at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday night, the Governor said the State is central to national unity, noting that Rivers State and her people will continue to defend the unity of the country.
According to the Governor, “Rivers State has been a key to the unity of the country. We believe in the unity of Nigeria. In believing in the unity of the country, always give us our right.”
Noting that the state passed through political challenges in 2019, he recalled that Rivers people stood up to defend their mandate.
“Rivers people stood up and said they will not allow darkness to take over light. We couldn’t have succeeded without the support of the people, the Legislature and the Judiciary “, he said.
He continued that no arm of government can do it alone without the support of other arms of government.
“The Executive must work harmoniously with the Legislature and Judiciary for the development of the country “, he said, adding that “the truth must be told at all times because that is the only way the society will develop”.
Rivers State is a Christian State, he reiterated, noting that security is improving in the State because God has intervened in the affairs of the State.
While promising that he will never mortgage the interest of the state, the Governor said he will continue to advance state-wide development, emphasizing that no Local Government Area (LGA) has been neglected by his administration.
“When your conscience is clear and you are convinced you are doing the right thing, just go ahead.
“I have no grudge against any LGA. Every LGA gave me support. All those carrying ethnic wars cannot succeed. I was not elected on the strength of ethnicity.
“If you must be Governor of Rivers State, show our people that you have the capacity and that you can work for Rivers people “, he said.
Noting that His administration has projects in all the 23 LGAs, Wike stated that the facts on ground prove that he has worked diligently for Rivers people, and called on Rivers people to unite and promote the interest of Rivers State.
“In 2020, we should work together as a people. Those who don’t believe in this state are the people who want to raise unnecessary sentiments”, he said.
Governor Wike said that contrary to claims by some opposition politicians, he has deliberately invested in the empowerment of Rivers people. He, however, expressed regret that most people mismanage empowerment funds.
According to the Governor, his administration released N4billion as business Grants to Rivers women and young entrepreneurs, but beneficiaries of the grants failed to repay the revolving loans.
He stated further that the State Government released N500 million as loans to private medical professionals who own hospitals, but that the scheme could not be sustained, because the doctors didn’t repay their loans.
He noted that all the building contracts under the State Universal Basic Education Board, amounting to over N3billion were handled by Rivers contractors, assuring that he will continue with the development of all parts of Rivers State in 2020.
Also speaking, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said working with the Rivers State Governor, they will continue to deepen the friendship between Rivers and Sokoto States.
Tambuwal commended Rivers people for standing firm to defend their mandate, in the face of plots to rig the election in the State.
“We commend the good people of Rivers State for standing firm in 2019 to defend their mandate. You stood for democracy and you stood for Rivers State.
“We monitored what happened. We took note of how Rivers people collectively stood for democracy “, he said.
Tambuwal said the same Major Mustapha who attempted to rig Rivers election was exported to Sokoto State after the election was declared inclusive, but he also failed, noting that Nigeria will continue to wax stronger as long as leaders remain committed to good governance.
“When you talk about governance and performance across the country, the name of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike continues to come up”, he said.
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said the government and people of Bauchi State always come to show solidarity to the Rivers State Governor because of his contributions to national development and good governance.
“He is kind and has always provided the rallying point for people of this generation to discuss the development of this country “, he said.
According to him, “the Rivers State Governor has become the new face of leadership in Nigeria. Rivers State is lucky to have Governor Wike at this time of its history”.
The Bauchi State Governor noted that Governor Wike represents the best in terms of leadership in the country.
Senator Mohammed also said the Niger Delta is critical to balance of power, saying that the zone that lays the golden egg is a key to the development of the country.
“We cannot play with the Niger Delta because it is the goose that lays the golden egg. It is important to the politics of the country “, he said.
Front Pix
Alleged N16.5bn Debt: PHEDC Plunges Bayelsa In Darkness
The power outage in Bayelsa State occasioned by the lingering face-off between the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has entered its 10th day.
The IYC had on December 23, besieged the offices of the PHEDC and forced the staff to ground operations, occupying the premises to protest perceived poor power supply to residents.
The development, which resulted in a total power outage in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, and its environs has compelled residents to rely solely on generators with a resultant increase in petrol demand.
Filling stations in Yenagoa have been struggling to cope with a large number of residents who thronged the stations to buy fuel in jerry cans.
It was learned that efforts and talks to resolve the logjam hit a brick wall as the power company claimed that it was grappling with a debt burden of N16.5 billion as of November 2019 which had hampered its operations as a commercial concern.
However, the IYC has challenged the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) to substantiate its claim that customers in Bayelsa owed N16.5 billion.
Chairman of the IYC central zone, Mr. Kennedy Olorogun, who spoke on the update of the dialogue convened by Bayelsa government to resolve the impasse said the debt claim was a ‘fairy tale’ to cover up incompetence.
According to him, “information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed that there was sufficient power at the substation at Gbarain, Yenagoa but the PHEDC was not taking the power to homes.
An investigation shows that TCN on August 20, 2019, announced the lifting of a Suspension Order from the electricity market is placed on the PHEDC on July 27, for breach of ‘Market Conditions/participation Agreement.
According to the TCN notice available on its portal, the lifting of the sanction was a regulatory measure to ensure that distribution companies evacuate available power.
TCN said lifting the sanctions followed PHEDC’s compliance and took effect on August 19, 2019.
The PHEDC and TCN had been shifting the blame on the poor power supply in Bayelsa, with TCN, saying that the PHEDC was unable to take up available power at its substation while the PHEDC allege that it was not getting enough power from the TCN’s grid.”
Trending
-
Front Pix5 days ago
Wike Swears In Nsirim, 12 Other Commissioners-Designate, Today …Signs 2020 Appropriation Bill Into Law
-
Politics5 days ago
EFCC Lauds Wike Over Stand On Anti-Graft Campaign
-
Politics5 days ago
Wike, Best In Infrastructure Dev, Security – Obuah
-
Front Pix5 days ago
Wike Scores ‘Master Stroke’ In Infrastructure Dev, Security …Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road Reaches Final Stage
-
News5 days ago
Akume Under Fire For Insulting Tor Tiv, Churches In Benue
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
CROSIEC Fixes New Date For LG Polls
-
Politics5 days ago
N37bn NASS Renovation: SERAP, Others Sue FG, NASS
-
Editorial5 days ago
Unity, Reconciliation In Rivers