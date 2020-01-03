Sports
Int’l Friendly: Germany Gives NFF Conditions To Play Super Eagles
The German Football Association has given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) conditions, which must be met before its national team can play the Super Eagles in an international friendly this year.
Tidesports source reports that one of the conditions, is that the game would be played in Germany.
The NFF must also guarantee the availability of top Nigerian players in Europe for the fixture.
The conditions which were verbally communicated to the NFF secretariat, would see Germany take the bigger slice of the earnings, since they are ahead of Nigeria on the FIFA ranking.
The NFF are trying to secure friendlies with big nations, to prepare the Eagles for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Sports
Rohr Escapes Sack, Set To Sign New Deal
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that embattled Super Eagles gaffer, Genot Rohr would pen a new deal this month.
Speaking in Channels TV sports programme yesterday, Pinnick assured that the Franco-German coach would retain his job.
“We employed him and there are provisions in his contract that were clearly stated that he should respect and we expect him to respect that.
“There are lot of things that we put in place behind the background to make him succeed. A lot of politics, tear tricks and also keep a close relationship with these players for him to be successive on the job.
“It is not just him but the whole set up work together to ensure the team succeeds.
“We don’t have any issues with him. I can go out call him. So, we would try as much as possible forgive people and move on. But there are some certain things that we would not be allowed any more. If he (Rohr) wants to live in Maiduguri or anywhere in the country we would provide him accommodation and the enabling environment to work.
“We want to keep him but based on certain conditions,” Pinnick clearly stated.
Rohr, whose contract will expire in June is expected to discuss a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation this month.
Sports
Volleyball Coach Targets History As Olympic Qualifiers Start
The head coach of the Nigeria senior women’s Volleyball team, Samuel Ajayi said he wants to make history by qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nigeria will compete alongside Egypt, Kenya, Botswana and host Cameroon from today to January 10, 2020 for the sole ticket.
The team jetted out yesterday with twelve players, two coaches, the Secretary General and one referee.
The NSCDC coach expressed confidence that the players assembled will live up to expectation.
He said: “Nigeria is going to the qualifiers not for vacation but serious business. This current team wants to make history by qualifying for the first ever Olympics.
“If you look at the final list, you will see that the team is filled up with players who performed well at the 2019 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League and I am confident that they will live up to expectation by picking the sole ticket”.
He further said: “The players resumed camping in the first week of December and since then have undergone rigorous and technical trainings. The team also reflected on the performance at the 2019 African Games and worked on some little flaws noticed.”
Sports
Enyeama Reacts To Essien’s Team Of The Decade
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has commended former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien for selecting him in his African Team of The Decade list.
Last Monday, Enyema was listed in Essien’s Africa’s XI of the decade which was published on BBC Sport. Some of the players selected by the former Chelsea star include Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Assou-Ekotto, Sadio Mane, Samuel Eto’o, Mohamed Salah, Medhi Benatia and himself.
The former Lille goalkeeper became Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper after his brilliant performance against England in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where he stopped stars such as David Beckham and Paul Scholes from scoring.
He was also in goal at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. The former Enyimba goalkeeper was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa after beating Burkina Faso in the final.
Reacting to his inclusion in a two minutes video clip on BBC World News, Focus on Africa, Enyeama said: “I lack words to express what I feel about being in your team, coming from a great player like you, Michael.
“Coming from this great star, one of Ghana’s best players of all time, I’m honoured, I feel great, it means the world to me.”
“There’ve been great goalkeepers Idris Kameni, the guy from Egypt Essam El Hadary, he was at the World Cup, there’s the guy from Uganda Denis Onyango, there’s your countryman Richard Kingston, all these people and you choose me? It means a lot, I really appreciate, and I’m honoured to be in your team.”
