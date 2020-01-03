Eze To Become Most Expensive Nigerian Midfielder In History

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that embattled Super Eagles gaffer, Genot Rohr would pen a new deal this month.

Speaking in Channels TV sports programme yesterday, Pinnick assured that the Franco-German coach would retain his job.

“We employed him and there are provisions in his contract that were clearly stated that he should respect and we expect him to respect that.

“There are lot of things that we put in place behind the background to make him succeed. A lot of politics, tear tricks and also keep a close relationship with these players for him to be successive on the job.

“It is not just him but the whole set up work together to ensure the team succeeds.

“We don’t have any issues with him. I can go out call him. So, we would try as much as possible forgive people and move on. But there are some certain things that we would not be allowed any more. If he (Rohr) wants to live in Maiduguri or anywhere in the country we would provide him accommodation and the enabling environment to work.

“We want to keep him but based on certain conditions,” Pinnick clearly stated.

Rohr, whose contract will expire in June is expected to discuss a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation this month.