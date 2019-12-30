Politics
Rivers Assembly Passes Budget
Last week in The Assembly witnessed the final passage of the 2020 budget by the legislators.
Last Saturday the governor also presented brand new SUV cars to members as part the executive support to the legislature.
The Governor handed over the keys to the lawmakers at a brief ceremony as the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani thanked the state chief executive for ensuring that the legislature had a sense of belonging in the government.
The lawmakers were elated over the vehicles saying it will boost efficiency and mobility in their duties.
Recall that the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had two weeks ago presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira(N530billion) to the Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
The governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.
Wike while explaining the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira (374bn) whereas one hundred and fifty six billion naira (156bn) would be for recurrent expenditure.
According to the governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and was expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.
In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon.Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani commended Wike for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the executive arm.
Immediately after, the state Assembly committed the budget to First Reading and adjourned plenary to the next legislative day.
Also within the week, the Assembly Adhoc Committee on Violence Against Persons bill (VAP)2019 held a public hearing.
Stakeholders, made up of women groups and other non- governmental organizations, attended the hearing held at the Assembly complex.
Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Hon. Enemi George Alabo said the forum was organised to get public input and ensure the bill meets public expectation.
In the same vein one of the initiators of the bill and Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule said the bill is an offshoot of an earlier one passed by the National Assembly but with a variation to reflect the realities in the state.
Politics
Wike, Best In Infrastructure Dev, Security – Obuah
Barely two days to the end of 2019, Governor Nyesom Wike has been declared the most outstanding Governor in Nigeria, in terms of fiscal development, people oriented projects and security.
Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah stated this at the weekend when he hosted a cross section of youth leaders in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Obuah in a statement by his media aide, Jerry Needam and made available to The Tide said his assessment was borne out of careful evaluation of the Governor’s sterling performance about six months into his second term in office.
Obuah stated that while the ovation that greeted Governor Wike’s remarkable and excellent achievements during his first tenure was yet to die down, he was already working to repeat history with numerous projects on the ground.
Listing the array of projects that makes the Governor stand out amongst his colleagues, Obuah said the ‘historic and simultaneous construction of three flyovers in the State is a master stroke.
The statement reads, “Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State is the best Governor in terms of infrastructural development, security, regular payment of salaries and entitlements to civil servants in the State, amongst others.
”As if that is not enough, ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ pushed his good governance policy with construction of three flyovers simultaneously.”
The State PDP chairman further said the Governor Wike had restored peace in all 23 Local Government Areas of the State, adding that his favourable disposition towards non-indigenes has made the State home to all Nigerians.
While thanking the youths for their peaceful disposition, he called on them and others across the State to remain unwavering in their support for the Governor, noting that they can only do so by saying no to violence.
Politics
EFCC Lauds Wike Over Stand On Anti-Graft Campaign
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for openly declaring that no corrupt official would be part of his administration in the State.
This is as the commission says it is investigating some staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and would soon publish their names.
Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt said more reports of corruption allegation against the interventionist agency are being turned in on a daily basis.
“I don’t have the statistics now, but you are all aware that NDDC is here in Port Harcourt and the EFCC has an office here. So we have several cases of that nature and many more that we are investigating.
“We are working and very soon Nigerians will know about the extent of our work here,” the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of EFCC said.
He further said the commission needs more Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption, saying Governor Wike’s stance that his administration will not condone corruption is worthy of commendation.
“Corruption is the bane of development in this country. So it is encouraging that Rivers State Governor and the Government of Rivers State in general is aligning to the fact that we must do something about corruption.
“We are also happy to the fact that he (Wike) mentioned it publicly that no member of the executive council that is corrupt will have a place in his own cabinet, which is a welcome development,” Bawa said.
He explained that such declaration by the Governor was part of the preventive measures that the anti-graft agency was looking out for to ensure that corrupt persons do not find their way into public offices.
“It is part of the preventive and deterrent measures that we are looking at so that no corrupt person in this country holds any public office,” Bawa stated.
Politics
N37bn NASS Renovation: SERAP, Others Sue FG, NASS
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT, Enough is Enough (EiE) and 583 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to stop President Muhammadu Buhari and Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning from releasing N37 billion allocated for the renovation of the National Assembly complex to the Federal Capital Development Agency and the National Assembly.
The groups are also seeking a court order to stop the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Federal Capital Development Agency from demanding or collecting the N37 billion earmarked for the renovation of the National Assembly complex until an impact assessment of the spending on critical sectors and access to public goods and services, is carried out.
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1633/2019 filed last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, the plaintiffs argued: “The National Assembly complex should be a safe and conducive environment for those who work there. But spending ¦ 37 billion to renovate the place is not commensurate with the constitutional commitments to public services and goods; decreasing public revenues and increasing level of debts as well as the poor economic and social realities in the country.”
The plaintiffs also argued: “Spending N37 billion to renovate the National Assembly complex is self-serving, wrongful, illegal and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds, as it means less money for educating millions of out-of-school Nigerian children, providing access to clean water and healthcare to Nigerians including the elderly, or repairing the country’s roads and bridges.”
The 583 concerned Nigerians who joined the suit as co-plaintiffs include: Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) co-convener Aisha Yesufu; Nigerian singer and actor Banky Wellington; Mrs Ayo Obe; Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, and Fisayo Soyombo.
The suit, filed by Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, read in part: “The defendants are public officers who have sworn the constitutional oaths of office to perform their respective duties in the interest of Nigerian citizens. The refusal of President Buhari to object to the Budget/Appropriation Bill containing a huge N37 billion on renovation of the National Assembly complex is a gross violation of the constitution and existing laws in Nigeria.
“The National Assembly complex was reportedly constructed at the cost of $35.18 Million USD in 1999 and ¦ 40.2 Billion Naira was budgeted in December 2013 for the construction of phase III of the National Assembly Complex and renovation of the first and second phases of the complex.
“The 2020 Budget is in deficit of ¦ 2.175 Trillion with anticipated revenue at ¦ 8.42 Trillion Naira and proposed expenditure of ¦ 10.594 Trillion.
“The present-day economic reality in Nigeria includes chronic poverty amongst a high percentage of citizens and the inability of many state governments to pay salaries of workers and pensions. Unless the reliefs sought are granted, the Defendants will take benefit of the allocated N37 billion at the expense of many Nigerians living in poverty.
“The crux of the Plaintiffs’ argument is better expressed in the question: Why should the nation spend so much on a building when there are other important areas of national infrastructure that can be developed in order to affect a greater number of citizens?”
The plaintiffs want the court to determine: “Whether N37 billion proposed, voted and allocated for renovation of the National Assembly Complex in the 2020 Nigerian National Budget via Appropriation Act 2019 by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Buhari is not in breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers [Fifth Schedule Part 1] of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended] and Oath of a Member of the National Assembly.”
