Ngerem Faults Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preparation

Former Athletics Federation of Nigeria President, Dan Ngerem has faulted Nigeria’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ngerem, who is at the head of the Imo 2020 National Sports Festival Bid Committee, revealed on Sports Salsa, a programme on Kennis FM yeterday, that the recent proclamation by the Sports Ministry of Nigeria needing N14billion for her preparation for next year’s Games is not in the best interest of athletes.

“The Olympic Games preparation is not a six-week thing that will see athletes spending time in five-star hotel and then we think that we’re well prepared. Preparation is four to eight years and only that way will you be able to plan and focus on the sports that will likely give you medal.

“With the way the sports minister handled the $150, 000 AFN issue with dispatch tells me that he is someone who has plans for Nigeria sports. He should work towards setting a working sports policy that will be enduring, so that anyone after him will continue from where he stopped.”

He pointed out that the idea of every new minister setting aside what his predecessor has done is not healthy for the growth of sports in Nigeria.

While answering questions on the Imo State bid for the 2022 National Sports Festival, Ngerem said Imo has what it takes to host the National Sports Festival, especially given the fact that the number one citizen of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, is driving the bid.

“The Imo State bid for National Sports Festival is a representation of the South-East that has not hosted it for a long time. We want to use that bid to revolutionalise the sports sector because sports today is fashion, entertainment and a way of life. Our composition of the bid committee in all ramifications shows national interest as we have the likes of Adiokiye Amiesemeka, Bukola Olopade, Mike Itemuaghor, Tunji Adeyinka, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and Dr. Amos Adamu, among others, representing the different geo-political zones of the country. We, therefore, ask all other states that have joined in the bid to let the South-East host, so that it would be a Sports Festival that is truly national.”