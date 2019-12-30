Sports
Ngerem Faults Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preparation
Former Athletics Federation of Nigeria President, Dan Ngerem has faulted Nigeria’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Ngerem, who is at the head of the Imo 2020 National Sports Festival Bid Committee, revealed on Sports Salsa, a programme on Kennis FM yeterday, that the recent proclamation by the Sports Ministry of Nigeria needing N14billion for her preparation for next year’s Games is not in the best interest of athletes.
“The Olympic Games preparation is not a six-week thing that will see athletes spending time in five-star hotel and then we think that we’re well prepared. Preparation is four to eight years and only that way will you be able to plan and focus on the sports that will likely give you medal.
“With the way the sports minister handled the $150, 000 AFN issue with dispatch tells me that he is someone who has plans for Nigeria sports. He should work towards setting a working sports policy that will be enduring, so that anyone after him will continue from where he stopped.”
He pointed out that the idea of every new minister setting aside what his predecessor has done is not healthy for the growth of sports in Nigeria.
While answering questions on the Imo State bid for the 2022 National Sports Festival, Ngerem said Imo has what it takes to host the National Sports Festival, especially given the fact that the number one citizen of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, is driving the bid.
“The Imo State bid for National Sports Festival is a representation of the South-East that has not hosted it for a long time. We want to use that bid to revolutionalise the sports sector because sports today is fashion, entertainment and a way of life. Our composition of the bid committee in all ramifications shows national interest as we have the likes of Adiokiye Amiesemeka, Bukola Olopade, Mike Itemuaghor, Tunji Adeyinka, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and Dr. Amos Adamu, among others, representing the different geo-political zones of the country. We, therefore, ask all other states that have joined in the bid to let the South-East host, so that it would be a Sports Festival that is truly national.”
Sports
Football Agent Calls For Investment In Youths
An International football agent, Ato Ubby, yesterday urged well-meaning Nigerians at home and abroad to invest in youths to save humanity and build a better nation.
Ubby, who gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, added that youths in Nigeria have lots of potentials and requires just a little push.
He emphasised that material wealth in itself is not worth having unless it serves humanity.
He said that every child was endowed with potential and talent that needed to be actualised.
According to him, investing positively in humans is the biggest investment one can achieve in life because people will live better and become happier.
“We need help more in Nigeria, that is why I come home regularly to help people. Growing up in lack is difficult. So, I understand what it’s like to be poor and this is my way of bringing life to people.
“I was playing football and somebody saw me and helped me, now I am doing the same. I have picked and helped countless young talented footballers, who have made it today and this gives me joy.
“I also invest in their lives by showing them how to make the right investments and reminded them that they cannot play football forever.
“For me, it’s like a chain, like they say; one good turn deserves another, if I give a hand, and that hand gives his hand and it goes on and on, the world would be a better place’’, he said.
Ubby appealed to youths to identify their worth and pursue their dreams instead of waiting for someone to employ them.
He also urged them to avoid over dependence on government for employment, adding that they should expand their potential so as to be employers of labour.
Sports
Absence Of First Team Stars Cost Us Olympic Ticket -Oshoala
Super Falcons’ striker, Asisat Oshoala, has blamed the absence of first-team players for the country’s failure to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Christopher Danjuma’s charges bowed out of the race for qualification to Ivory Coast at the Agege Stadium in October, thus, ending their Olympic dream.
However, Oshoala has opened up on the botched Olympic campaign, stating lack of experience and too many youthful players in the squad cost the team.
First-team players like Desire Oparanozie, Rita Chikwelu, Halimatu Ayinde and Onome Ebi were left out of the country’s Olympic qualifying series for administrative reasons.
“In the Olympic qualifiers, we did our best to qualify but obviously, we didn’t have our best team,” Oshoala told Goal.
“Our best team didn’t play the qualifying games. I was there and we missed a lot of players from the Women’s World Cup who didn’t feature in the Olympic qualifying matches.
“I think that if we are going to be building a team and really wanted to go to the Olympics, the players that we had were not experienced enough.
“There were a lot of young players, maybe they were trying to build the team but I think experience counts a lot in games that involve two legs and then it’s a knockout.
“A lot of experienced players were not part of the team and it actually added to the reason why we didn’t qualify.
“We also had a lot of younger players coming into the team and the coach trying to build around them. We were so unlucky not to qualify.”
Sports
CAF Confederation Cup: Paradou Aims To Upset Enyimba
Paradou FC will aim for an upset when they face Nigerian champions, Enyimba International, tonight at the home of the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria.
Paradou remains winless in the group stage after losing to a 2-0 to Moroccan side Hassania Agadir at home in their previous game in the competition.
The Algerian outfit is currently placed fourth on the group standings and a win over Enyimba will see them move up to second place on the log.
They will look to their influential captain, Mustapha Bouchina, who is a defender by trade.
Meanwhile, Enyimba secured their first win in the group stage when they edged out Ivorian side, San Pedro, 1-0 away in their previous game in the competition.
The Nigerian giants are sitting on the second spot on the group standings and they will join Hassania at the top of the log with a win over Agosto.
Their key player is Martins Usule, who hit the back of the net once in Enyimba’s win over San Pedro.
