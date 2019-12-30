News
Alleged Double Salary: Zamfara Suspends Directors, Drags 108 Workers To Court
The Zamfara State Government says it will drag a total of 108 civil servants to court for allegedly receiving double salary in different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Rabi’u Garba, disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday in Gusau. Garba said that the affected workers were discovered during the ongoing investigation of workers’ salary issues by the state’s Ministry of Finance.
He said that the exercise, under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle, was not to witch-hunt anybody, but to ensure sanity in the civil service payroll in the state.
“The affected workers found collecting more than one salary at different MDAs were among the 4,972 civil servants who were suspended from receiving salary for the month of December 2019 as a result of various irregularities.
”We discovered these irregularities from the payroll of November 2019 salary in the state.
“We have suspended the affected workers from collecting salary until we conclude the investigation,” Garba said.
He said the 108 workers, who were collecting double salary, would be handed over to the state’s Ministry of Justice for prosecution.
“We also found 109 workers whose official names are different from the names of their salary accounts.
“We discovered irregularities from 1,640 workers whose account numbers are not found in the CBN server.
“There are also 485 workers who are supposed to have gone on retirement but are still collecting salary. In fact, one of them is 119 years old but still collecting salary.
”We also suspended the salary of 1,548 workers receiving salary under micro-finance banks because of various irregularities.
“We have directed them to their MDAs for proper clearance,” he said.
According to the commissioner, some of the MDAs involved in the salary irregularities in the state are Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara, Arabic and Female Education Boards, Establishment and Hospital Service Management Board.

Wike Swears In Nsirim, 12 Other Commissioners-Designate, Today …Signs 2020 Appropriation Bill Into Law
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will, today, swear in Pastor Paulinus Nsirim alongside 12 other commissioners- designate recently confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.
In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the swearing-in of the Commissioners-Designate will be followed by that of Special Advisers.
According to the statement, all the events will hold at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.
Pastor Nsirim who until his nomination was the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Information and Communications, is from Ozuoba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
A graduate of Public Administration and Journalism, and until his recent nomination by Governor Nyesom Wike to serve in the Rivers State Executive Council, Pastor Nsirim is the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. A former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, Nsirim had the record of serving on three occasions as Chief Press Secretary to different Rivers State Governors.
Known for his passion for the rebranding of the State which gave rise to the birth of his brainchild, “Our State, Our Responsibility” slogan which he explained was a deliberate revolution to change the negative narrative about Rivers, “a State that is blessed with abundant human and material resources but has in the last few years suffered negative reportage which were sponsored by those who wanted to undermine the current administration.”
He had always made it clear that the import of the message remains that all who live and do business in the state have a shared responsibility to defend the interest of Rivers State, especially against the background of efforts by the Governor to return the state to the path of peace and unity.
Also on the list of the 13 commissioner-nominees confirmed by the State House of Assembly are Elder Chinedu Tasie, Chief Rodafold Long-John, Sir Sunny Ejekwu, Barr. Osima Gina, Dr. Fred Kpakol and Mr. Bariere Thomas. The rest are Mrs. Ifeoma Nwankpa, Mrs. Inime Chinwewo Aguma, Dr. Peter Medee, Prof Kaniye Ebeku,Barr.Sylvanus Nwankwo and Austin Ben-Chioma. On this note, The Tide congratulates Pastor Paulinus Nsirim in particular and others in general on scaling the hurdle of screening and confirmation, and wishes them a fruitful season of service to God and to Rivers people.
In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will also sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law today.
It would be recalled that after intense debate at the weekend, the Rivers State House of Assembly approved the state 2020 appropriation bill last Friday.
This is coming two weeks after the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, presented a budget of over N530 billion to the House for consideration.
A breakdown of the budget shows that capital expenditure had a lion share of N374billion, while recurrent had N156 billion.
The 2020 budget is N50 billion higher than last year’s budget.
The passage of the budget followed the report of the House Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Hon. Enemi George, who presented its report before the House.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi -Owaji Ibani shortly after the committee of the whole House, said the bill of 2020 will boost economic growth and sustainable development in the state.
The Majority Leader of the House, Hon.Martin Amaewhule, who led the debate, said every sector of the state had been captured to attract more development in the state
The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Constituency II, Hon. Michael Chinda, in his contribution, urged his colleagues to take their oversight functions very seriously to enhance efficiency in the implementation of the budget.
The House adjourned till 7th January, 2020.

Wike Scores ‘Master Stroke’ In Infrastructure Dev, Security …Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road Reaches Final Stage
Barely days to the end of 2019, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been declared the most outstanding Governor in Nigeria, in terms of fiscal development, people oriented projects and security.
Chairman of the State’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah stated this at the weekend when he hosted a cross section of youth leaders in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the Rivers State.
Obuah in a statement by his media aide, Jerry Needam, and made available to The Tide, said his assessment was borne out of careful evaluation of the Governor’s sterling performance about six months after his second term inauguration.
Obuah stated that “while the ovation that greeted Governor Wike’s remarkable and excellent achievements during his first tenure was yet to die down, he is already working to repeat history with numerous projects on the ground”.
Listing what he called “the array of projects” that makes the Governor stand out amongst his colleagues, Obuah said the “historic and simultaneous construction of three flyovers in the State is a master stroke”.
The statement reads, “Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the best Governor in terms of infrastructural development, security, regular payment of salaries and entitlements to civil servants in the State, amongst others.
“As if that is not enough, ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ pushed his good governance policy with construction of three flyovers simultaneously.”
The State PDP Chairman further said the Governor has restored absolute peace in all 23 Local Government Areas of the State, adding that his favourable disposition towards non-indigenes has made the State home to all Nigerians.
While thanking the youths for their peaceful disposition, he called on them and others across the State to remain unwavering in their support for the Governor, noting that they can only do so by saying no to violence.
Meanwhile, in line with the promise of the Governor to execute as many people-oriented projects as possible, Governor Wike has ensured that the ongoing construction works on the final aspects of the Opobo section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road are at advanced stage.
Currently, construction work on the road is at the last portion that leads to Opobo Kingdom, even as the State Government had earlier completed a temporary road into the ancient kingdom for motorists to drive into the Island.
The contractor is expected to conclude the earthworks, stone-base and asphalt of the remaining parts of the Opobo Axis of the Unity Road.
Project Engineer for Raffoul Nigeria Limited, Tunde Taiwo said the Opobo Axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road will be delivered by mid April 2020. He said construction work will be carried out in different aspects to complete the road.
A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said ”the people of Opobo-Nkoro are happy that the all-important road project is progressing to conclusion.
“They praised the Rivers State Governor for connecting riverine communities to the mainland, saying that the investments of the Governor have improved the economy of Opobo-Nkoro and adjoining communities”.
Like last year’s Christmas, the people of Opobo used the temporary link of the road to travel to Opobo Kingdom.
According to the statement, the Andoni section of the Unity Road will also be delivered by August 2020. The project has been accommodated in the 2020 budget of the Rivers State Budget.
In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended Senator Samuel Anyanwu for his political sportsmanship despite the political challenges he faced in 2019.
Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Senator, who is the immediate past Senator who represented Imo East Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly (Senate), at Saint Columbus Catholic Parish, Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State yesterday, Governor Wike said Senator Anyanwu has had a successful political career.
He noted that despite eventually losing the PDP ticket to incumbent Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Anyanwu has continued to remain faithful to the PDP.
“Senator Sam Anyanwu is a good politician. Despite losing the party’s Governorship ticket, he has remained faithful to the party”, he said.
Governor Wike noted his commitment to always thank God for his mercies, emphasizing that but for God he (Wike) would not have occupied the position of Governor.
He continued that his administration has always partnered the church in Rivers State; hence he will also assist the community church to expand the work of God.
Governor Wike recalled how he supported the Anglican Church in Imo State during their Synod, emphasizing that as a government; his administration will always be committed to supporting the gospel.
Also speaking, Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, said Senator Anyanwu is a man of distinguished character, who always stood for the truth.
“It is hard to speak the truth, but Sam is a man who always stand firm and speaks the truth for his people. As Chairman of Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, he always stood firm. I have no doubt that Sam has a bright future, I will always support him”, he said.
In his remarks, Senator Anyanwu lauded friends and well wishers for identifying with him.
He particularly thanked Governor Wike, who he described as his friend and brother in Ikwerreland of Rivers State, who believed in making people, noting that the Governor has made him proud by always standing by his side.
“Governor Wike has made me proud. Though I failed my bid for the Governorship of Imo State and I’m no more in the Senate, but the Governor is still by my side”, he said.
The Thanksgiving Service attracted Former and Serving Federal Lawmakers.
By: Dennis Naku & Kpobari Barizaa

Insecurity: Reorganise Security Chiefs, NCEF Challenges Buhari
The National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari to stand by his words that the Islamic terrorists are godless, callous gangs of mass murderers by reorganizing the National Security Units to comply with the Federal Character Principle in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution.
NCEF observed that the National Security Units that are solely in control are Muslims from the North of Nigeria.
NCEF noted that President Buhari should be held responsible for the audacity, expansion, and unbridled atrocities of ISWAP, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.
NCEF, in a statement through its National Chairman, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, said that while President Buhari appropriately described the Islamic terrorists, “One would however require a lot of hope before attaching any sincerity to his statement given the excessive pro-Islamic direction of his government since 2015.
“President Buhari not only deliberately created the atmosphere for Islamic insurgency to thrive in Nigeria but has equally adopted repentant terrorists into the Nigeria Army.”
The NCEF, while reacting to what it described as the unwarranted and callous murder of eleven innocent Nigerian Christians on Christmas Day, 2019, noted that the timing of the gruesome murder of the innocents Christians to Christmas Day was a certain signal of the Islamic insurgents deliberately desecrating the day in which Christians worldwide marked the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world and the central figure of the Christian faith.
The statement stressed that the act was not only a heinous crime, but it was also provocative and insulting.
Elder Asomota said, “These Christians were abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram. According to reports, thirteen men were shown in a video pleading for deliverance while eleven were eventually killed.
“Two of the captives were released because they are Muslims while the remaining eleven were presumably killed due to their Christian faith. Ten of the Christians were beheaded while the eleventh was shot dead.
“The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari responded in a statement that he was “profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities.
“He further went on to appeal that we should, under no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims because these barbaric killers don’t represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world.”
The NCEF explained that if Buhari is sincere, he should ensure that all the terrorists that have been assimilated into the Nigeria Army be dismissed, adding that at the most, they could be constituted into Civilian Task Force if they are willing to help combat terror in the land.
According to the NCEF, “No sensible Government, anywhere in the world, adopts terrorists into its Army.”
NCEF further explained, “Our suspicion is that the statement of President Buhari is for the benefit of the United States of America which recently placed Nigeria on its Special Watch List (SWL).
“However, President Buhari has the opportunity to prove us wrong by ensuring that the murderous Fulani herdsmen from his ethnic group are arrested and prosecuted.”
NCEF said that they would however take President Buhari by his word that “We should, under no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims …”
“Presently Nigeria is divided under its conflict of ideologies which produced ONE COUNTRY, TWO SYSTEMS. The current distress in the country is caused by the conflict between DEMOCRACY and SHARIA ideologies. It is the Sharia ideology that emboldens Islamic terrorists in the country and until it is dismantled as competing National Ideology, the country will not know peace.
“President Buhari has done more than any leader in this country to inflame this conflict of ideologies. In its paper of 11th December, 2019 titled: “SOWORE COURT SAGA: WELCOME TO SHARIA”, the NCEF provided information proving that Nigeria is running under Sharia ideology rather than Democracy which President Buhari was sworn into office to uphold.
“NCEF insists that the solution to the problem of Islamic terrorism in Nigeria is for Democracy to remain the only National Ideology as designed by the founding fathers of this country. If Mr. President is sincerely committed to the unity of Nigeria, he should promote Democracy.
“NCEF is also not unaware of the statement credited to the Sultan of Sokoto in PUNCH newspaper of 28thDecember, 2019 that “Christians in Nigeria are not persecuted”. NCEF would want to conclude that his Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto was misquoted as this statement coming from a traditional ruler of his stature would not accord with statesmanship. Denying the obvious under the circumstances could hardly be described as a suitable solution to problems threatening the corporate existence of the country.
“The National Christian Elders Forum would not want to link this statement with another statement of the Sultan in 2011 in Harvard, USA, in which his Eminence said, “I do not recognize any Nigerian Constitution and the only Constitution I recognize is the Koran”. This pregnant statement which out rightly rejected Democracy and accepted Sharia could easily be interpreted to have escalated the current Sharia induced religious insurgency and intolerance in Nigeria.
“NCEF implores both President Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto, as Fulani Muslims, and leaders of the Islamic Ummah to open up dialogue with the rest of the country to resolve these problems caused by religious intolerance in Nigeria. Already, other Muslim countries in the world are relaxing their erstwhile hard Islamic stance in order to operate meaningfully in modern multicultural, multi religious and multi ethnic societies.
“For example: Saudi Arabia officially bans child marriage under 18 years. Sudan has apologized to Christians in the country. The Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasredin Mofreh, apologized to Sudanese Christians “for the oppression and harm inflicted on your bodies, the destruction of your temples, the theft of your property, and the unjust arrest and prosecution of your servants and confiscation of church buildings.
“The Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan on Christmas Eve tweeted a photo with prominent activist Natalina Yacoub and said that he seeks to build a Sudan. That respects diversity and enables all Sudanese citizens to practice their faith in a safe and dignified environment.” Sudan celebrated Christmas for the first time in ten years.
“Locally, Shiite Muslims visited three Churches in Kaduna to felicitate the Christmas season with them. All these are pointers to leaders of the Sunni Muslim Ummah in Nigeria that rigid Islamic intolerance is going out of fashion. It is time for Sunni Muslims in Nigeria, particularly in northern Nigeria, to adjust to modern civilization and join to restructure the country for the peace, safety, and prosperity of all the citizens,” NCEF explained.
The NCEF therefore called on President Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto, as principal decision makers on all issues involving Islam in Nigeria, to participate in building ONE COUNTRY, ONE SYSTEM which is Democracy.
It said the conflict of ideologies of Sharia and Democracy must be dismantled, adding that as we enter a new decade in a few days time, the NCEF appealed to leaders of Sunni Islam in Nigeria to join all well meaning citizens to build a country that “though tribe and tongue differ, in brotherhood we stand.”
