Why Leah, Others Still In Boko Haram Custody -Military

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has rejected the offer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to intervene in the conflict with outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson over the Soku Oil Wells/fields returned to Rivers State by the Federal High Court.

In an interview yesterday, Governor Wike said there is no premise for the intervention by the PDP leadership, since the Federal High Court has already determined the issue in question.

“I don’t know why they (PDP) are interceding. They have no power to resolve the issue of Oil Wells. Secondly, the matter has been determined by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Anybody who is not satisfied should go on Appeal. Are they interceding on behalf of someone who betrayed the party?

“They know that Governor Dickson betrayed and sold out the party. They know that during the 2019 election in Rivers State, Dickson worked with my opponents.

“Throughout that period, the National Chairman himself knows that people were calling from all over the country to know the situation. Dickson never called one day.

“This was because of his alignment with the opposition. I can show proof that Dickson had already made up his mind to go over to APC.

“I am not going to sit down with anybody to discuss anything as it relates to Governor Dickson. I have no business with Governor Dickson”.

The Governor said the right thing for Dickson to do is to resign from the PDP, so that PDP leaders in Bayelsa State can rebuild the party.

“In fact, Governor Dickson ought to have resigned from the party by now, so that the leaders of PDP in Bayelsa would rebuild the party.

“The National Leadership of the party should know that the only option left for PDP to be strong in Bayelsa is for Dickson to leave the party,” he said.

He continued that the party’s intervention is no longer profitable in view of the incalculable damage done by the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor.

According to him, “Where was the party when Dickson sold out? Why couldn’t speak out and tell him ‘Governor Dickson, you have killed our party in that State?’ What is anyone wading in for? I am not going to be party to that and nobody will stop me.

“Nobody fights Rivers State and gets any benefits out of it. I have said it severally. I am not here because of my interest. I am here because of the interest of Rivers State.

“The party would have waded in when they saw fraud, that Dickson was killing the party in Bayelsa State. He has achieved his aim by making sure nobody comes after him as he leaves office in February, 2020.

“Do you know the effect of APC winning Bayelsa State? And they are talking of wading in.”

In another development, the Rivers State Governor has called on Christians to use this Christmas to promote love, peace and unity.

In a Christmas Message, Governor Wike, urged Christian faithfuls to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Yuletide.

Advising the people of the State to use the season to deepen their faith in God, saying that God has the solution to all societal challenges, Governor Wike assured that his administration is working with all security agencies and will ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.

He also advised the privileged in the State to use the season to reach out to the less-privileged as a measure of deepening friendship and communal living.

The Governor further assured the people that his administration will continue to build a new Rivers State where everyone would benefit from the programmes and projects of the State Government.