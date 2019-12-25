Health
UPTH Begins Medical Awareness Radio Programmes
The management of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH, says the hospital has commenced medical awareness radio programmes with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, ( Radio Nigeria) on its health-care service delivery to the masses.
The management said, during the radio programmes, all departments of the hospital where specialists in all fields are expected to give useful medical information to the public for necessary proactive and needful interventions.
The Chief Medical Director of UPTH, Prof Henry Arinze Ugboma disclosed this to The Tide shortly after its 2019 Thanksgiving and End of the Year Programme held at the hospital auditorium on Monday.
The UPTH Thanksgiving Service which has its Theme, “Cerebrating Gods Faithfulness and Fruitfulness”, was garced by the management and staff of the hospital chaired by the CMD.
Prof Ugboma said since assumption of office, there has been a strong synergy among the board,hospital management and the entire staff of the hospital.
He said UPTH under his watch had recorded a great deal of achievement in areas of staff welfare, employment, training and conference sponsorships.
Others, he said include, promotion of deserving staff, expansion of facilities and the commencement of work at all abandoned projects
The Director said the UPTH Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, has improved, due to the introduction of computerized payments system three months ago.
He also said the hospital had recorded great deal of improvement on out. Patients monthly clinic attendance from 780 to 15,000, monthly admission from 500 to 900 patients, surgeries also rose from 400 to 900.
Other areas of achievement, include, Accidents and Emergency monthly attendance rose from 450 to 1,500.
Prof Ugboma said as parts of its achievement, the hospital has acquired C – ARM, CT Scan and other critical equipment that are specialty relevant as it have reflected in all the clinical and non clinical departments.
He lamented that UPTH have staff deficits in many clinical department and management has begin the necessary consultations to undertake the necessary remediation while management remains committed to the growth of the hospital.n
The Medical Director appeal to the staff to always reciprocate the gestures of the management by committing themselves meritoriously to the task of quality health care service delivery for the well being of then patients
On funding, he said, the hospital is faced with paucity of funds due to many projects confronting them, making efforts to sustain quality and regular power supply and ensuring safety of staff and facilities.
Earlier, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee CMAC UPTH, Prof Princewill Stanley said the Thanksgiving service and the End of year were aimed at thanking God for all his mercies to the hospital.
“Having gone through almost 365 days in 2019 in a very busy tertiary institution, we have every reason to say thank you our Father and our God., he said.
“We have come to celebrate celestial joy and excitement this season brings to us, looking back two years ago when the challenges of sustaining health care in this facility became a great source of worry , today when the faithfulness of God has appeared upon us chasing away the gloom of the past, it is not by might nor by power, but by the mercies of God that we have regained out strength as a five star tertiary institution” Stanley said.
Highlights of the occasion was the cutting of cake which was graced by the Chairman, Board of management, UPTH, Alhaji Murkta Anka and the entire management and staff of the hospital
RSG Committed To Sustaining Family Planning – Dep Gov
The Rivers State Government says it is committed to the sustenance of family planning programmes in the state.
Making this known recently during a follow-on engagement meeting with The Challenge Initiative (TCI) and the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group (RSFPAWG), in her office, the State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, noted that family planning is a sustainable way to keep a healthy and prosperous population.
According to the Deputy Governor, family planning is very important because, it not only helps to improve the health of children and their parents, but also improves the standard of living of the society generally.
Dr Harry-Banigo, who is a family planning Champion, also noted that population in this context goes beyond the number of people to include how well the people are.
“The people, where are they? Are they healthy? Are they in school? Do they have houses to live in? Do they even have food and water?
“These are the key things. If we do not attend to these needs through family planning, we are going to have unsustainable situation in our nation”, she said.
While assuring the commitment of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration of the State to family planning, the Deputy Governor stated the importance of using community-based theater and songs in spreading the message of family planning.
Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of RSFPAWG, Prof Cosmos Eyindah had sought the assistance of the Deputy Governor in key areas towards the institution and execution of family planning activities in the state.
The first, he said, is for the Deputy Governor “to help us make policy statements on family planning that will promote, protect and support family planning in all ramifications”.
The RSFPAWG boss also urged Her Excellency to ensure that family planning is always given priority at relevant meetings, “so that as they are talking about malaria and HIV/AIDS, family planning will also be included in deliberations”.
Explaining further on the need for more focus on family planning, Prof. Enyindah gave a brief statistics on maternal mortality.
“As we speak”, he said, “The population of Rivers State is 7.5 million. Out of this 7.5 million, 22% constitutes women of Reproductive age group (14-49 years) that is about 1.7 million.
“The worrisome part of it is that if you look at those who give birth, about 889 die by 100,000 live births, which is outrageous.
“If you look at the national statistics, our maternal mortality rate in Nigeria is about 576 by 100,000 live births, which almost doubles that of Rivers State.
“The implication is that our women are dying so much. It has been proven all over the world that with family planning, 40% of maternal deaths will reduce because unwanted and unplanned pregnancies will be taken care of. This is the essence of family planning”, he said
Also speaking, the State Program Coordinator of TCI, Mrs Uduak Ananaba, explained that the visit to the Deputy Governor was aimed at providing updates on programmes embarked upon by TCI.
She continued that currently there is an increase in the uptake of contraceptives compared to the past.
“To sustain this, government needs to ensure that health systems are strengthened and accountability framework set in motion”, she said.
She used the opportunity to thank Her Excellency for availing herself to be briefed on the implementation of TCI programmes, and for the improved visibility of family planning, “especially the public statements made in favour of family planning, which has led to increased media reportage and better integration of family planning and other health related programmes in the state.
Highlight of the occasion was the introduction of Chief Friday Eze, and Mr Victor Akpomon as Champion of Family Planning, and Family Planning Youth respectively.
By: Sogbebe Dokubo
Rivers Health Ministry Commissions Public Health Emergency Operations Laboratory
Rivers State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has officially commissioned the State’s Public Health Emergency Operations Laboratory in order to handle epidemic and natural disasters outbreak.
Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Ohikwe Ihekweazu, while commissioning the Public Health Emergency Operations Centres said, to be effective, it must be situated within the health facilities where there are health personnels.
According to him, the State Public Health Emergency Centre will serve as the hub for detector, prevention, response operation, research, review, efficient resource mobilisation and timely reporting.
“The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre is a physical infrastructure within the Department of Public Health where daily epidemic intelligence gathering and risk analysis of public health events for identification of potential threats aimed at informing stakeholders, and timely response actions to ensure the protection of citizens will be carried out.
“I know Rivers State is a little bit more resourceful than some states in the country, but still we will support you in any way we are supporting other states.
“Before the end of the first quarter, we will procure one Hilux Vehicle for every Public Health facility in Nigeria. Definitely, Rivers State will get its own. We will work with the State; our job is to support you to develop your capacity.
On her part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Harry Agriye, said the emergency operation centre is the command centre for epidemics or natural disasters.
“The Emergency Operations Laboratory is a centre of excellence where the response to incidents are effectively and timely determined and coordinated.
“It has the goal of informing a rapid, efficient and evidence-based decision making on the arrangement of emerging public health threats,” the Permanent Secretary said.
By: Sogbebe Dokubo
Don’t Keep Poisonous Substances Within Children’s Reach – Expert
A paediatric consultant at the Isolo General Hospital, Lagos, Dr Festus Bamidele, has advised parents against keeping poisonous substances and sharp objects within the reach of their children.
Bamidele gave this advice in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.
He said that most cases of poisoning happened at home, but they could also happen while visiting friends and family or during holidays.
The paediatrician said that poisoning was common, especially among toddlers, children aged between one and four years.
According to him, substances which are similar to water in nature should be kept in tight containers and out of reach of the children, who are unsuspecting.
“Cases of food poisoning in children are being heard of everyday in the hospitals and health centres.
“Young children do not know the difference between what is safe and what is dangerous. It is your responsibility as a parent or carer to make your home safe for children.
“Do not assume that your child can understand safety messages. Mere telling a child a product is dangerous is not enough to protect them from poisoning.
“These children see substances like kerosene as water, especially when it is stored in used table water bottles and kept on the floor.
“Cases of children drinking kerosene are the commonest occurrence of poisoning.
“We can blame this on parents’ carelessness, especially when you have a child, who is less than six years old in the house.
“Children, who are just beginning to crawl are usually the most curious, because they learn by sight, the only thing they know is to pick anything up and put it in their mouths,” Bamidele said.
He said children might also be poisoned if they were given the wrong medicine or a wrong dose, stressing that carers/parents should always double check the age and dosage instructions before giving them medicine.
The doctor said that these children might pick up a pack of carelessly placed drugs or insecticides or even detergents and other poisonous cleaning agents.
The paediatrician said, “we have not even spoken about electrical appliances kept carelessly on the floor in most homes, which can be very dangerous to toddlers too.
“Children generally should be prevented from going near things like that, these cases are pathetic when we see them, parents should take caution”.
He also advised parents against keeping alcoholic drinks within the reach of children, especially in unlocked refrigerators.
Bamidele said if a child had ingested a poison, any symptoms that developed depended on certain factors, such as which medicine or chemical was involved and how much the child had been exposed to.
He, however, listed symptoms of poisoning to include; nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, falling over, abdominal pain and fitting.
“If you suspect a child has been exposed to a poison, or given the wrong medicine or the wrong dose, do not wait for symptoms to occur, go to hospital or contact a doctor immediately for advice,” he said.
