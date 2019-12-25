Niger Delta
Banigo Felicitates With Rivers People At Christmas
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has urged Christians in the State to celebrate Christmas with decorum and the fear of God.
Dr. Banigo stated this in a message from the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday to felicitate with the Rivers people at Christmas.
According to the Deputy Governor, Christ was born to reconcile man with his creator having lost his exalted position at the Garden of Eden because of disobedience, noting that Christmas affords us another opportunity to make our ways right with God and not an occasion for junketing and frivolities.
Dr. Banigo wished the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the entire People of Rivers State a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous and Happy New Year.
Dasuki, Sowore’s Release, FG’s Christmas Gift – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday commended the Federal Government for ordering the release of the duo of ex-National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), and the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, as mandated by the Federal High Court, Abuja.
In a statement issued last night, CAN’s President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, described the gesture as federal government’s Christmas gift to Nigerians.
Ayokunle also said the release of the duo marked a new dawn for Nigeria’s democracy.
He said: “We are very happy with the decision of the federal government to release the duo of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore as mandated by the court.
“We appreciate the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice for his intervention and counsel.
“The action of the government is commendable and it is a new dawn for democracy.”
Ayokunle stressed that CAN would continue to work with the federal government to ensure that there is peace and stability in the polity as long as those in authority continue to respect the rule of law and the Constitution.
“We will not cease to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his team for a successful tenure of office.
Nigeria should be a pacesetter for the continent in everything good, being the giant of Africa in the abundance of human and material resources,” the CAN president added.
Yuletide: Police Increase Patrols, Assure Rivers Residents Of Safety
As part of measures to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year in Rivers State, the Rivers State Police Command says it has banned the use of fireworks and knockouts before, during and after the two popular celebrations.
This is as the Police Command said it had increased patrol on the waterways and flash-points, including the Port Harcourt-Owerri routes and Elele-Omerelu in order to forestall possible security breaches within the period.
The Command in a statements by the State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dan-Daura said fireworks and explosives were harmful and capable of causing unnecessary panic and tension in the State and warned retailers to stop the sale of fireworks and knockouts.
The Commissioner further said any person or group of persons found disobeying the order will be arrested and prosecuted, just as he appealed to parents and guardians to restrain their children from going against the order.
Similarly, spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni has assured residents and business owners of adequate security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
“Patrols around vulnerable places and key points, religious centres, fun centres and other public places where people gather shall be stepped up. We have assured that our patrol vehicles are in such places.
“The idea is to ensure that there won’t be any form of security breaches because we do know that this is a period where armed robbers, criminals would want to work round the clock to be able to gather something to celebrate the Christmas. So, they have known that we are ahead of them.”
Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) also said security personnel would carry out regular patrols at flashpoints on the Port Harcourt-Owerri Expressway and the Ogoni axis of the East-West Road.
“The Elele-Omerelu Road, we have our deployments there. The Ogoni-Akwa Ibom axis too we also have our deployments. Even in the city too we have visibility policing. We have our patrol vehicles stationed at strategic points in the city.
“These are deployments made to ensure that we keep the criminals at arm’s length,” the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) stated, adding that the waterways will also be adequately policed during the yuletide.
“On the coastal and waterways, we are doing our best. We have not been able to achieve zero criminality on the waterways. Given what we have in terms of logistics, we have about five ballistic boats.
“It means that in no time we are going to increase our fleets because the government has made a promise to increase our fleets by even five serviceable gunboats.
“With that, I think the sky will be our limit. It will increase our efficiency and our presence all over the waterways and these cases of attacks on the waterways will be reduced to the barest minimum,” he assured.
Kidnapped C’River NLC Chairman Released
The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ben Ukpepi has been rescued by the Cross River State combined security force (aka SCOLOMBO).
SCOLOMBO is a combined security force made up of Army, Police, Navy, Civil Defence and other security agencies.
It was gathered that the Chairman was rescued by the combined security force on Sunday by 9.15pm at Ikot Edem Odo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State.
Speaking with our correspondent through a telephone interview on Monday morning, the Permanent Secretary in charge of security in the Governor’s office, Dr Alfred Mboto confirmed the rescue.
“He was rescued on Sunday at about 9.15pm in Ikot Edem Odo in Akpabuyo, no ransom was paid. It was the combined security outfit of the state government called SCOLOMBO that secured his release.
“The state is safe, though we may have pockets of security problem, our security agencies are all over the places, we shall have peaceful Christmas and carnival celebrations. People should not be afraid of anything, we are on top of every situation,” he stated.
Also speaking via telephone last Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the rescue of the victim saying that he (NLC Chairman) was alive and healthy.
“No ransom was paid. Though we have not arrested anybody, we are on the trail of them. Soon, we shall pick them up,” she said.
Comrade Ukpepi was kidnapped last week Tuesday night at his residence in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Saturday accused the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade of not showing concern over the kidnap of its chairman.
In a WhatsApp message issued and sent to the Permanent Secretary in charge of security, governor’s office, Calabar, Dr Alfred Mboto on Saturday, the Vice Chairman of NLC, Comrade Lawrence Achuta had regretted the action of the state governor.
