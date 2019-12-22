Business
Nestle Reassures On Increasing Local Content Level
Nestlé Nigeria Plc has reiterated its commitment to pursue an aggressive road map to increase its local content from current level of 80 per cent.
The company restated the commitment in a statement after its 2019 Suppliers’ Day event in Lagos, an annual meeting which brings together key suppliers of its raw materials, packaging materials, services and indirect services to share best practices.
It said an increased local content was expected to place the company at the forefront of supporting the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country through its local sourcing, backward integration and supplier development initiatives.
Supply Chain Manager for Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Nestor Finalo in his presentation at the event said: “Responsible sourcing has always been at the core of Nestlé Nigeria’s operations.
“We are committed to long term partnerships with our suppliers as we sustain efforts towards increasing the percentage of raw and packaging materials sourced locally.’’
He said that quality remained non-negotiable, adding: “As a company, we prepare for the future by investing in new technologies and products, while maintaining our strong focus on quality and striving for zero impact of our operations on the environment.
“Local Sourcing is not only a smart business decision to ensure supply but also the right thing to do as it contributes to transforming small and medium scale businesses involved in Nestlé’s value chain either directly or indirectly.
“Raw materials currently sourced locally by Nestlé include maize, cassava, palm olein, sorghum, soya and salt. The company also sources over 90 per cent of its packaging materials locally.
“The company is exploring more local sourcing opportunities which still exist for various spices, vegetables and high-quality cassava flour,’’ the statement quoted Finalo as saying.
Reports say that the event focused on the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), ongoing measures for continuous improvement of suppliers’ performance and on consolidation of partnerships.
One of the facilitators, Mr Joseph Tanson, Country Procurement Manager, urged suppliers to take advantage of the new opportunities while adhering to the highest ethical standards and procedures in line with Nestlé’s responsible sourcing policies.
Participants at the event expressed their satisfaction, commending Nestlé for the continued collaboration with suppliers, which had provided opportunities for their development and in turn, the creation of job opportunities, a key touch point in the journey towards a more sustainable economic system for Nigeria.
Mr Sunday Bamikole, Quality Assurance Manager, Plantation Industries Ltd said: “The Suppliers Day hosted by Nestlé Nigeria was a fantastic event.
The participants noted that every day, Nestlé touches lives across its value chain in line with the company’s business principle of ensuring that it provides value for society while delivering value to its shareholders.
This business principle is called Creating Shared Value (CSV) and is embedded in the way Nestlé does business.
In Nigeria, the company is committed to improving livelihoods in the communities connected to its operations and to its value chain, from farm to fork.
Nestle Nigeria Plc began simple trading operations in Nigeria in 1961 and has today grown into a leading manufacturing and marketing company.
Nestle Nigeria is the biggest food company in West Africa. It employs around 2,300 people and has three world-class factories.
Nestle Nigeria manufactures and markets a range of high quality brands, including NESTLE PURE LIFE, GOLDEN MORN, MILO, MAGGI AND NESCAFE. (NAN)
Oil & Energy
Eko Disco Bags NUEE’s Employee-Friendly Award
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has received an award for being an Employee-Friendly organization from the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).
EKEDC’s Spokesman,Godwin Idemudia in a statement said the award was in recognition of the company’s efforts toward protecting interest and ensuring a conducive environment for employees.
He said NUEE cited the signing of Conditions of Service as among EKEDC’s achievements since the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) era.
“This include a guideline for staff and management conduct to ensure fairness and incentives for good performance.
“We are keen on making the work environment as conducive as possible, the Union helped with that, therefore, a cordial relationship is of utmost importance.
“I am glad they recognize our efforts and we welcome more collaborations in the near future,” Idemudia said.
He encouraged consumers to pay bills on time, especially during the festive season, to avoid interruptions to their power supply.
According to him, EKEDC is prepared to work round the clock to ensure there is constant supply of electricity during Christmas and the New Year holidays.
Oil & Energy
Group Promises To Tackle Oil Theft
A group known as the Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers, (ASTOGRN), says it will work with other stakeholders to fight the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta.
Chairperson of the group in Rivers State, Comrade Patience Uche who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend said the body has inaugurated a special committee to work with other stakeholders to address issues of oil theft and pipeline vandalism. She said statistics had revealed that oil bunkering activities and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta cost the Federal Government about N5.9bn annually.
Apart from the huge loss in revenue she said oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation has also resulted in the colossal loss of lives as most of the vandals are always consumed in pipeline explosions during the bunkering exercises.
Comrade Uche who decried the increasing involvement of youths in illegal bunkering activities advocated for a more proactive and corrective measure to bring lasting solution to the vice.
According to her part of the solution is the building of modular refineries in the Niger Delta and developing the capacities of youths in the region to be actively involved in the oil and gas industry. “Most of the youths who get involved in illegal oil bunkering and lose their lives in the process could have played a more creative and productive role in the oil and gas industry if they were functionally trained. The Federal Government should be serious about the establishment of modular refineries and the training of youths to participate in the process, this will go along a way to tackle the challenges of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta”
She said the major drive of the Association was to make oil and gas bussines rural based, “to improve the socio-economic and general living conditions of its members”
She said the Association will achieve the targets by encouraging its members to have out licences from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to be actively involved in the oil and gas bussines. She pointed out that the initiative will also reduce petroleum supplies from foreign marketers through importation of products, and kill the spirit of bunkering from vandals as well as increase the Federal Government Revenue on Surface Tank Retails bussines in Nigeria.
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Yuletide: FG Assures Stable Power Supply
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of improved power supply during and after the yuletide, saying that it is working assiduously to ensure stable electricity supply in the country.
The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, gave the assurance recently during a tour of facilities at the Azura Power Plant in Ihovbor Village, Edo State, according to a statement.
Jedy-Agba said electricity supply had improved compared to what it used to be in the past.
He cautioned against vandalism of power infrastructure to complement government’s efforts in providing uninterrupted power supply in the country.
He said, “Azura is working to make power available to Nigeria. The power sector is improving gradually. Power supply is now better.
“Although electricity union recently embarked on strike, which led to the power sector shutting down operations last week, it took us less than 18 hours to get them back to work after negotiation.
“Power is stabilising and I am sure we’ll do better. Government, distribution companies (Discos) and other stakeholders in the power sector are collaborating to ensure that Nigerians will have stable electricity throughout the Christmas season and beyond.”
Also speaking, the Managing Director, Azura Power West Africa, Edu Okeke, disclosed that adequate power supply was possible in the country following investments in the 461MW Azura-Edo Independent Power Project.
He said the investment in the country’s power sector complemented the earlier investment by Africa50, a Pan-African investment platform in the Senegalese Tobene Power Plant, which joined the Azura fleet recently
