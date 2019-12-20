Lifestyle
The Summary Of Love
It hurts to love someone and not be loved in return.but what is most painful is to love someone and never find the courage to let that person Know how you feel. Maybe God wants us to meet a few wrong people before meeting the right ones, so that when we finally meet the right person we will know how to be grateful for the gift. Love is when you take away the feeling,the passion and the romance in a relationship and find out you still care for that person.
A sad thing in life is when you meet someone who means a lot to you, only to find out in the end that it was never meant to be and you just have to let go. When the door of happiness closes, another opens, but often times we look so longer to the closed doors that we don’t see the one which has been opened for us.
The best kind of friend is the kind you can just be with, never say a word,and then walk away feeling like it was the best conversation you’ve ever had. It is true that we don’t know what we’ve been missing until it arrives. Giving someone all your love is never an assurance that they love you back.
Don’t expect Love in return, just wait for it to grow in their hearts. But if it doesn’t, be content it grew in yours. There are things you love to hear that you would never hear from the person whom you would like to hear them from, but do not be so deaf as not hear it from the one who says” it is from their hearts” . Never say goodbye if you still want to try, never give up if you still feel you can’t go on, never say you don’t love a person anymore if you can’t let go.
Love comes to those who still hope, although they have been those who still hope, although they have been disappointed. To those who still believe although they have been betrayed. To those who still love , although they have been hurt before.
Sir Councillor Onyeama would always say “and to those who have the courage and faith to build trust again, it takes only a minute to get a crush on someone, an hour to love someone and a day to love someone”.
But it takes a lifetime to forget someone. Do not go for looks, physique, they can decieve, all that glitters are not gold.
Do not go for wealth, even that fades away. Go for someone who makes you smile. Because it takes only a smile to make a dark day seem bright. Hope you find someone that makes you smile, do not cheat, lie, kill but keep loving, love again.
Love is unique, divine, beautiful and it is from God, just as the popular saying goes “God is love, love is God and love is life’s. Love isn’t about sex, it is about understanding, trust and true agreement. Do you not get jealous when you see someone you love or admire, admiring someone else?
It’s high time you had started laying potentials and enviable standards for yourself, so that not just anyone around would speak to you in any way, state a standard for yourself and believe me you would love what you will become in the nearest future. Love yourself and be happy you did yourself a great deal. Don’t cheat, don’t lie. But keep loving yourself.
Right from the beginning of creation, our heavenly father had loved us so dearly and he says Love your friends and enemies and pray for their success. We all should endeavor that the term LOVE leads!
Miracle Peters is an intern with The Tide; a student of Abia State University.
By: Miracle Peters
Lifestyle
Gowon At 85: My Recollections
The Ogina Bereton
In 1971, Nigerian Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Yakubu Gowon, visited Rivers State. Commander Alfred Diete-Spiff, pioneer military governor of Rivers who made me his first Commissioner for Finance, 1968-1973, made me Chairman of the Reception Committee. During this visit, General Gowon said he wanted to inspect the riverine.
At the Marine Base, we boarded the Niger Delta Enterprise. The itinerary was to reach the Degema Division before heading for the Brass Division with Twon Brass as our final destination. But on leaving Degema our boat ran aground in low tide, leaving us stranded in the middle of nowhere. We were in a panic. What would the world say if anything happened to General Gowon while he was our guest? His predecessor, General JTU Aguiyi-Ironsi, was abducted and killed while being hosted by Col. Francis Fajuyi, the Western Region governor. It was a cruel fate that our August visitor should pass the night in the creek exposed to every conceivable hazard.
But to our surprise, it was General Gowon himself who was cheering us to be of good spirit. As a good fella he made light-hearted jokes to relax us. An exemplary leader in the grand old tradition, he could have called for a helicopter to rescue him but chose to pass the night in the boat with us. The tide finally returned in the morning and we fired up for Nembe where we lunched in Commander Diete-Spiff’s house before heading for Twon Brass.
We reached Twon Brass at night only to run into a bigger problem. The two speed boats conveying our provision from Port Harcourt were yet to arrive due to engine problems. So what was the Commander-in-Chief going to eat and drink? We would be tempting fate giving him the brown well-water.
Once more, it was General Gowon who told us not to worry. How could anyone fail to smile back when he flashed those disarming smiles? His bonhomie, witty jokes and easy manners were simply infectious and we soon put a great setback behind us. We returned to Port Harcourt in the morning by sea. Till date, General Gowon is the only Nigerian Head of State or President who bothered to tour the creeks and see, for himself, what poverty looks like.
The boat incident was an eye opener for Commander Diete-Spiff who announced he was building a new boat for Rivers. His envisaged craft should be stately enough for any visiting Head of State. He was designing it himself and, for one year, he seriously toiled away. We soon got used to greeting him with the question, “How’s your boat, now?” His usual response, “I have cancelled it but I’m starting a new one.” But behind his back we had a good laugh.
A day came when he surprised his critics. He said his boat was ready and curiosity was the better of us. It was the scratching of the head as he lectured us on the highly complex and mathematical sketches. Our respect for him soared. Commander Diete-Spiff built his boat in Holland christening her Ogina Bereton; meaning God has decided.
When we were overthrown in 1975 the Ogina Bereton was seized and taken to Lagos. The Federal Government refused to return it, even when it was established as state property, rather than Commander Diete-Spiff’s personal boat as alleged. It was given to the Nigerian Navy that refurbished it abroad at a cost far higher than what it took to build it. Rivers people were never compensated. Eventually, the boat that Commander Diete-Spiff built was taken out to the sea and sunk.
How Minorities Dominated Military
Deductive calculation, inference and an open mind are the watchwords when analysing General Gowon’s legacy as Head of State, 1966-1975. A northern Christian from the minority Angas tribe, he had little chance of advancing in the First Republic.
The Macpherson Constitution of 1951 could have created more regions instead three. Unfortunately, the three major tribes engaged the regions as their private properties. In the Eastern Region the majority Igbo tribe under Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and his National Council of Nigerian Citizen (NCNC) excluded their regional minorities. In the Western Region the Yoruba, under Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his Action Group (AG) committed the same sin. And in the Northern Region the Hausa/Fulani group, under Sir Ahmadu Bello and his Northern People’s Congress (NPC) also excluded their minorities.
Political exclusion forced the minorities to demand for their own alternate states only for the majorities to also oppose that. The Igbo supported state creation for Northern and Western minorities while resisting same for their Eastern minorities. The Yoruba favoured state creation for Eastern and Northern minorities but never for their Western minorities. And the Hausa/Fulani wanted states for Eastern and Western Regions, but not for their Northern minorities. This created a “negative consensus” among the majorities who knew what to do to liberate their minorities but refused to do it.
The minorities responded to the highly circumscribed political space permitted them in two ways. One, they established their own political parties. And two, they massively enlisted into the military, one of few government institutions that was open to them, but which was of little interest to the majorities. It was an accident of history that Gowon and his fellow northern minorities dominated the non-commissioned ranks of the unattractive military that turned out the proverbial rejected stone.
Following the two coups of 1966, it was Gowon, a Lieutenant Colonel, who was made Head of State as the most senior northern officer. His emergence brought the live-and-let-die rule of the majorities to a dramatic end. On May 27 1967, he created twelve states out of the existing four regions. By so doing, he saved Nigeria from total disintegration as the Tiv Riots of 1964 and the Isaac Boro rebellion of 1966 left none in doubt.
General Gowon prosecuted the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970) to stop Nigeria from disintegrating. But he aptly realised Nigeria could still disintegrate under an unworkable peace. Europe imploded into the Second World War when an unworkable peace was imposed on a defeated Germany at the end of the First World War. If post-war Nigeria disintegrated, the majorities capable of surviving independently would bring their weak minorities under their suzerainties.
These lessons were on General Gowon’s mind influencing him not to treat the Igbo as conquered people. He favoured a policy of “No Victor and No Vanquished” at the end of the war to make national reconciliation possible. I end my tribute to this great general, on his 85th birthday, by recalling an incident that confirmed his anxiety for reconciliation.
General Gowon’s Anger
As Commander Diete-Spiff’s joint Commissioner for Economic Development and Reconstruction, and Information, 1973-1975, I initially conceived the East-West Road as state road. But paucity of funds forced me to convert it to a Trunk A road by bringing on board the other littoral states of South Eastern, Mid-Western and Lagos. Trunk A status meant the Federal Government would fund it.
We then submitted a joint project application to the Federal Government. But on the day the Supreme Military Council (SMC) was to take a decision on it disaster struck. Somebody jokingly asked my governor, “Commander, everyone in Port Harcourt is talking about this East-West Road; what do you need it for?” He joked back…
General Gowon cancelled the East-West Road to make national reconciliation possible. But when presented with a higher patriotic argument on (1) What the road meant not just to the Niger Delta minorities but for the country as a whole. (2) Making it easier for quick deployment of troops to protect critical oil facilities in the event of foreign invasion, and (3) Opening up the region for mechanised farming as the 1959 World Bank report projected the region could feed West Africa with swamp rice; he was flexible enough to reinstate and approve it a year later.
General Gowon could only be sarcastic when he recently said that his only mistake while in power was not allocating land to himself. But I stand to say that by not allocating land to himself, he set a rare example. Unfortunately, his successors used their official positions to allocate resources to themselves. Secondly, General Gowon also set a positive example for the African youth. I was a visiting scholar in the University of East Africa at Makerere and saw how Africa celebrated this handsome and dedicated hero who, at a very young age, held his country together.
His only mistake was in not handing over power to civilians in 1975. Under pressures from entrenched interests, General Gowon delayed, leading to his overthrow. But this does not deplete the fact that he courageously created the twelve states thereby liberating the minorities from the monolithic regions. Call that the first restructuring. What is now left is to carry out a massive devolution of power and resources through constitutional means so that the 36 states can prevail in areas they have comparative advantage and remit tax to the center.
Prof. Ekpebu is a pioneer member of the Rivers State Executive Council.
By: Lawrence Ekpebu
Health
Managing Stroke Naturally
Twenty-eight of October, 2019, was celebrated as World Stroke Day. The ailment is fast becoming a malaise. A lot of men and women have been subjected to a vegetative state because of stroke.
According to statistics in 2018, the current prevalence of stroke in Nigeria is 2 to a thousand and there are fears that it may have risen to about four following the rising economic and social challenges.
Another study indicated that stroke is higher among males than females and this may be as a result of some factors which expose men to higher risk taking, lackadaisical attitude to health matters and poor diet.
To understand what stroke is it is important to explain how it occurs. During a stroke, the conditions of the arteries is changed. There is high cholesterol, uric acid and other refuse that block metabolism.
When the organs for elimination of body wastes fall down in their task of throwing out impurities in the bloodstream, a stage of waste saturation is reached. Often, the symptoms erupts in the form of headache.
The most frequent type of stroke is a cerebral hemorrhage. Its is a result of toxic obstruction of arteries deposited as a result of accumulated blockade material or by blood clot forming in the vessels.
When a stroke victim is treated by natural means, other benefits follow. The regenerative forces immediately go to work to remove infused waste materials.
For effective natural treatment and recovery, efforts should be directed at cleansing the entire system rather than just treating the symptoms.
Fasting helps to absorb from the vessels most of the infusions and incrustations, in short according to a popular naturopath, M O Garten going on a raw vegetable juice diet for even two days can help alleviate some of the cholesterol and also reduce blood pressure.
Victims of stroke should change diet and cut back on excess meat, starch, sweet, alcohol, tobacco, coffee and tea. These can cause headaches. And headache is a symptom of metabolic blockage where toxic by- products are retained.
The patient should dwell exclusively on vegetable, fruit, beans, seeds and milk made from seeds.
The method is to take a handful of seeds such as almonds, tyger nuts blend add water and drink slowly. The seeds are rich in unsaturated fatty acids needed to cleanse the obstructed arteries.
Health
Why Apollo Hospital of Delhi is the most recommended hospital?
Established in the year 1995 in Indraprashtha, Delhi; Apollo hospital finds its name among the best hospitals in India. The hospital is a part of the Apollo group of hospitals, which is India’s largest healthcare chain. Apollo is the second largest hospital present in Delhi.
The hospital is built over 15 acres of land and still has 600,000 square feet of extendable built-up area. The hospital provides 695 beds with an expandable capacity of up to 1,000 beds. The hospital is well-equipped with modern technology and strives to provide the best medical assistance to its patients.
Apollo hospital, Delhi has more than 50 specializations under one roof; some of which are-
- Heart
- Spine
- Orthopedics
- Cancer
- Nephrology
- Urology
- Bariatric surgery
- Colorectal Surgery
- Cancer
- Gastroenterology
Catering to the multiple fields, the hospital houses a panel of more than 150 specialists who are well qualified and experienced in their respective specializations. They are adept in performing various medical procedures, a few of which are:
- Cancer treatment
- Knee replacement
- Minimally invasive cardiac surgery
- Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery
- Hand microsurgery
- Bone marrow transplants
- Hip Arthroscopy
- Trans-oral robotic surgery
- Optical coherence tomography
- Infertility care
The hospital staff strives to ensure that the patients are catered to with utmost care and comfort. Thus, the hospital is equipped with state- of the art amenities including:
- Diagnostics labs
- Operation Theater
- Canteens
- OPD
- X-ray labs
- Ambulance service
- Patient counseling
- Growth & Development Evaluation/ Management
What makes Apollo Hospital, Delhi the most appropriate option to get treatment?
Apollo hospital in Delhi is one of the best hospitals owing to its state-of-the-art facilities and accreditations. With more than 50 specialties, experienced doctors, and the highest number of ICU beds as compared to other private hospitals; Apollo hospital is one of the best diagnostic and treatment centers in Delhi.
Apollo has the largest sleep lab in Asia as well as the largest number of dialysis units in India.
6 beds are only dedicated to the bone marrow transplant unit with strict infection control practices.
Doctors at Apollo make use of the most cutting edge medical technology such as PET-CT, PET-MR, BrainLab Navigation System, Tilting MRI, Hyperbaric Chamber, 3- Tesla MRI, 128 Slice CT Scanner, DSA lab, portable CT scanner, and Vinci robotic surgery system to provide the most advanced care for its patients.
Records:
The hospital holds the record of-
- Performing first liver transplant in India in the year 1998
- It is known to have one of the busiest liver and kidney transplant units in the country
- The hospital is known for successfully performing a split liver transplant in two adult patients- first in Delhi and second in India.
Awards and accredits:
- It was ranked 6th best private hospital in India for Cardiology by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013
- It won the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards for its operational excellence in the year 2013. The award was given for the project ‘Project Ulcers- Zero Tolerance’
- It was ranked the 8th best private hospital in India for Diabetology by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013
- It was ranked as the 4th best private hospital in India for Pediatrics by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013.
- It was ranked the 5th best private hospital in India for Neurology Pediatrics by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013.
- The hospital was JCI re-accredited for the fourth time consecutively in the year 2011.
The doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital are experienced and skilled in their respective specializations. The doctors are supported by a team of skilled nurses and well-trained paramedics staff making it one of the most recommended hospitals in Delhi.
