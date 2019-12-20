News
New Emirs Shun Sanusi At State Function
The lingering crisis in Kano State emirate council has deepened as four new emirs, recently appointed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday shunned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll at a passing-out-parade ceremony of Regular Course Cadets, holding now in the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.
The governor, recently signed into law, the bill for the creation of four additional Emirates with first-class emirs in Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano after a high court nullified the first law in November.
However, the four emirs, who arrived at the venue of the ceremony earlier than Mr Sanusi, did not pay homage to him, despite the fact that he had been appointed as Chairman of the Council of Emirs by Mr Ganduje, an appointment he neither accepted nor declined up till date.
Our reporter, who was at the venue, observed that when Mr Sanusi arrived at the scene, he did not exchange pleasantries with the other four emirs.
It was learnt that five seats were reserved for the five emirs, but after the emirs of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano took to their seats, the one arranged for Mr Sanusi was occupied by the emir of Kuje.
When Mr Sanusi arrived at the venue, he proceeded to another stand where the officials of the ceremony provided another seat for him.
Our reporter also gathered that as Mr Sanusi sat, no one among the four new emirs, including that of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, who is his blood relation came to pay homage to him.
Wike Declares Favourable Investment Climate In Rivers …As Task Force Continues Recovery Of Govt Properties
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says virtually all necessary measures have been taken by his administration to make Rivers State a haven for investors.
This, he said, has fundamentally reduced cases of multiple-taxation, and eliminated instances of harassment of businesses operating in the state in order to encourage private investment in the State.
Speaking during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt Branch of Globus Bank yesterday, the Governor said, “We have stopped harassment of businesses and multiple-taxation in the State.
“As a result, several businessmen are trooping to the state. We have created the right environment for investors to operate.”
Governor Wike stated that the investments of the State Government in the security sector have paid off, as the state has been declared safe for investments by the United States Embassy in Nigeria.
He urged the new bank to offer employment to qualified Rivers people, saying that is the only condition under which the Rivers State Government will support the institution.
“I am only willing to do business with you, if Rivers people are employed and given prominent placements in the bank”, he said
In his remarks, the Managing Director (MD) of Globus Bank, Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua, said the presence of the bank in Rivers State shows the economic importance of the State.
According to him, as the second largest economy in the country with 21 percent of the nation’s crude oil, the bank resolved to open its second branch in Rivers State.
While noting that the Rivers State Government has improved the investment climate of the State by encouraging private investors, the MD urged “the government and people of Rivers State to support the new Bank because it will help in driving the empowerment of Rivers people”.
He noted that the bank will work towards improving the economy of the State.
In another development, the Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties has directed all illegal occupants of government properties across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to vacate such properties.
The Task Force stated that it is working diligently to ensure that it takes possession of all government properties illegally occupied by unauthorised persons.
Addressing journalists after operations by the Task Force yesterday, Secretary of the Task Force, Chief Hanny Woko, said the Task Force has shown presence in four estates in Eleme and Etche Local Government Areas.
The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties carried operations at the Eleme Gardens Estate, Mega Trailer Park, Ebubu, Eleme, Sam Ewang Estate, Igbo Etche, and Palm view Estate, Igbo Etche.
He said: “Eleme Gardens is a massive government property acquired during Dr Peter Odili’s tenure. The Estate was built by the Federal Government, but bought and fully paid for by the Rivers State Government. The Estate has over 100 hectares, fifty hectares on either side of the road.
“We have shown presence at the Estate and we have informed the illegal occupants to vacate the Estate. We don’t foresee any resistance because they are only squatting. They have been issued the relevant quit notice”, he said.
The Task Force Secretary continued that, “We appreciate the fact that no portion of the land has been carved out for illegal sales. They are all intact. Just the bungalows are vandalised.
“We use this medium to warn anyone illegally staying in government properties wherever they are located across the 23 Local Government Areas to vacate and deliver the properties to the State Government”, he charged, noting that the Task Force will not allow any without approved allocation, illegally take over Government Properties.
“Igbo Etche, Iriebe and all Government lands in the 23 Local Government Areas, if you are there, please leave. There will be no room to tolerate illegal occupants.
“This place can accommodate high class civil servants in the state. The Governor knows how best this place will be used for the benefit of the State”, he said.
At the Palm View Estate, Igbo Etche, Woko expressed regret that private individuals have invaded the place and have illegally carved out plots of land for themselves and started building.
“We are calling on intending buyers and those who illegally bought land to vacate the Estate. If you have money to waste, then continue building. This is because any illegal structure here would be demolished
“We are going to recover this estate 100 percent and hand it over to the state Government. To members of the public, before you buy land anywhere, carry out due diligence”, he warned.
Money Laundering: 22 Ex-Govs, Serving Senators Under Probe -AGF …Says FG Has Created Central Database For Recovered Loots
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 22 former Governors currently being investigated on money laundering related charges.
The AGF, who described President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption as “total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination”, equally revealed that many serving Senators are under FG’s investigative radar.
Malami spoke during a media parley he held with the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, NAJUC, at the Federal Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja.
Stressing that corruption undermines the security of any nation, generates huge economic damage and violates human development, the AGF said President Buhari would leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stolen from Nigeria either by individuals or corporate entities.
He noted that three former Governors have already been convicted and are currently serving various jail terms for corruption-related crimes they committed while in office, adding that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, had between 2015 and 2019, secured the conviction of 1, 636 persons involved in corruption-related offences.
Malami said: “I am delighted to host Judiciary Correspondents as part of the end of the year briefing on the monumental activities and historic achievements of the Ministry and its parastatals.
“Occasions like this one serve as avenues for introspection and unveiling action plans, future projects and strategic initiatives for consolidating the Ministry’s drive-in Justice sector enhancement for the forthcoming year and beyond.
”Members of the Judiciary Correspondents have been contributing tremendously in their reportage of the activities of the Ministry and its parastatals.
“You report to the general public the enviable contributions of the teaming members of the Ministry that culminated into landslide accomplishments.
“I would like to acknowledge the fact that the Judiciary Correspondents have been very supportive in providing positive and adequate publicity for the Ministry’s activities.
“I am optimistic that the meeting is essential in enhancing the working relationship between the Ministry and the Media.
“The imperative of having a committed leadership that respects the rule of law and above all has zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt tendencies remains the fulcrum upon which development revolves.
“Let me inform this gathering that corruption undermines the security of any nations, generate huge economic damage and violates human development. No doubt, failure to address corruption inhibit sustainable long growth which undermines national development.
“Like the President always states, if we don’t make effort to kill corruption, corruption will kill us and when corrupt monies find haven, it will begin to fight back. Thus, Nigeria and Africa at large can only move forward if we resist corruption in all forms.
“The present administration has been fighting corruption in all its ramified manifestations including legislative framework, institutional infrastructure and the adoption of effective preventive measures against corruption and putting in place mechanisms for the management of recovered stolen assets.
“To this end, we have created a central database for recovered stolen assets which is under the supervision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.
“The Government made concerted efforts that see to the boosting of the institutions and agencies responsible for the fight against corruption; Ministry of Justice, Independent Corrupt and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Code of Conduct Bureau, among others.
“Nigeria has taken anti-corruption measures in tackling cybercrime, money laundering, oil bunkering and false assets declaration among others. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct Act, Public Officers are expected to declare their assets immediately upon assumptions of office.
“We have also developed the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and a guideline for smooth implementation of the strategy which five (5) pillars include: Prevention of Corruption, Public engagement, Ethical re-orientation, Enforcement and sanction, and Recovery and management of proceeds of crime.
“The Government has improved the economic fortune of the country through institutional support and legislative framework. The Financial Bill, Deep Offshore Profit Sharing Contract Act among others count among steps in that direction.
“I am pleased to inform this gathering that the Federal Government of Nigeria has recovered funds from corporate bodies and individuals through the combined efforts of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and our Law Enforcement Agencies through local and international collaboration with international community and adoption of strategies put in place.
“On the international front, Nigerian Government is collaborating with various jurisdictions to recover and repatriate funds that have been stolen and stashed outside Nigeria.
“The government is not relenting in the pursuit of Nigeria’s stolen wealth. The recovery efforts are ongoing and work is in progress.
”Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stolen from Nigeria either by individuals or corporate entities. “Our fight against corruption is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination.
“One of the multiple institutions involved in the fight against corruption, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, was able to, from 2015 to September 2019 convict 1, 636 persons involved in corruption-related offences.
“It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared. “Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.
“We have three former Governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office. Equally, twenty-two ex-governors are either under probe or on trial.
“The Whistle-blowing Policy is also well implemented and has yielded lots of recoveries of stolen assets in Nigeria.
“I urge journalists to use the institution of the media for advocacy against corruption, encouraging the implementation of crucial measures and providing inspirational motivation against corrupt practices as well as highlighting exemplary models by promoting excellence and creativity in anti-corruption projects as an incentive to greater motivation is significant to the Africa continent.
“This engagement is about soliciting for consensus building in the fight against corruption and working together toward nation-building for the betterment of its citizens.”
IPPIS: ASUU Strike Looms In Jan
A nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is imminent in January with the failure of the Federal Government and the union to settle their disagreement on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).
The Tide’s source yesterday gathered that the two sides had not resolved their differences over the payroll system.
While ASUU said it was still waiting for the National Assembly’s invitation as part of efforts to resolve the disagreement, a top officer of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said the regime’s decision on the IPPIS remained the same.
Following a directive by the President Muhammadu Buhari, at the 2020 budget presentation at the National Assembly on October 8, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation deployed the IPPIS officers to universities between October 25 and November 7.
The AGF office said that based on Buhari’s directive that all federal employees must enroll for the IPPIS, universities workers must make themselves available for the enrolment during the period.
But ASUU faulted the payroll system, saying it negated the principle of universities’ autonomy. It also directed its members to shun the registration for the IPPIS.
But the top officer, who said the position of the regime on the IPPIS had not changed, stated that those who failed to register for the payroll system would not receive their December salaries.
He said: “The government has been very clear that everyone must be on the IPPIS to be able to get salaries. So if you are not enrolled, how do you get paid?”
He, however, said the Presidency would take the final decision on the fate of those that had not been enrolled for the IPPIS.
The officer said about 90,000 workers in about 43 universities had registered for the IPPIS, adding that 8,000 out of the 90,000 universities’ workers were lecturers.
“The IPPIS officials have done the enrollment across the universities based on the window given for the exercise to be conducted and they are back to the office.
“So, we are reviewing the data and whatever action that is going to be taken will be from there. But what I can tell you is that we have over 90,000 university workers on the IPPIS.
“So, if we have over 90,000 that enrolled, it shows that it is good enough. And out of this figure, we have quite a number of academic staff. We have over 8,000 from academic staff that have enrolled.
“So, definitely, we had a very good outing because over 90,000 were enrolled during the period and people are still calling to be enrolled.
“If they want to enroll, they should come here (Abuja) and we will enroll them. If you give people opportunity to enroll and they wasted it, we can’t go to their houses to enroll them.
“The IPPIS is a presidential directive and for now, it is the Presidency that will determine what will be their (ASUU’s) fate”, he said.
When asked what it would do if the Federal Government failed to pay the December salaries of lecturers that failed to register, the President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union still stood by the decision of its National Executive Committee meeting in Minna, Niger State.
After meeting in Minna on Wednesday last week, ASUU had threatened that its members would go on strike if the Federal Government stopped their salaries.
Ogunyemi had said, “As resolved at the ASUU-NEC meeting at FUT Minna, should the Accountant-General make bold his threat of stopping the salaries of our members, the union shall activate its standing resolution of ‘No Pay, No Work’.
“NEC did not only reiterate its unequivocal rejection of IPPIS as an ill-wind that will blow the Nigerian University system no good, it also resolved that no amount of blackmail, intimidation and outright misinformation of the Nigerian public will make ASUU lose focus on its historic role as the conscience of the university system.”
ASUU had earlier said it was waiting for an invitation from the National Assembly, especially the Senate, so that it could demonstrate the alternative model it developed to the IPPIS.
The ASUU said the alternative model, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), was ready and its team of experts would display it to the government once the National Assembly invited the union.
Ogunyemi, who said this in an interview with one of The Tide’s source in Abuja, stated that the UTAS was ready but the union needed the support of the government which would in turn give a directive to the authorities of universities.
He said, “Well, we are expecting to hear from the National Assembly but we have not heard from them. The last time we met them, we told them about that proposal and we said that our team had started working on it. So, we went back to meet representatives of the National Assembly after that and we told them that we were 33 per cent ready as of that time. But we have gone beyond that.
“Now we are moving towards a stage where we will need the consent of the universities and that is why what we have been saying is that the government should agree with us that we would go further with that alternative.”
The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, had at the meeting with ASUU on October 28 appealed to the union not to go on strike over the IPPIS, but the union had told Lawan that it was developing an alternative model to the IPPIS.
The union, after the NEC meeting on Wednesday last week, had said the UTAS was designed by a team of crack software engineers, who are based in the Nigerian universities.
The union argued that unlike IPPIS, UTAS would address the uniqueness of the university system, particularly the flexibility of the payroll and personnel management.
The IPPIS platform is an integral part of the Federal Government’s public finance reform initiative aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of government payroll.
Meanwhile, the Senate has kept mum on the claims by ASUU that the Red Chamber had not invited its leadership for another meeting after their first engagement some weeks ago.
