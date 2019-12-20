Sports
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Maintains 31st Position
Nigeria’s Super Eagles retained their spot as the world’s 31st team in the World Football Ranking for the month of December.
In the ranking table on the website of world football governing body FIFA, yesterday,Nigeria has garnered 1,493 points, same as they had in the November ranking.
The ranking still helped the team retain the third spot on the continent, behind Senegal and Tunisia.
On the global scene, Belgium are the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking’s Team of the Year for the second successive time after a record-breaking year on the global ladder.
The Red Devils have held on to top spot in a December table barely impacted by just 19 friendlies towards the end of the year.
It was a year in which 1,082 international “A” matches have been played and that is an all-time high since the ranking’s inception in 1993.
World champions France remain in second place ahead of Brazil in third, the positions they held in December 2018.
However, the make-up of the year-end top five has changed.
England have climbed one place in 2019 to end the year in fourth, with Uruguay moving up to fifth on the back of a two-spot rise.
Argentina (9th) and Colombia (10th) are also in the top 10 at the expense of Switzerland (12th) and Denmark (16th).
Both have slipped four and six places respectively over the course of the year.
The ranking’s Mover of the Year, meanwhile, are Qatar who gained an impressive 138 points over the course of the year.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts won the AFC Asian Cup and made a strong start to the Asian Zone World Cup qualifiers.
Besides accumulating the biggest points haul, Qatar have also jumped a year-high 38 places, followed closely by fellow climbers Algeria (up 32 ranks) and Japan (up 22 ranks).
Given the teams who have made the most progress in 2019, it is no surprise to find that the regional composition of the top 50 has changed over the year.
Along with this is the fact that Europe’s dominance has diminished.
UEFA has lost three places in the top 50 compared to the end of 2018, and now has 28 teams.
Sports
NWF President Urges Lifters To Remain Focused
The President of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) Yahaya Mohammed, has urged Nigerian lifters to remain focus and strive hard to excel in the 6th Qatar Cup in Doha.
The tournament which was slated for December. 19 and 24, will also serve as one of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.
Mohammed told newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, that the lifters needed to earn more points to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
He said that the competition was one of the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, adding that the lifters will participate in one or two qualifiers before the Olympic.
“The lifters need to be focus and serious so they will be able to lift their weight properly in all attempts.
“They have been doing well whenever they represent the country in international event. I’m very sure they will replicate their performance at the All African Games in Morocco in August.
“They had a thorough session of training during their camping under the supervision of their coaches and the technical director. They will return home to give us an outstanding result.
“I am sure that the team will make the country proud again,” he said.
Sports
2020 Olympic: Conflict In AFN Worries Athletics Coaches
Some athletics coaches have expressed worry that conflict in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), if not resolved fast, might affect Nigeria’s preparation for and participation in the Tokyo 2020.
Some of the coaches, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos, said that parties involved in the conflict should consider the interests of the nation and the athletes.
Coach Osagie Ikhaobomeh appealed that the conflict rocking the federation should be resolved fast to ensure Nigeria would do its best at the Olympics.
Ikhaobomeh urged those involved in the conflict to dialogue and resolve issues in the best interest of the nation.
The coach said that quick resolution of the conflict would encourage athletes to put in their best in preparation and participation .
According to him, concflicts will not encourage sports development.
“The crisis in AFN can affect Nigeria’s preparation for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“If truly money was released but not given to athletes, it will affect the psyche of the athletes and their preparation for the Olympics,” he said.
“What some of our athletes experienced at the All African Games hosted by Nigeria in 2003, killed their passion for running for the nation
“The issue has always been the welfare of the athletes,” Ikhaobomeh said.
He, however, commended the AFN Board for good performance.
“The current board, for me, scores 55 per cent performance in 2019, though lack of funds affected Nigeria’s performance in major international events.
“There is need for the board to put its house in order to do more,” the coach said.
Coach Tunde Suleiman said that AFN experiencing a conflict few months to Olympics would do harm for the nation’s participation in the Olympics.
Suleiman called on the board to resolve the conflict fast.
“I believe this is a needless crisis in AFN; they just need to drop ego and work together, it is a collective thing, everyone is important.
“In the interest of coaches and athletes, we all need to move on and think of how our performance in Tokyo 2020 will be better than those in previous Olympics.
“That is my opinion; when most countries’ preparations are at the peak for the games, we are here fighting one another and forgeting the interest of the nation and the athletes,” he said.
Meanwhile, two factions are laying claim to the leadership of AFN.
One group is led by Ibrahim Gusau, while the other group is led by Olamide Gorge.
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will start from July 24 and end on August. 9 in Tokyo.
Sports
NSF: Edo Employs More Than 600 Athletes
The Chairman of Team Edo to the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), Brown Ebewele, says the state government has employed more than 600 athletes for the festival tagged “Edo 2020’’.
Ebewele told newsmen yesterday in Benin that the state government was hopeful of making good use of the athletes’ services.
“My job is to put in place a structure for us to win the festival, and as far as I am concerned I have put that winning structure in place, especially with the employment of the needed athletes.
“The athletes are for the purpose of winning the festival and, by the grace of God, everything we put on paper as programme have been going as planned.
“We are familiar with the terrain, and we have done it before and I think we can still go for it again,’’ he said.
The former Edo Sports Commissioner however said he was ready to defend his actions if Team Edo in the long run failed to win the festival.
“If we don’t win, I will give the reasons why we didn’t win.’’
He assured that in terms of facilities, he was confident the state government would be able to put them in place ahead of time.
“I think they will be ready between now and middle of February and very soon we will be talking about test-running the facilities”, he said.
