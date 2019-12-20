Niger Delta
500 Benefit From Army’s Medical Outreach In Edo
No fewer than 500 residents of Ojah community in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have benefited from a medical outreach by the Nigeria Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin City.
The two-day medical outreach targeted the poor people of the community who did not have the financial means to treat themselves.
Speaking during the outreach on Wednesday, the Commandant of the school, Maj-Gen Bolaji Salami, said it was part of their interventions in the host communities.
According to him, the medical outreach covers general consultation, surgical referrals, general dental care, paediatric care and distribution of free drugs.
He said that the medical team would also focus on other health issues such as screening for common ailments among the elderly and children, especially diabetes, HIV, typhoid fever, and hypertension, to name a few.
Salami said that the medical outreach was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff to have a professional and responsive army that would discharge its constitutional duties according to the rules of engagement.
“We will be embarking on civil supportive programmes aimed at fostering better understanding and deeper cooperation with our host communities to improve civil-military relations within our areas of operation.
“The essence of this programme is to take medical treatment to rural dwellers who do not have access to medical care,” he said.
The community head of Ojah, Chief Lawrence Obayemi, who commended the army for the gesture, said that the free medical care would go a long way in helping the people of the community who did not have money to treat themselves.
A nursing mother, Mrs Eunice Olatunji, said that she came with her children and received medical attention with free drugs.
“Indeed, we shall remain grateful to the army for this gesture at a time we are in distress. It is very compassionate of them, and our perception of the military as hostile people has changed,” Olatunji said. (NAN)
Niger Delta
Anti-Corruption Group Supports Dissolution Of NDDC Board
Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC) has commended the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
CHURAC President, Cleric E. Alaowei, in a statement, yesterday said the sack was a victory for public interest litigators.
The statement revealed that NDCC was in a mess and alleged massive corruption in the agency.
He recalled that the body and other well-meaning Nigerians had challenged the legality of the president to appoint chairman of the Board from Edo State without following the rotational circle as provided by the NDDC Establishment Act, 2000.
He said: “While we are not trying to pre-empt the courts of their findings, we are happy that Mr. President has looked into the concerns of the Niger Delta people, especially as they relate to following due processes of the laws. We make bold to say that the now-disbanded board was illegally constituted by the president. The decision, therefore, to lay it off is a step in the right direction.
“CHURAC is in support of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) since that is within the purview of Mr. President in the absence of a substantive board. The tripartite decisions of the presidency to disband the illegally constituted management board, set up IMC and empaneled forensic auditors to audit the commission from 2001 to date are very commendable.
“CHURAC is in agreement with public opinion that the NDDC is swimming in a humongous corruption. Any step taken to weed the commission of the unchecked corruption is the right step that should be applauded by every right-thinking individual. The trillions of naira the Commission as allegedly spent on projects in the region since its establishment in 2001 did not correspond with what is on ground.
“The commission was not just poorly managed by successive management teams, politicians have turned it into a looting spree to pilfer away our common patrimony. The forensic auditors should be very meticulous. No stone should be left unturned. CHURAC will give all necessary support to the government and the forensic auditors to ensure that we have a sanitized commission.
“The corruption in NDDC is now a syndicate. While the Niger Delta region is littered with abandoned projects with some already paid in full contract sum without execution, some of these contractors are being protected by powerful politicians who are connected to the commission. So many contracts are also being executed by unregistered companies yet nothing happens to them because corruption is ruling the agency.
“The IMC should not just pay contractors coming for payments because they’re close to the powers that be. They should supervise every project to ascertain its due completion before making payments. That is one area that was breeding corruption in the Commission. Contracts are being awarded to cronies and their lackeys with full contract sum paid without actual execution.
“CHURAC will do everything within its power to ensure that the forensic audit is made public for Nigerians to see what is happening in the Commission. President Buhari will have his name scrolled in the golden plate of history if he exposed the daredevil corruption controlling the NDDC through this forensic audit.”
Niger Delta
Flood Destroys 4,370 Houses In C’River Communities
The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said flood destroyed 4,370 houses and displaced over 51,000 people in 212 communities in the state.
The Director-General of SEMA, Mr Princewill Ayim disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Calabar.
Ayim said that the incident occurred between July and September, adding that measures were taken to provide succour for the victims.
According to him, some of the victims abandoned their homes for safety, as the incident had brought untold hardship on them.
He mentioned some of the affected local government areas to include Boki, Etung, Biase, Calabar South, Calabar Municipal, Ogoja among others.
He told NAN that some agencies intervened by providing relief materials to the affected victims across the state to ameliorate their plight.
The DG commended the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency for donating relief materials to the victims at different occasions.
He also disclosed that 19 cases of fire outbreaks were recorded in the state within the period under review, adding that property worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the incident.
“Between July to September, flood destroyed 4,370 houses and displaced over 51,000 people in 212 communities in Cross River. Some of the victims built their houses along the water channel and so they could not escape the flooding.
“Others had poor drainage systems around their locality while some of them were dumping their refuse inside the drains, making it difficult for water to flow freely.
“We have carried out massive awareness campaigns to enlighten residents in the state to stop building along water channels and stop dumping their refuse inside the drains,’’ he said.
He explained that Gov. Ben Ayade of the state had at different times provided relief materials to the victims.
Niger Delta
Monarch Wants Teaching Of Moral Instructions In Schools
The Paramount Ruler of Oginigba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze G. B. Odum, has called for moral instructions to be included in school curriculum in order to help shape the behaviour of students and instill in them disciplinary habits.
Eze Odum, made the call during an exclusive chat with The Tide shortly after the 2019 end of year ceremony of the Old Students Association of Government Technical College (GTC), Port Harcourt recently.
The traditional ruler expressed sadness over the prevalence of decadent behaviour amongst young people, even as he blamed teachers for neglecting moral aspect of education.
According to him, “I have observed that boys and girls these days are not actually showing the way their parents started in life. Those days when we were in school, children are taught how to behave, what to do and what not to do among boys and girls and from there they grew up to become good parents in future.
“But today anyone does what he/she likes. Girls dress in provocative ways and boys also dress with their trousers sagging. I remember when Magistrate Odogu was in Rivers State, if they saw any person dressing that way that person will be apprehended and tried. It served as a check for boys and girls. Today those things are no more there.”
He further said, “I am even thinking that the best thing is to return all the schools to the mission. Let that moral education be part of the school syllabus. I blame teachers for most of these things that are happening in society today.
“They are no longer teaching moral education and that is why students today are cultists. They (students) do things their parents never did because of no moral education. Students, these words are for you, you put knife in your pocket, put axe in your bag.
“Those are not materials required for you to go to school with. By so doing, you are damaging yourself. Only one bullet from the Police will end your life,” the monarch said, just as he urged students and young people in general to see themselves as ambassadors of the State (Rivers).
“Also see yourself as an ambassador of your community. Don’t get yourself in cultism. Please if these are taken seriously, our children will come out to get a job where they will grow in life.
I am appealing, there should be moral education in the syllabus where boys and girls should know their limits in life.
“If you travel outside, Rivers State has no good name. It is not by our government, not by the parents, but our children. The left hand is nearer to the anus than the right hand. So moral education should be better handled by teachers in our various schools. “If that is done I think it will go a long way to checkmate children who are not behaving well,” Odum stated
Trending
-
Foods/Drinks3 days ago
Eat These 10 Foods For A Healthy Immune System
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
-
Politics3 days ago
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
-
Law/Judiciary3 days ago
Bail In Nigeria
-
Opinion3 days ago
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
-
Politics3 days ago
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
-
Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
-
Opinion3 days ago
Poultry And Consumers’ Bugging Question