Sports
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
The Bayelsa State government last Monday, presented N1m cash to national chess whizz-kid, Deborah Quickpen, to participate in the Africa Youth Chess Championship currently taking place in Windhoek, Namibia.
The Commissioner for Sports Development, Daniel Igali, who presented the financial support in Yenagoa, said the state governor, Seriake Dickson, approved the money to the eight-year-old to represent Nigeria at the cadet continental chess fiesta.
Igali thanked Dickson for always ensuring that deserving Bayelsa athletes were supported at continental and world events.
He recalled how the governor had often supported Nigerian wrestlers to continental and international tournaments, stressing that Dickson had demonstrated passion for sports and for his people.
In a remark, the Director-General, Deborah Quickpen Support Group, Ada Gwegwe thanked the state government and the sports development commissioner for ensuring the release of funds to enable her to take part in the competition.
Among those present at the presentation ceremony were top officials of the Ministry of Sports Development, including the Permanent Secretary, PatimidiTukuru; director of sports in the state sports council, Souye Lokoja and the father of Miss Deborah, Ben Quickpen.
NSF: Edo Employs More Than 600 Athletes
The Chairman of Team Edo to the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), Brown Ebewele, says the state government has employed more than 600 athletes for the festival tagged “Edo 2020’’.
Ebewele told newsmen yesterday in Benin that the state government was hopeful of making good use of the athletes’ services.
“My job is to put in place a structure for us to win the festival, and as far as I am concerned I have put that winning structure in place, especially with the employment of the needed athletes.
“The athletes are for the purpose of winning the festival and, by the grace of God, everything we put on paper as programme have been going as planned.
“We are familiar with the terrain, and we have done it before and I think we can still go for it again,’’ he said.
The former Edo Sports Commissioner however said he was ready to defend his actions if Team Edo in the long run failed to win the festival.
“If we don’t win, I will give the reasons why we didn’t win.’’
He assured that in terms of facilities, he was confident the state government would be able to put them in place ahead of time.
“I think they will be ready between now and middle of February and very soon we will be talking about test-running the facilities”, he said.
Rangers FC Vows To Defeat Plateau United In Enugu
Rangers Media Officer, Norbert Okolie says the club would do everything possible to win Plateau United Football Club in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day nine in Enugu.
Okolie made this known to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, saying that the players were gaining their confidence back on track.
Rangers will today in a midweek match day nine tackle the current NPFL leader, Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.
Okolie said that the players were down all this while owing to the club’s series of losses in the league and continental league.
“ Now that we got a draw from Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in match day eight at Gombe, we have confidence that the players will get the job done Wednesday.
“ Though, our position in the domestic league is not encouraging but we are not panicking at all.
“ A win on Wednesday over Plateau United will help our course in the league and we cannot toil with it,” he said.
According to him, the technical crew and the players know what is at stake in the match, adding that they have been training since Monday.
“ Even before the arrival of the players that played against Wikki Tourist last Sunday, those players at home have never skipped training,” he said.
Okolie said that there were no major injury worry for the team except minor knocks which could not stop the players from playing.
“ We are working in line with the doctor’s advice but for now, none of those players with knocks has been ruled out. “
On the tight schedule of the league matches, the spokesperson said that Rangers had enough players to prosecute the matches.
“ This is why we registered many players so that we can rotate in the course of the league and continental”, he said.
He assured the fans of a brand new game on Wednesday, adding that the club would get back to “winning ways.”
Rangers has garnered five points from six matches in the eight week old league while Plateau leads the log with 17 points after eight matches.
Crown FC Defeats Stationery Stores In Lagos
Visiting Crown Football Club of Ogbomosho last Monday in Lagos secured a 2-1 victory over hosts Stationery Stores FC in a Nigeria National League (NNL) Match Day 4 fixture.
Tidesports source reports that in the testy match played at the Agege Stadium, the Ajilete Warriors were recording their first away victory in the new 2019/2020 season.
Stationery Stores opened scores through Ifeanyi Iheme in the 30th minute, as they dominated possession and buzzed around the opponents’ area to create chances for themselves.
More goals however refused to come, until the visitors made use of a dead-ball situation when Sunday Odudu noded in Taiwo Rafiu’s free-kick to restore parity in the 35th minute.
Odudu completed his brace in the 85th minute when he once again nodded in another free-kick, this time from Muazu Taiwo in the 85th minute.
Speaking after the match, Oyo State’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Segun Fakorede, said the visiting team deserved going home with the game’s maximum points after a spirited display.
“We deserved to win this match because we played better. I wish the team more success,” he said.
Also, Odudu said he had begged God for goals and he eventually got them during the game.
“When we were leaving Ogbomoso, I prayed to God to please let me score a goal and not put me to shame.
“God answered my prayers and gave me two goals because I was not to be put to shame,” he said.
