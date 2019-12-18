Niger Delta
Ayade Hails UNICAL For Including Carnival Studies In Curriculum
The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has commended the University of Calabar, under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Zana Akpagu, for including, the first-of-its-kind, Carnival Studies to the curriculum of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.
Governor Ayade, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Dr. Aye Henshaw, gave the commendation at the Association of Dance Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria Conference and Annual General Meeting, held recently at the University of Calabar.
Governor Ayade said the timing of the Conference was “auspicious,” as it comes at a period (December) where the State is meshed in the ecstasies of the month-long glitzy and glamorous Carnival Calabar festivities.
“I like to commend the dynamic leadership of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, for the partnership which has led to the addition of Carnival Studies, first time in the country, to the curriculum of the Department of Theatre Arts. This, the State Government could not have done without, because apart from adding to the curriculum, the Carnival Calabar, in terms of content, has gained considerably from the partnership with resource persons from the University, serving as adjudicators and in several other capacities,” the Governor remarked.
Governor Ayade, who emphasised on society’s dependence on the universities for new ideas and expansion of knowledge, expressed hope that recommendations from the conference would help enrich content of the carnival and add impetus to the development of Carnival Calabar and tourism in the State.
In his remarks, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Calabar, Prof. Offiong Ani, welcomed participants to the conference, the University and the ancient city of Calabar, assuring them that in line with the theme – “Dance, Carnival and Tourism Development,” scholarly presentations and other deliberations at the event, would help in advancing these all-important areas in the entertainment and tourism industry.
Also speaking, the Head of Department of Theatre, Film and Carnival Studies Department, University of Calabar and Convener of the Conference, Prof. Emmy Ikanaba Idegu, who defined a dancer as “anybody that ever moves the body to synchronise to the given sound of music, said beyond that, ADSPON is a gathering of dancers, scholars and practitioners.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Ministry Disbands Compliance Team
The Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has announced the ban of the compliance team working with the ministry.
The Permanent Secretary, Sir Chidi Adiele, said this at a meeting with the staff in the ministry.
The Permanent Secretary said that the ban was necessary because the ministry would soon come up with a format that would bring about decency and proper accountability to the Rivers State Government.
He directed that anyone who has building development issues with the ministry should channel such issues to the departmental heads for thorough and formal processing and documentation.
Chidi Adiele further said that the ban was necessitated by illegal dealings in built environment done by group of persons who connived with the public thereby denting the ministry’s image and stressed that any person caught in such act would be seriously dealt with. He warned members of staff to desist from any act inimical to the ministry’s ideals and capable of tarnishing the image of their profession.
The Permanent Secretary urged the staff to discharge their duties with caution, decently with clear conscience, and enjoined them to always be punctual and regular to duty as lateness and absenteeism would no longer be tolerated.
By: Chioma Peters
US-Based Family Reaches Out To Widows, Orphans In Rivers
About 112 widows from Ede community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have benefitted from a special medical outreach and empowerment programmed sponsored by the family of late Elder Aaron Nwabite Izeogu who are based in the United States of America (USA).
The event, which held at the compound of the sponsors in Ede Community was the Izeogu’s Family 4th Annual Widows/Orphans/Octogenarians/Nonagenarians End of Year Praise and Worship in Collaboration with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ede, Ogba District.
Shortly after the health checks and administration of drugs, the 122 beneficiaries and another set of 34 widows took delivery of rice and unspecified cash gifts ahead of the Christmas celebration.
In all a total of 146 widows, 10 elderly men and seven orphan children benefitted from free medical outreach and Christmas packages.
Speaking to the beneficiaries and other community folks who gathered at the Izeogu’s compound through a video call from the United States in their native Ogba language, Prof. Vein Chukwudi Izeogu charged them to always trust in God, rather than hoping on man, saying God is the ultimate.
Prof. Izeogu expressed happiness to see that they were living in peace and hearing their voices, just as he wished them good health and thanked them for accepting the gesture his family offered through the years and wished them a happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.
Also through video call, Mrs. Margret Ulaku Chinwa thanked the beneficiaries and other community folks for attending the end of year and prayer session and urged them to always live for God.
Mrs. Chinwa said she was happy hearing their voices and seeing them and urged them to pray and reach out to those who could not make it to the end of year event for one reason or the other.
She also solicited their prayers for the repose of the soul of elderly community folks who have passed on in the last one year and thanked the Church for their efforts as well as the medical team for successfully completing the exercise.
In a sermon, District Pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ogba District, Saturday Itigwe, said the event was designed to pray for Ede community, saying: “It is important for us to have faith in God, hope for the future and the best in life because there is hope for tomorrow, especially for those who trust and believe in God.”
Pastor Itigwe said the widows might still be thinking of their spouses who have passed on, the elders may also be bothered about a health challenge or some situation, while the orphans might be thinking of the next meal, urging all not to be troubled as God said in His words.
Speaking to The Tide, the Doctor in charge of the medical outreach, Dapa Chineme said the programme was sponsored by the Izeogus for widows in the community, noting that they came with various ailments.
“We attended to about 109 widows (at the time of speaking). From the test we did, they came with various kind of illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and malaria.
“But the prevalent ones (ailments) are hypertension, arthritis and body pains. For diabetes, we have few of them. Some have high blood sugar, so we took note of those ones for follow ups. For others, we examined them and administered drugs,” he stated.
Also speaking to our reporter, Supervisor of the End of Year, Smart Maduagu, said the event was to encourage people that have far more resources to remember the less privilege and vulnerable people and “those who cannot speak for themselves, to give them hope, purpose to live and to give them a future.”
Speaking to our reporter through her son, one of the widows, Mercy Akor, 83 thanked the Izeogus for the gesture, saying the medicals and gifts is a huge relief to her and prayed God to replenish their pockets and grant them good health.
Similarly, 88-year old Josiah Obigwe, described the gesture of the Izeogus as an effort worthy of emulation, noting that he was happy to hear their voices through the video calls and prayed God to preserve their lives.
By: Dennis Naku, Charity Opara
Suspend Ogoni Clean-Up Now, NGO Tells FG
A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), under the auspices of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) in Lagos has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend and review the Ogoni clean-up spill projects, saying the exercise has failed to yield the expected result since its commencement.
The group also appealed to the Federal Government to investigate the project which had failed to provide social amenities mostly as its affects construction of boreholes and pipe borne water in the communities.
Recall that the federal government in June commenced remediation exercise in 16 sites impacted by oil pollution, across the four local government areas in Ogoni land.
Speaking to journalists at a launch of a book titled: “The Issues of Ogoni People, the Crises and the Solution, Creating Awareness for Public Participation” in Lagos, President, Ogoni Liberation Initiative, Rev. Douglas Fabeke, lamented that the Clean-up project of the communities has no human face as the contractors had failed to provide adequate water supply for the people.
Fabeke stressed the need for the Buhari- led government to withdraw, suspend and evaluate the project describing it as mere jamboree.
He also described late President Musa Yar’Adua’s initiative as the best approach to the people of the kingdom but lamented that “nothing is going on at the moment”.
“The suspension will be a good one for the communities because nothing is going on. There was suppose to be a central office for the Ogoni land to engage the contractors, but we do not know the contractors and I don’t know if they are professional experts, the kind of equipment they use and that is why we want President Buhari to suspend this exercise and assess what is going on.
“Before this clean-up there is suppose to be a water project but as we speak there is no drinking water anywhere in our community”, he said.
programmes leading to sustainable community transformation through collaboration and partnership in the following supper structure areas, which includes, building of power generation plants in all the six kingdoms in Ogoni”.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
