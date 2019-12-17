Sports
Taekwondo Coach Course Participants Promise To Impart Knowledge
Participants at the World Taekwondo Coaching Course in Abuja last Monday, assured that they would impart the knowledge acquired from the exercise to their various athletes.
Tidesports source reports that 101 coaches and umpires from five countries, including Nigeria, featured in the two-day session at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
Some of the participants told newsmen that they were exposed to recent techniques in the sport during the course.
The National Coach of Ghana, Maxwell Alornyo, said they were exposed to a lot more issues than they had expected.
“When we came, we thought we were going to learn about taekwondo only, but the table of contents has gone beyond what we expected.
“We have learnt how to bring up the kids and also learnt about the effect drugs have on the athletes, as well as the ethics of the game and not only how to raise champions.
“I believe that when we go back and put all that we have learnt to practice, it would help us perform better internationally,’’ Alornyo said.
Ataekwondo practitioner from Lagos, Blessing Nwakanma,said the course has exposed her to areas she needed to improve on as a coach.
“The course is basically to enlighten the coaches and bring them up to world standard.
“It has exposed the coaches to areas they need to know and how to apply the knowledge on the students and in whatever situation they find themselves.
“It is not just about taking the students to championships and not knowing the exact rules and when to apply them,’’ Nwakanma said.
On his part, Togolese Degboe Leonidas, the technical manager of taekwondo in his country, said the course was very essential to his administrative duties.
NSF: Edo Employs More Than 600 Athletes
The Chairman of Team Edo to the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), Brown Ebewele, says the state government has employed more than 600 athletes for the festival tagged “Edo 2020’’.
Ebewele told newsmen yesterday in Benin that the state government was hopeful of making good use of the athletes’ services.
“My job is to put in place a structure for us to win the festival, and as far as I am concerned I have put that winning structure in place, especially with the employment of the needed athletes.
“The athletes are for the purpose of winning the festival and, by the grace of God, everything we put on paper as programme have been going as planned.
“We are familiar with the terrain, and we have done it before and I think we can still go for it again,’’ he said.
The former Edo Sports Commissioner however said he was ready to defend his actions if Team Edo in the long run failed to win the festival.
“If we don’t win, I will give the reasons why we didn’t win.’’
He assured that in terms of facilities, he was confident the state government would be able to put them in place ahead of time.
“I think they will be ready between now and middle of February and very soon we will be talking about test-running the facilities”, he said.
Rangers FC Vows To Defeat Plateau United In Enugu
Rangers Media Officer, Norbert Okolie says the club would do everything possible to win Plateau United Football Club in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day nine in Enugu.
Okolie made this known to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, saying that the players were gaining their confidence back on track.
Rangers will today in a midweek match day nine tackle the current NPFL leader, Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.
Okolie said that the players were down all this while owing to the club’s series of losses in the league and continental league.
“ Now that we got a draw from Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in match day eight at Gombe, we have confidence that the players will get the job done Wednesday.
“ Though, our position in the domestic league is not encouraging but we are not panicking at all.
“ A win on Wednesday over Plateau United will help our course in the league and we cannot toil with it,” he said.
According to him, the technical crew and the players know what is at stake in the match, adding that they have been training since Monday.
“ Even before the arrival of the players that played against Wikki Tourist last Sunday, those players at home have never skipped training,” he said.
Okolie said that there were no major injury worry for the team except minor knocks which could not stop the players from playing.
“ We are working in line with the doctor’s advice but for now, none of those players with knocks has been ruled out. “
On the tight schedule of the league matches, the spokesperson said that Rangers had enough players to prosecute the matches.
“ This is why we registered many players so that we can rotate in the course of the league and continental”, he said.
He assured the fans of a brand new game on Wednesday, adding that the club would get back to “winning ways.”
Rangers has garnered five points from six matches in the eight week old league while Plateau leads the log with 17 points after eight matches.
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
The Bayelsa State government last Monday, presented N1m cash to national chess whizz-kid, Deborah Quickpen, to participate in the Africa Youth Chess Championship currently taking place in Windhoek, Namibia.
The Commissioner for Sports Development, Daniel Igali, who presented the financial support in Yenagoa, said the state governor, Seriake Dickson, approved the money to the eight-year-old to represent Nigeria at the cadet continental chess fiesta.
Igali thanked Dickson for always ensuring that deserving Bayelsa athletes were supported at continental and world events.
He recalled how the governor had often supported Nigerian wrestlers to continental and international tournaments, stressing that Dickson had demonstrated passion for sports and for his people.
In a remark, the Director-General, Deborah Quickpen Support Group, Ada Gwegwe thanked the state government and the sports development commissioner for ensuring the release of funds to enable her to take part in the competition.
Among those present at the presentation ceremony were top officials of the Ministry of Sports Development, including the Permanent Secretary, PatimidiTukuru; director of sports in the state sports council, Souye Lokoja and the father of Miss Deborah, Ben Quickpen.
