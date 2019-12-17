NPFL: Rivers United’s Victory Over Katsina United Excites Eguma

Rangers Media Officer, Norbert Okolie says the club would do everything possible to win Plateau United Football Club in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day nine in Enugu.

Okolie made this known to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, saying that the players were gaining their confidence back on track.

Rangers will today in a midweek match day nine tackle the current NPFL leader, Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Okolie said that the players were down all this while owing to the club’s series of losses in the league and continental league.

“ Now that we got a draw from Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in match day eight at Gombe, we have confidence that the players will get the job done Wednesday.

“ Though, our position in the domestic league is not encouraging but we are not panicking at all.

“ A win on Wednesday over Plateau United will help our course in the league and we cannot toil with it,” he said.

According to him, the technical crew and the players know what is at stake in the match, adding that they have been training since Monday.

“ Even before the arrival of the players that played against Wikki Tourist last Sunday, those players at home have never skipped training,” he said.

Okolie said that there were no major injury worry for the team except minor knocks which could not stop the players from playing.

“ We are working in line with the doctor’s advice but for now, none of those players with knocks has been ruled out. “

On the tight schedule of the league matches, the spokesperson said that Rangers had enough players to prosecute the matches.

“ This is why we registered many players so that we can rotate in the course of the league and continental”, he said.

He assured the fans of a brand new game on Wednesday, adding that the club would get back to “winning ways.”

Rangers has garnered five points from six matches in the eight week old league while Plateau leads the log with 17 points after eight matches.