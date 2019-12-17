Niger Delta
APC, PDP Trade Blames Over Bayelsa Guber Tussle
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, are locked in a row over the alleged invasion and disruption of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), during the inspection of November 16th election materials as ordered by the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through its State Secretary, Hon. God’spower Keku, alleged that midway into the ordered inspection, some thugs purportedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress, (APC), invaded the venue and disrupted the process.
The All Progressive Congress (APC) through the State Secretary, Comrade Alabo Martins, however, denied the allegation and stated that the conduct of the PDP members during the disrupted inspection was a total violation of the order issued by the election petition tribunal in the presence of counsels and party agents.
“The PDP team ably supervised by INEC officials had successfully inspected election materials for the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area before the thugs invaded the venue. It was stated that while the PDP team was preparing for the inspection of election materials for Nembe Local Government Area, Otiotio-led APC thugs threw caution to the wind by disrupting the exercise.
“This led to the decision by both the INEC officials assigned for the task and the PDP inspection team to suspend the inspections for today. It is worthy of note that the order issued by the tribunal on the 9th of December 2019 permits the PDP and INEC officials only to inspect the election materials. It is therefore a violation of the order of the tribunal and outright lawlessness on the part of the APC to disrupt the peaceful exercise.”
“The PDP in Bayelsa, therefore, call on the tribunal to ensure that the order given to inspect the 2019 Bayelsa Governorship election materials by the PDP be enforced.”
Reacting, the APC said though the party was of the suspicion that the venue fixed for the inspection, which has been on-going since 11th December 2019, was deliberated and well-orchestrated by the PDP and their bevy of young men and girls numbering nothing less than 50; not being the petitioner, solicitor or party agents to cause confusion and tamper with electoral documents to fit their already shaky petition as this voyage of fishing for documents portend.
“The INEC officials present, made up of two ladies, were overwhelmed with the strange number of persons imported by the PDP into an otherwise civil and simple exercise. Only 6 persons represented the APC as the PDP street urchins had a field day disrespecting in the glare of the whole world the tribunal’s orders. Unfortunately, our verbal protests could not make the PDP change its modus operandi, hence, officials of INEC had no choice than to suspend the exercise”.
“We fear that the outgoing PDP government is set to destroy evidence of its defeat, distort sensitive electoral documents and tamper with same. In the circumstance, we appeal to INEC not to treat PDP’s conduct with levity and call the gang of interlopers and busy bodies off. At the appropriate time, the APC through its solicitors will take steps to void the outcome of this contemptuous display of impunity by the PDP and their sympathizers.
“Having witnessed the inspection exercise these past days from the morning hours to late evening, we find PDP’s resort to underhand means in effecting the order very disturbing. Let the truth prevail. The electorates of Bayelsa State have spoken.”
Contacted on the development, the Independent National Electoral Commission, ((INEC) through its Public Relations Office, Mr. Wilfred Ifogha, absolved the commission of any wrongdoing during the aborted inspection.
“INEC’s position is to obey the order of Election Petition Tribunal by making available to the petitioner election materials used during the election for their inspection. Whatever claims and counter claims that arose and disrupted the process yesterday should be better given by the parties involved,” he said.
Ayade Hails UNICAL For Including Carnival Studies In Curriculum
The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has commended the University of Calabar, under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Zana Akpagu, for including, the first-of-its-kind, Carnival Studies to the curriculum of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.
Governor Ayade, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Dr. Aye Henshaw, gave the commendation at the Association of Dance Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria Conference and Annual General Meeting, held recently at the University of Calabar.
Governor Ayade said the timing of the Conference was “auspicious,” as it comes at a period (December) where the State is meshed in the ecstasies of the month-long glitzy and glamorous Carnival Calabar festivities.
“I like to commend the dynamic leadership of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, for the partnership which has led to the addition of Carnival Studies, first time in the country, to the curriculum of the Department of Theatre Arts. This, the State Government could not have done without, because apart from adding to the curriculum, the Carnival Calabar, in terms of content, has gained considerably from the partnership with resource persons from the University, serving as adjudicators and in several other capacities,” the Governor remarked.
Governor Ayade, who emphasised on society’s dependence on the universities for new ideas and expansion of knowledge, expressed hope that recommendations from the conference would help enrich content of the carnival and add impetus to the development of Carnival Calabar and tourism in the State.
In his remarks, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Calabar, Prof. Offiong Ani, welcomed participants to the conference, the University and the ancient city of Calabar, assuring them that in line with the theme – “Dance, Carnival and Tourism Development,” scholarly presentations and other deliberations at the event, would help in advancing these all-important areas in the entertainment and tourism industry.
Also speaking, the Head of Department of Theatre, Film and Carnival Studies Department, University of Calabar and Convener of the Conference, Prof. Emmy Ikanaba Idegu, who defined a dancer as “anybody that ever moves the body to synchronise to the given sound of music, said beyond that, ADSPON is a gathering of dancers, scholars and practitioners.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Ministry Disbands Compliance Team
The Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has announced the ban of the compliance team working with the ministry.
The Permanent Secretary, Sir Chidi Adiele, said this at a meeting with the staff in the ministry.
The Permanent Secretary said that the ban was necessary because the ministry would soon come up with a format that would bring about decency and proper accountability to the Rivers State Government.
He directed that anyone who has building development issues with the ministry should channel such issues to the departmental heads for thorough and formal processing and documentation.
Chidi Adiele further said that the ban was necessitated by illegal dealings in built environment done by group of persons who connived with the public thereby denting the ministry’s image and stressed that any person caught in such act would be seriously dealt with. He warned members of staff to desist from any act inimical to the ministry’s ideals and capable of tarnishing the image of their profession.
The Permanent Secretary urged the staff to discharge their duties with caution, decently with clear conscience, and enjoined them to always be punctual and regular to duty as lateness and absenteeism would no longer be tolerated.
By: Chioma Peters
US-Based Family Reaches Out To Widows, Orphans In Rivers
About 112 widows from Ede community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have benefitted from a special medical outreach and empowerment programmed sponsored by the family of late Elder Aaron Nwabite Izeogu who are based in the United States of America (USA).
The event, which held at the compound of the sponsors in Ede Community was the Izeogu’s Family 4th Annual Widows/Orphans/Octogenarians/Nonagenarians End of Year Praise and Worship in Collaboration with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ede, Ogba District.
Shortly after the health checks and administration of drugs, the 122 beneficiaries and another set of 34 widows took delivery of rice and unspecified cash gifts ahead of the Christmas celebration.
In all a total of 146 widows, 10 elderly men and seven orphan children benefitted from free medical outreach and Christmas packages.
Speaking to the beneficiaries and other community folks who gathered at the Izeogu’s compound through a video call from the United States in their native Ogba language, Prof. Vein Chukwudi Izeogu charged them to always trust in God, rather than hoping on man, saying God is the ultimate.
Prof. Izeogu expressed happiness to see that they were living in peace and hearing their voices, just as he wished them good health and thanked them for accepting the gesture his family offered through the years and wished them a happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.
Also through video call, Mrs. Margret Ulaku Chinwa thanked the beneficiaries and other community folks for attending the end of year and prayer session and urged them to always live for God.
Mrs. Chinwa said she was happy hearing their voices and seeing them and urged them to pray and reach out to those who could not make it to the end of year event for one reason or the other.
She also solicited their prayers for the repose of the soul of elderly community folks who have passed on in the last one year and thanked the Church for their efforts as well as the medical team for successfully completing the exercise.
In a sermon, District Pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ogba District, Saturday Itigwe, said the event was designed to pray for Ede community, saying: “It is important for us to have faith in God, hope for the future and the best in life because there is hope for tomorrow, especially for those who trust and believe in God.”
Pastor Itigwe said the widows might still be thinking of their spouses who have passed on, the elders may also be bothered about a health challenge or some situation, while the orphans might be thinking of the next meal, urging all not to be troubled as God said in His words.
Speaking to The Tide, the Doctor in charge of the medical outreach, Dapa Chineme said the programme was sponsored by the Izeogus for widows in the community, noting that they came with various ailments.
“We attended to about 109 widows (at the time of speaking). From the test we did, they came with various kind of illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and malaria.
“But the prevalent ones (ailments) are hypertension, arthritis and body pains. For diabetes, we have few of them. Some have high blood sugar, so we took note of those ones for follow ups. For others, we examined them and administered drugs,” he stated.
Also speaking to our reporter, Supervisor of the End of Year, Smart Maduagu, said the event was to encourage people that have far more resources to remember the less privilege and vulnerable people and “those who cannot speak for themselves, to give them hope, purpose to live and to give them a future.”
Speaking to our reporter through her son, one of the widows, Mercy Akor, 83 thanked the Izeogus for the gesture, saying the medicals and gifts is a huge relief to her and prayed God to replenish their pockets and grant them good health.
Similarly, 88-year old Josiah Obigwe, described the gesture of the Izeogus as an effort worthy of emulation, noting that he was happy to hear their voices through the video calls and prayed God to preserve their lives.
By: Dennis Naku, Charity Opara
