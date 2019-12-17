APC, PDP Trade Blames Over Bayelsa Guber Tussle

About 112 widows from Ede community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have benefitted from a special medical outreach and empowerment programmed sponsored by the family of late Elder Aaron Nwabite Izeogu who are based in the United States of America (USA).

The event, which held at the compound of the sponsors in Ede Community was the Izeogu’s Family 4th Annual Widows/Orphans/Octogenarians/Nonagenarians End of Year Praise and Worship in Collaboration with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ede, Ogba District.

Shortly after the health checks and administration of drugs, the 122 beneficiaries and another set of 34 widows took delivery of rice and unspecified cash gifts ahead of the Christmas celebration.

In all a total of 146 widows, 10 elderly men and seven orphan children benefitted from free medical outreach and Christmas packages.

Speaking to the beneficiaries and other community folks who gathered at the Izeogu’s compound through a video call from the United States in their native Ogba language, Prof. Vein Chukwudi Izeogu charged them to always trust in God, rather than hoping on man, saying God is the ultimate.

Prof. Izeogu expressed happiness to see that they were living in peace and hearing their voices, just as he wished them good health and thanked them for accepting the gesture his family offered through the years and wished them a happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

Also through video call, Mrs. Margret Ulaku Chinwa thanked the beneficiaries and other community folks for attending the end of year and prayer session and urged them to always live for God.

Mrs. Chinwa said she was happy hearing their voices and seeing them and urged them to pray and reach out to those who could not make it to the end of year event for one reason or the other.

She also solicited their prayers for the repose of the soul of elderly community folks who have passed on in the last one year and thanked the Church for their efforts as well as the medical team for successfully completing the exercise.

In a sermon, District Pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ogba District, Saturday Itigwe, said the event was designed to pray for Ede community, saying: “It is important for us to have faith in God, hope for the future and the best in life because there is hope for tomorrow, especially for those who trust and believe in God.”

Pastor Itigwe said the widows might still be thinking of their spouses who have passed on, the elders may also be bothered about a health challenge or some situation, while the orphans might be thinking of the next meal, urging all not to be troubled as God said in His words.

Speaking to The Tide, the Doctor in charge of the medical outreach, Dapa Chineme said the programme was sponsored by the Izeogus for widows in the community, noting that they came with various ailments.

“We attended to about 109 widows (at the time of speaking). From the test we did, they came with various kind of illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and malaria.

“But the prevalent ones (ailments) are hypertension, arthritis and body pains. For diabetes, we have few of them. Some have high blood sugar, so we took note of those ones for follow ups. For others, we examined them and administered drugs,” he stated.

Also speaking to our reporter, Supervisor of the End of Year, Smart Maduagu, said the event was to encourage people that have far more resources to remember the less privilege and vulnerable people and “those who cannot speak for themselves, to give them hope, purpose to live and to give them a future.”

Speaking to our reporter through her son, one of the widows, Mercy Akor, 83 thanked the Izeogus for the gesture, saying the medicals and gifts is a huge relief to her and prayed God to replenish their pockets and grant them good health.

Similarly, 88-year old Josiah Obigwe, described the gesture of the Izeogus as an effort worthy of emulation, noting that he was happy to hear their voices through the video calls and prayed God to preserve their lives.

By: Dennis Naku, Charity Opara