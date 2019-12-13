Bayelsa Community Benefits From Shell Eye Care Services

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Rivers State Council, has put on hold its delegates conference scheduled for today, where officers to pilot the affairs of the union in the state would have been elected.

The state Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the union, Comrade Chuks Osumah, who dropped the hint while briefing newsmen at the union’s secretariat in Port Harcourt yesterday said the decision to put on hold the conference followed litigations instituted by some aggrieved members which he said were still pending in the National Industrial Court.

Osumah explained that the caretaker committee chose to toe the path of honour because the union, being the oldest in the country, is law-abiding and obeys and upholds the cherished time-tested principles of the rule of law. While urging members of the union in the state to remain peaceful and bear with the committee for the decision, he said the committee was committed to discharging its mandate to the letter and also hand over to elected officers of the union in the state at the end of the day, by ensuring that all contending issues are resolved amicably.

Osumah regretted the inconveniences the postponement of the delegates’ conference must have caused members of the union, assuring that a new date for the event would be communicated to them, particularly when all issues must have been resolved.

While appealing to the union members to continue to work towards making the union an enviable and formidable industrial organization in the state, the caretaker committee chairman thanked the national secretariat for accepting to put on hold the delegates’ conference.

He noted that since the committee came on stream, the union had enjoyed relative peace in the state, pointing out, however, that the task of bringing peace to the union was enormous.

Osumah said all members ends of founders of the union, stressing that the committee has so far recorded some notable landmarks of the caretaker committee had worked hard collectively to reposition the union in the state, as they were determined to ensure that the union does not die in their hands, as it did not die in the hands of founders of the union, stressing that the committee has so far recorded some notable landmarks.