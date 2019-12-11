… As ECOWAS Presidents Meet Next Week

The former Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, Dr Hannatu Adamu Fika, has called on public servants in the country to shun corruption and contribute to making Nigeria great.

Fika made the call in an interview with newsmen during a dinner party organise in her honour to celebrate her retirement in Abuja.

She said that challenges in life were normal but one needs to be upright in carrying out his or her responsibility as a pubic or civil servant.

“When you build a house for a public servant, you have added value to his or her life.

“I want to call on public servants to be transparent and shun corruption in the course of their work for the development of the country.

“However, I will continue to urge the staff I have worked with to continue to follow the line of doing the right thing so that we can have a corrupt free public service in Nigeria.

“Those in the Housing Loan section should not relent to touch true lives of pubic servant in the area of provision of housing.

“I have exited but am not tired; I am moving into another stage where the Centre for Leadership and Economy Development, an affiliate with UN have given me the Chair Person of their governing board.

“I am now going to concentrate on issues of women and youths development, “ she said.

However, Fika said she would continue to pray that the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Programme known as FISH grows from strength to strength.

“So that civil servants who are hard working but their salaries cannot take then home would be able to benefit through that system so that they can have their own homes”.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in charge of Niger Delta Ministry Ms Didi Walson-Jack, said Fika is intelligent, willing to advice and always on top of her subject matter.

“She has created impact in the public service through provision of housing for public servants and other wonderful things she did to help them,” she said.

Our correspondent reports that the occasion attracted some former permanent Secretaries, Heads of Civil Service of the Federation, FG Staff Housing Loans and many friends and well wishers.