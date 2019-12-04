Niger Delta
Tombia Chiefs Hand Over Site For School Reconstruction
The Tombia Council of Chiefs has officially donated and handed over parcels of land to agents of the Rivers State Government for the reconstruction and upgrading of Community Secondary School, Tombia which had been in shambles for over a decade.
The handover ceremony took place yesterday at the would-be cite of construction in the presence of community members, opinion leaders and other well meaning individuals from the community.
Performing the handover, the Vice Chairman of Tombia Council of Chiefs and Head of Idonibo group of Houses,Chief Peniel Ombo-Idonibo who stood in for the Chairman,Chief Lucas Aluye-Benebo expressed happiness with the state governor, Nyesom Wike for graciously awarding the contract.
He prayed God to give the governor the strength and courage to cite more projects in Tombia.”We are happy in Tombia that the governor has given us this project. God should strengthen him to continue to cite more developmental projects in Tombia.We pray that wisdom shall not depart from our amiable governor as he pursue this project to the end”.
Continuing, Chief Ombo hinted that the project would give Tombia a befitting outlook,saying the project during and after construction would stimulate not just learning, but the economy of Tombia.
Thanking the Rivers State Governor for his magnanimity, the head of Abali group of Houses, Chief Ifuro Iyala Dickson Abali recalled that Chief Nyesom Wike is a Chief in Tombia and described the award of the project as, “home coming”, saying we are pleased with Governor Wike for coming home at this time, Tombia is his home, he is a chief in Tombia. We are appealing to him to fund the project timeously to completion. The people are happy, God almighty is also happy with him. Ride on, our able governor”, Chief Abali added.
Speaking on behalf of the staff and students of Community Secondary School, Tombia, the Principal of the school, Mr. Biteboye Z.Seddon expressed gratitude to the state governor for the project and promised that the school would be put to judicious use when completed.
Mr. Seddon hoped that the renovation of the school would not only facilitate learning, it would open up the community and enhance commerce.
By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Niger Delta
Group Sets Agenda For Bayelsa Governor-Elect
Grassroots Network for Change (GNC), a socio-political group in Bayelsa, has set agenda for the state Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon, as he prepares to take over the mantle of leadership on February 14, 2020.
The State Deputy Coordinator of the group, Ms Diepreye Umbu, in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa yesterday, urged Lyon to learn from the mistakes of the outgoing government in the state.
He said it was necessary for him do something differently in order to succeed.
Umbu also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) led next level government to consider the fight against insecurity, provision of electricity, road infrastructure, provision of employments as well as education as its priorities.
The deputy coordinator also called on the Governor-elect to prioritise provision of potable water, human capital development, civil service-friendly policies and tackling of the perennial flooding of the state.
She also further urged Lyon to be magnanimous in victory and be ready to work with the people of the state, not minding their political differences.
”The governor-elect should carry everybody along because the government belongs to Bayelsans. It does not matter whether one is from APC or PDP, because the people that voted were all Bayelsans,” she said.
She also called on all aggrieved candidates and political parties that participated in the election to sheathe their swords and work in tandem with the incoming government to move the state forward.
”For the incoming government to succeed, the people of Bayelsa must exhibit love and unity because we cannot grow if we don’t love ourselves.
”We must support the governor and his government and be ready to advise him rightly, not to pull him down.”
Man, 42, faces trial for fleeing with dead man’s property in Edo
A 42-year old man, Johnson Damisa, yesterday, appeared at an Oredo Magistrates’ Courtà, Benin City for fleeing with a dead man’s property valued N571,000.
Damisa was hired by one Blessing Azeta to help convey the property from Upper Mission road area in Benin City to a new location, but Johnson disappeared to an unknown place.
His disappearance since August 2017 was said to have delayed the burial of the dead man simply identified as Azeta.
Items stolen by Damisa, according to Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, include three sets of bed with two mattresses, a set of chairs, three rolls of rugs, a kitchen cabinet and a set of dining among others.
Damisa, however, pleaded not guilty to the one -count charge preferred against him.
Agbonifo said the offence was punishable under 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable in Edo State.
The presiding magistrate, Ivie Akere, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N50,000 and two surety in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.
Akere adjourned sitting to Dec. 5 for hearing. (NAN)
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Communities Count Losses As Floods Recede
Communities of Bayelsa state have started counting their losses to the 2019 floods which wrecked havoc on their properties and sources of livelihood.
Speaking with our correspondent on a fact-finding tour of some flood impacted communities last Monday, the chairman, community development committee, CDC, Onuebum community of Ogbia Local government Area of the state, Mr Victory Ekereke, said whereas his entire community was sacked by the flood no relief materials nor help to alleviate their suffering came from any source.
According to the community leader,neither the state emergency management agency nor the duo of the Lawmakers representing them at both the state House of Assembly, Honourable Gibson Munalayefa and the member representing the Ogbia Federal Constituency,Honourable Fred Obua reached out to them when they were most needed.
Ekereke pleaded with the Authorities concerned with emergencies to help his community get back on its feet,saying the flood that has lasted longer than expected has dealt them a big shocker as all their farmlands and traditional means of ekeing out a living have been destroyed by the floods which according to him has just started receding.
The Onuebum CDC helmsman revealed that the cause of the massive flooding in his community and sister communities around the Ekole River, which is an offshoot of the River Nun, are the numerous canals along the River,saying the worst hit is the Oku canal situated at Onuebum.
Meanwhile in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the state,the people of Otuan community through the chairman of their council of chiefs, Chief Lucky Daniel have also joined in the call for assistance to enable the community go back to their normal life as the floods starts receding in what the community described as snail-pace.
The sextagenerian, retired Principal, described the extent of Government’s abandonment of flood impacted communities round the state as alarming. He noted that Otuan which used to be better of prior to the flood in terms of agricultural produce was now at the mercy of donors who were not even forthcoming.
“In our community the entire major road was flooded,no where to move to. Almost half the community was submerged. Though we didn’t move out of the community, no relief materials were sent to us by anybody,not even from the Government”, he said.
In Yenagoa, the state capital, according to the paramount ruler of Swali Community, His Royal Highness Wilcox Job, as the host community of the largest daily market in the state and a heavily impacted suburb of the city like other sister submerged communities no help of any sort has been received.
The royal father noted that as a result residents of the communities now took to refuge at the community hall,stressing that the people of his community have suffered more than expected following the surging floods which has stayed too long.
After official efforts at reaching the state emergency management agency,SEMA failed, in a telephone call put across to the agency’s chairman shortly
before print time,the Ogbia-born retired Army major,chief Zedikiah Isu said his agency has not been mobilized to cater for this year’s flood victims, but however assuring that the agency is still working to bring a post flood succour to victims.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Anugbum’s Coronation Excites Surveyor General
The Surveyor General of Rivers State, Surveyor Noel Elenwo, has called on leaders at all levels to put the interest of the people above their personal interest.
Surveyor Elenwo, who said this, during the coronation of the former Special Adviser to Governor Wike on Land, Dr Anugbum Onuoha as Eze Rumu-Oyinwere, Eze Olu Ekpodoya I by Oro-eyinwere town in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area said time had come for those in the position of authority, to defend the interest of their people.
The Surveyor General thanked the community for the coronation, adding that Eze Anugbum Onuoha has always defended the interest of his people, and that the coronation was based on Onuoha’s numerous contributions towards the development of his community and the entire state.
According to him, the former special adviser to the governor on land and survey, is a man who has distinguished himself on the service of humanity; hence the need to celebrate him as it is done by his people.
Elenwo further said that most of the people-oriented projects in the community were done by him, saying his impactful projects such as scholarship, empowerments of the youths within and outside the community shows his large heart in assisting people.
“The caliber of people who came to celebrate with him tells more about Chief Anugbum, his generosity and philanthropist knows no bounds. The list of his numerous projects are endless”, he said.
Earlier, the new Eze Olu-Ekpodela I, Eze Anugbum Onuoha appreciated his community for the honour done him.
Eze Olu Ekpodela I said his chieftaincy coronation has challenged him to do more for his people.
Eze Anugbum assured that his reign will further promote peace, unity and love in the land, saying that upholding the traditions of the people which is the essence of the coronation will be done with dignity.
He said the recognition of his contributions is the community of his people should be emulated by people who wish to be honoured, urging the people to support and encourage him to deliver on the new assignment.
By: Chioma Peter Miracle & Odinakachi Oko
